politics

News18» News»Politics»Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes for Assembly Polls to Begin at 8am, BJP Looks to Retain Power
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes for Assembly Polls to Begin at 8am, BJP Looks to Retain Power

News18.com | May 02, 2021, 06:15 IST
Assam election results 2021

Event Highlights

Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission is set to kick off the process of counting votes for the Assam Assembly elections, along with that for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry, at 8am today (May 2). The vote-counting in Assam will be conducted by the poll body in 331 halls amid heavy security and with full compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. The state of Assam is witnessing a power tussle between the Mitrajot, led by the ruling BJP, and the Mahajot, headed by the Congress.

The voting for the Assam Assembly elections, which was held in three phases — March 27, April 1, and April 6, was concluded on April 6 with an impressive turnout of 82.04%. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to create history by becoming the first non-Congress party to secure a second term in the state, Congress is seeking to wrestle it out from the BJP in the 126-member Assembly.

In Assam, the BJP is in alliance with the regional parties of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), forming the ‘Mitrajot’. The Congress formed ‘Mahajot’ (Grand Alliance) with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI (ML)L), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

May 02, 2021 06:15 (IST)

ASSAM: RECAPITULATING POLL ACTION

When PM Narendra Modi Urged Militants to Drop Guns in Assam's Tamulpur | Campaigning for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 3 urged militants “who are still following the path of violence” to “lay down their arms and join the mainstream” for the sake of building a peaceful and ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Assam. “I assure our mothers and sisters here that your children will not have to carry guns, they do not have to spend their lives in jungles, they do not have to fall prey to anyone’s bullet. The is the commitment of the NDA government,” he said.

May 02, 2021 06:11 (IST)

As trends begin to come in, the Election Commission will fill in the data for the tally of seats on its official page, which will also reflect on the main Google search page for "Assam Elections".

May 02, 2021 06:09 (IST)

Assam Assembly Election Results 2021: Where to Watch | The live coverage of vote-counting for the Assam Assembly election 2021 can be followed online and on TV. 

The full coverage of Assam elections will be aired on CNN-News18, CNN-News18 Youtube LIVE, News18.com and the News18 mobile app. For following the live updates on phone, readers can go to News18.com or open the News18 mobile app. For TV coverage, visit CNN-News18 or CNN-News18 Youtube LIVE. 

One can also follow the Election Commission website at eciresults.nic.in or or its Voter Helpline App, which can be downloaded from the Google Playstore or iTunes.

May 02, 2021 05:31 (IST)

Repolling After EVM Controversy | The Election Commission had on April 2 ordered a repoll at a polling booth in Ratabari seat of Assam after a controversy broke out over the presiding officer carrying the EVM after polling in a vehicle that belonged to the wife of a BJP candidate contesting from a neighbouring seat. To prevent the polling team from being assaulted in Karimganj by a mob that alleged that the electronic voting machine was being taken for tampering, police had to use force.

In a statement, the EC said the presiding officer and three other officials have been placed under suspension. “Although the seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No. 149- Indira M V School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution," the poll panel said. 

May 02, 2021 05:30 (IST)

Assam Assembly Election Results: Key Candidates | Incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal contested from Majuli – an ST reserved constituency against Congress’ Rajib Lochan Pegu. 

Health Minister and BJP strongman Himanta Biswa Sarma is one of the high-profile candidates of the Assembly polls. Sarma fought from Jalukbari for the fifth consecutive term. Congress pitched Romen Ch Borthakur against Sarma from the constituency. 

Congress Assam Pradesh chief Ripun Bora contested from Gohpur constituency. The BJP fielded Utpal Borah against him.

May 02, 2021 05:30 (IST)

Assam Election Results 2021: Exit Polls | India Today-Axis My India has predicted a comfortable win for BJP with 75-85 seats, while it has given 40-50 seats to the Congress.

Today's Chanakya has predicted 70 seats for the saffron alliance and 50 seats for the Congress-led opposition.

Republic-CNX gave the ruling saffron alliance 74-84 and the opposition 40-50 seats.

Times-C-Voter: Times- C-Voter predicts 65 seats for the NDA and 59 for the UPA.

May 02, 2021 05:29 (IST)

Key Parties in Fray in Assam Polls | In Assam, the ruling BJP is in alliance with the regional parties of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), forming the 'Mitrajot'. The Congress formed 'Mahajot' (Grand Alliance) with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI (ML)L), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

May 02, 2021 05:29 (IST)

Assam Election Results 2021: Counting of Votes Today | The Election Commission is set to kick-off the process of counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections at 8am today (May 2) in 331 halls amid heavy security and with full compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. The state of Assam is witnessing a power tussle between the Mitrajot, led by the ruling BJP, and the Mahajot, headed by the Congress. Both the Mitrajot and Mahajot alliances have exuded confidence about forming the next government in Assam.

An election staff member shows a paper to polling agents after opening an EVM inside a vote-counting centre in India. (Reuters)

On Saturday, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Sushil Chandra, reviewed the counting arrangements with senior EC officers and the CEOs of the four states and the UT at a virtual meeting on Saturday. He directed that all laid-down instructions of the EC must be adhered to. He also directed that the counting halls must be fully COVID guidelines compliant.

The commission has designated 822 returning officers and more than 7,000 assistant returning officers for the purpose of counting of votes in the four states. Nearly 95,000 counting officials, including micro-observers, will perform the task of counting. No candidates or their agents will be allowed inside the counting halls without a negative coronavirus report, according to the latest result-day guidelines issued by the EC.

Upper Assam is the biggest among all the three major regions in the state, with 56 Assembly seats. The electorate in 47 of these constituencies is voting on Saturday, March 27, in the first phase. The electoral outcome in this region is crucial in determining the fate of the next government in many ways.

First, this is the biggest region in Assam, accounting for nearly 44 per cent of the total Assembly seats in the state—whichever party has a decisive lead here would inch closer to forming the next government in the state. Second, this has been a stronghold of the ruling BJP since the last few elections, where the party (and its alliance partner/s) has not only increased its vote share but also widened the vote share gap with the main opposition party, the Congress (see chart below). Third, in pre-Covid Assam, this region saw a much intense protest, compared to rest of Assam, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. Many students and student unions had participated in protests; therefore, it would be interesting to see how people in this region vote.

