Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday celebrated his 54th birthday with his family members, supporters, and party workers at his official residence in Guwahati. Several people with flowers gathered outside his residence since late evening to wish the BJP leader, who is fondly addressed as “Mama". He came out to meet people and also cut a huge cake brought by his party workers.

He was joined by his wife, son, and daughter to make the moment memorable. As soon he finished cutting the cake, his daughter and wife took turns smearing all the cake icing on his face.

A city-based hotel had prepared a four-level cake with pictures of Sarma with other leaders and prominent people on it.

Wishes poured in for him from across the country. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other leaders wished Sarma on his birthday.

Deeply humbled 🙏A special feeling to have received a birthday wish from Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji who is kind enough to call me this morning. I am blessed by your wish. Your guidance is always important for me to serve our people and Assam. @rashtrapatibhvn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 1, 2023

Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I bow in gratitude for all the support, guidance and motivation extended by you which has always helped me to work towards progress and prosperity in the state.Thank you for your blessings and good wishes 🙏@PMOIndia https://t.co/f31UbRl3Om — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Sarma inaugurated a foot-over bridge in the commercial hub of Fancy Bazar on his birthday.

Read all the Latest Politics News here