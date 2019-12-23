Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Assam Doesn't Need Pan-India NRC if...': Himanta Sarma's Condition to End Demand of Fresh Exercise

The Assam government had earlier submitted an affidavit in the apex court praying for re-verification of 20 per cent names in the draft NRC in border districts, but the plea was denied.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Assam Doesn't Need Pan-India NRC if...': Himanta Sarma's Condition to End Demand of Fresh Exercise
File photo of BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati: Assam government on Monday said there will be no need for the state to be a part of the proposed nation-wide NRC, if the Supreme Court allows re-verification of its 20 per cent names from the border districts.

The state government does not accept the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the final version of which was published on August 31 with over 19 lakh exclusions, Himanta Biswa Sarma told a press conference. "If the Supreme Court accepts our demand of 20 per cent re-verification in border districts, we (Assam) don't need a national one. We are sure lots of mistakes will be found out in the re verification process," he said.

The Assam government had earlier submitted an affidavit in the apex court praying for re-verification of 20 per cent names in the draft NRC in border districts, but the plea was denied. "The PM yesterday said there is no plan for a nation-wide NRC. So we have to pursue only in the Supreme Court. If it does not listen to us, we will have to approach the Government of India.

The NRC was published under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram