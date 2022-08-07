Assam Bizman Linked to Jharkhand MLAs’ Cash Seizure? CID Summons Him for Questioning Tomorrow

In another turn in the investigation into the cash seizure from three Jharkhand MLAs, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned Ashok Dhanuka, a businessman from Assam, to Kolkata at 10 am on Monday.

Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand — Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were arrested by the West Bengal Police after over Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling.

According to the CID, when they reached Dhanuka’s house in Guwahati to serve the notice, they found the Assam Police guarding it.

A car was escorted out by Assam Police.

Sources said the West Bengal Police then went to local police station, met senior officers and finally made their way to this house to serve the notice in absence, by pasting it on the wall.

Sources said the notice has been issued under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code. He has been asked to stay present at Bhabani Bhavan.

According to sources, the MLAs had visited Guwahati twice.

Meanwhile, Anup Singh, another Jharkhand MLA, claimed he was offered bribe by the three MLAs and also alleged that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma was behind it.

Interestingly, Piyush Hazarika, a minister in Sarma’s Cabinet, gave out a photo showing Anup Singh having breakfast with Sarma.

The Trinamool Congress says the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple the government in Jharkhand and Sarma is behind this plot.

Given Dhanuka’s influence in Assam, according to sources, how he reacts to the summons and its impact on the MLAs’ case will be of key interest.

