English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Election Dates: State to Vote in Three Phases from April 11 to 23, Results on May 23
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(Picture for Representation)
Loading...
New Delhi: The voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
The Citizenship amendment bill and the NRC would play a key role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP recently lost a key ally in Assom Gana Parishad (AGP) after CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha.
The AGP is likely to go alone to polls in Assam. A triangular fight is expected in Assam this time between the BJP, the Congress & the AGP in upper Assam & BJP, Congress & AIUDF in lower Assam.
Assam was the first state wrested by the BJP in North East after winning the 2014 general election
The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.
The Citizenship amendment bill and the NRC would play a key role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP recently lost a key ally in Assom Gana Parishad (AGP) after CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha.
The AGP is likely to go alone to polls in Assam. A triangular fight is expected in Assam this time between the BJP, the Congress & the AGP in upper Assam & BJP, Congress & AIUDF in lower Assam.
Assam was the first state wrested by the BJP in North East after winning the 2014 general election
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's Everything You Wanted to Know About Nirav Modi's Ostrich Hide Jacket Worth Rs 8 Lakh
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Tata Buzzard, Honda Civic, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R & More
- The Kapil Sharma Show Hosted 1983 World Cup Winning Team and Twitter Calls it Historic
- Djokovic Dispatches Fratangelo to Book Kohlschreiber Clash
- Players Need to Work a Lot on Their Skills: Raman
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results