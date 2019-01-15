Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Shown Black Flags Again As Protests Against Citizenship Bill Continue

Protests against the controversial Citizenship Bill continued to rock Assam on Tuesday as Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags during his visit here and effigies of him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh were burnt.Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) waived black flags at Sonowal's convoy as it entered the Bihu venue at the century-old Nehrubal Bhogali Bihu here and released black balloons when he unfurled the Bihu flag.Krishak Shramik Kalyan Parishad set alight effigies of Modi, Rajnath Singh and Sonowal in front of Nagaon district deputy commissioner's office to protest against the bill.Some protestors were rounded up but were released later, the police said.Tuesday was the third consecutive day when Sonowal, who heads the BJP-led government in Assam, faced protests against the bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014.Black flags were shown to him at his constituency Majuli on Monday by AJYCP, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a peasant organisation and other local organisatons.On Sunday he had faced similar protests by AJYCP and KMSS outside Kaziranga University where he had gone to participate in its convocation.Addressing the Bihu celebration gathering here, Sonowal said his government was committed to look after the genuine interests of the indigenous people of the state.He criticised the opposition Congress and Left organisations for "instigating and misguiding people against the Bill".He called upon All Assam Students Union (AASU) to take responsibility for implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord for guaranteeing constitutional safeguards to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social and linguistic identity and heritage of Assamese people.Sonowal said that the government during his tenure was successful in unearthing the Assam Public Service Commission cash-for-job scam and now meritorious candidates are being selected by APSC for government jobs.The chief minister also attended a function to mark the 125th foundation day of Nagaon Bangalee Sanmilani and called upon all sections of the people to maintain peace and extend their contribution for the development of Assam as well as the country.