Assam Govt Announces Rs 500-crore Package for Paper Mill Workers at BJP Meet

A relief package of ₹500 crore for paper mill workers, share of land acquisition compensation for tea garden workers and caste certificates were among the major announcements made by the Assam government as the two-day state executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Diphu, Karbi Anglong, concluded on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Among the other announcements were the share of compensation for land acquisition from respective gardens for construction of national highways to tea garden workers and a relief package of ₹500 crore for paper mill workers.

Another major announcement was that 26,000 ‘Jal Mitras’ will be appointed at a monthly remuneration of ₹6,500.

The government announced that Orunodoi benefit will be increased to ₹1,250 from September and another 6 lakh names to be added to the present list of 22 lakh beneficiaries. A decision was made that NCC cadets will carry out a beneficiary verification drive from July 7.

Under Mission Bhumiputra, eligible students of Class 9 to 12 will now get their caste certificates in their school.

The executive body decided that all the Assam government offices, including Secretariat, will opt for e-office system from October 2.

Through the announcements, the party is attempting to strengthen its base in Karbi Anglong district, where it swept the recently held council polls and Assam.

