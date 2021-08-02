Assam CM Calls for De-escalation, Withdraws FIR Against Mizoram MP; Zoramthanga to Follow Suit

In what can be seen as the first step towards de-escalation, the Mizoram government said it would withdraw the FIR filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 30. After days of the ongoing border dispute, the Chief Ministers of the two states have decided to resolve the tussle between their people and security personnel.

After the Mizoram government said it would withdraw the FIR filed against Himanta Biswa Sarma, took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he has directed the Police to withdraw the FIR against K Vanlalvena, the Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram who had made ‘threatening statements’ about the border issue.

‘I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders,’ the CM’s tweet read.

The development comes after Amit Shah had a telephonic discussion with both the Chief Ministers of the states and asked them to work towards a peaceful resolution of border disputes. After the talks, Zoramthanga took to Twitter and in a bid to dial down tension, requested the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of their social media platform.”

GP Singh the Special DGP of Assam Police said the case against Mizoram Police and MP K Vanlalvena has been abated. “This has been done at the instruction of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the interest of de-escalation of the tension along the border. However, criminal proceedings against erring personnel of Mizoram Police and other miscreants shall continue," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here