Assam Elections 2021: 138 Candidates With Declared Criminal Cases, 109 Facing Serious Charges

Out of the 946 candidates in the fray for the 126-seat Assam Assembly, at least 138 (15 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, including 109 (12%) facing serious criminal charges, reports from Assam Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) say. At least 13 (10 per cent) constituencies are red alert constituencies in Assam, where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

PHASE ​I

In the first phase, scheduled for March 27, 47 constituencies are going for polls and 264 candidates are in the fray. The self-sworn affidavits of 259 candidates were analysed as the details of five candidates were either badly scanned or complete affidavits were not uploaded on the ECI website, the ADR said. “Out of 259 candidates analysed, 41 (16 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Also, 34 (13 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,” the ADR said in its report for phase one.

In phase one, Bokakhatm, Margherita and Behali are red alert constituencies. At least five candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of these five, one candidate has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). “Two candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves,” the ADR said.

PHASE II

Under the second phase, 39 constituencies are going for polls on April 1. The ADR analysed the affidavits of all the 345 candidates. It says 37 (11 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 30 (nine percent) have declared serious criminal charges.

In phase two, Sonai and Kalaigaon are red alert constituencies. Three candidates have declared cases related to crime against women, including one with cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). At least three candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302), while two candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

PHASE III

At least 60 candidates in the third phase of Assam Assembly polls have declared criminal cases against themselves with 45 of these facing serious criminal charges. A total of 40 constituencies are going for polls on April 6 in the third phase of Assam polls. The Assam Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 337 candidates. “Out of 337 candidates analysed, 60 (18 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves,” the ADR said in its report.

Further, of these 60, 45 (13 percent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Eight (20 percent) of the 40 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Six candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Three candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves and five candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves, the ADR said.

Results for the three phases of the assembly polls will be announced on May 2.

PREVIOUS POLLS

In 2016, elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly were held in two phases and out of the 1,062 candidates analysed, 72 (7 percent) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves. “At least 57 (5 percent) candidates have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc,” a previous ADR report said.

Out of the elected members, the ADR also analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 119 MLAs. It said 15 MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves and 11 MLAs had declared serious criminal cases. At least three MLAs had declared cases related to murder.

In terms of political parties, seven out of 59 MLAs from BJP, five out of 20 MLAs from Congress and two out of 14 MLAs from AIUDF have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. One Independent MLA had also declared criminal cases.

“Six out of 59 MLAs from BJP, three out of 20 MLAs from INC and two out of 14 MLAs from AIUDF have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits,” the ADR said in its ‘Analysis of Criminal Background, Financial, Education, Gender and other details of Sitting MLAs’ report.