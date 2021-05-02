Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes for Assembly Polls to Begin at 8am, BJP Looks to Retain Power

Assam Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission is set to kick off the process of counting votes for the Assam Assembly elections, along with that for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the union territory of Puducherry, at 8am today (May 2). The vote-counting in Assam will be conducted by the poll body in 331 halls amid heavy security and with full compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. The state of Assam is witnessing a power tussle between the Mitrajot, led by the ruling BJP, and the Mahajot, headed by the Congress.

The voting for the Assam Assembly elections, which was held in three phases — March 27, April 1, and April 6, was concluded on April 6 with an impressive turnout of 82.04%. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is looking to create history by becoming the first non-Congress party to secure a second term in the state, Congress is seeking to wrestle it out from the BJP in the 126-member Assembly.

In Assam, the BJP is in alliance with the regional parties of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), forming the ‘Mitrajot’. The Congress formed ‘Mahajot’ (Grand Alliance) with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI (ML)L), Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).