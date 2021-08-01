Assam Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain Joins BJP, Meets CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Two-time Congress MLA Sushanta Borgohain on Sunday joined the BJP and said that he was “not happy with the prevailing atmosphere" in the grand-old party. He is the second Congress MLA to quit in less than three months of the second BJP-led government returning to power in Assam. Four-time MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who was the lone MLA from the Tea Tribe community in the grand old party, had resigned as a legislator on June 18 and joined the saffron party on June 21.

Borgohain, who won from the Thowrah assembly constituency in eastern Assam’s Jorhat district, also resigned from the state assembly on Friday, reducing the Congress’ strength in the 126-member house to 27 from 29 seats it won in the March-April elections.

Earlier on Sunday, the 47-year-old leader met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and sought his blessings.

“I am glad to have met Hon MLA of Thowra Sri Sushanta Borgohain, who resigned from the INC to join BJP today (Sunday). Young, and energetic, his joining our fold will strengthen and benefit the party immensely. I welcome him to the BJP Pariwaar," Sarma tweeted.

Sending the resignation letter through email to the APCC President Bhupen Borah, Borgohain had said, “My resignation from a party, which was like a family to me, has to be read in conjunction with the changed internal political atmosphere within the party, something I tried very hard to change so that the party remains relevant in a state like Assam. Unfortunately, all the efforts in this direction proved futile, compelling me to take this ultimate decision and the exact reasons for such a painful move on my part have already been conveyed to the senior leadership of the party both in the state and at the centre."

On July 28, the APCC served a show-cause notice to Borgohain and was asked to clarify his position on or before July 31 on reports of him planning to join the BJP. Since Sarma, who had left Congress and joined the BJP in 2015, became the Chief Minister of Assam, several senior leaders of the opposition party are leaving on regular intervals.

On June 21, four-time Congress legislator and prominent Assam tea garden leader Rupjyoti Kurmi had deserted the party and joined the saffron party.

(with inputs from agencies)

