Assam Elections 2021: AIUDF Candidates Sent to Jaipur Hotel Over Fears of Horse Trading

The AIUDF has confirmed reports doing rounds that the party has sent its 18 candidates to a hotel in Jaipur in Rajasthan to keep them “united and ward off possibilities of horse-trading" ahead of Assam assembly elections results. It is being said that the decision was taken by ‘Mahajot’ alliance or ‘Grand Alliance’ and few Congress candidates will also join them soon.

All candidates are currently staying at Fairmount Hotel in the capital city and are likely to be there until the Assam assembly elections results are announced on May 2 as a “precautionary measure".

AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal has also flown to Jaipur from Guwahati to be with his party leaders.

“We shall visit all tourist places of Rajasthan including Ajmer Sharif. It’s a gesture to cool heels after a hectic elections. It is also to keep candidates intact and united and ward off possibilities of horse trading after the elections. They could be out of station till the results," said Aminul Islam, AIUDF candidate from Mancachar. He is also in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rafiq Khan told news agency ANI, “I cannot confirm the numbers and we also don’t know the purpose. But yes they are here. There fear among politicians and questions need to be raised on how the elected are being pressurised."

The Mahajot alliance is a 10-party coalition consisting of the AIUDF, Jimochayan (Deori) People’s Party (JDPP), Adivasi National Party (ANP), CPM, CPI, CPI (ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, Bodoland People’s Party (BPF) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), besides the Congress.

A total of over 73 per cent people have participated in the first phase of polling in Assam, over 73 per in the second phase and about 79 per cent in the third phase.

The BJP fought the elections along with the AGP and the UPPL. In 2016, the BJP had won 60 seats, the AGP 14 seats and the then alliance partner BPF 12 seats.

The BPF, this time, is part of the opposition Congress-led ‘Mahajoot’ alliance.

