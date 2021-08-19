Assam Govt to Undertake Rs 100 Crore Project for Street Lighting in Guwahati

The new Assam government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma is likely to undertake a major lighting project spread across 136km all over Guwahati to the tune of Rs 100 crore under the Guwahati Smart City Limited project.

As per records, as of now close to 74% of the streets of Guwahati remain deprived of basic lighting. The need to have well-lit streets is one of the demands that people of the capital city of Assam have been waiting for decades to happen.

Through the project Jyoti, in its second phase, close to 10,000 light poles are likely to be installed in the household of beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 21.48 crore. The project Jyoti light poles will be available by way of being beneficiary-led scheme and the instalments of these polls through the project would be available both online and off-line.

The Assam government hopes to complete the project by the next financial year in 2022.

Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal told CNN-News18, “It is a very important project that we have undertaken not only to make sure a citizen demand is met but it is vital to track and reduce crimes against women and also cases of robbery and burglary in the capital city.”

Of the 100 crore estimated cost, Project Jyoti will cost around 21.48 crore, spine road smart street lighting can be done at an estimated cost of 57.85 crore, the 1.38-km-long boulevard built on the southern banks of river Brahmaputra can be at a cost of 11 crore while the complex of the Umananda Temple can be illuminated at a cost of 3.34 crore. These are among several other popular destinations that are to be “street lit”. The state government wishes to develop the Brahmaputra River Front on the lines of the Sabarmati River Front, a popular tourist destination.

Assam has a huge cultural heritage that the state and its people take big pride in. Thus, cultural centres of Aswaklanta, Sri Sri Dakhinpatsatra and Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra as well as Airport Welcome Gate at Khanamukh totalling Rs 5.84 crore are on the lighting project as well.

The Ministry of Urban Development also has in the pipeline projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for the beautification and modernisation of Guwahati.

“We have projects that are in the pipeline to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore that we are actually looking to fulfil in the next few years…Assam is the gateway to the North-east and Guwahati is the prime centre of all activities. The potential of tourism in our capital city is immense. The sacred Brahmaputra needs to be developed to enhance the same,” Singhal further told CNN-News 18.

