Assam Election Dates: State to Vote in Three Phases from April 11 to 23, Results on May 23

The voting for five Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23.The Election Commission announced that the general elections will be held in seven phases across India and the final counting of votes will take place on May 23.The Citizenship amendment bill and the NRC would play a key role in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP recently lost a key ally in Assom Gana Parishad (AGP) after CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha.The AGP is likely to go alone to polls in Assam. A triangular fight is expected in Assam this time between the BJP, the Congress & the AGP in upper Assam & BJP, Congress & AIUDF in lower Assam.Assam was the first state wrested by the BJP in North East after winning the 2014 general election