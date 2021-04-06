Assam Deputy Speaker Quizzed, 5 Cops Suspended after Firing Incident During Phase 2 Voting

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar has been quizzed twice and five police personnel attached to him have been suspended after they opened fire on public during second phase of polling,officials said Tuesday. At least three persons were injured in the firing by the body guards of Laskar on April 1 after clashes broke out

between supporters of BJP and AIUDF inside the polling station at 463 Madhya Dhanehori LP School of Sonai constituency.

Police sources said Laskar was interrogated twice for several hours during the last 48 hours and his statements have been recorded in front of a magistrate.

Sitting MLA Laskar is having a direct fight with Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of the AIUDF on Sonai seat. When contacted, Cachar Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Lal Meena said.

