English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Killings: As Mamata Takes ‘Anti-BJP’ Spotlight Ahead of Lok Sabha Battle, Bengal BJP Chief Writes to Rajnath Singh
Political analysts say Mamata has projected herself as the “most concerned leader” on the NRC issue, which is likely to deal a blow to the BJP in Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: The killing of five people in Assam’s Tinsukia has pushed the Bengal BJP on the backfoot with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighting the plight of nearly 40 lakh Bengalis, Muslims and Biharis, who were excluded from the final NRC draft, in an official statement.
Condemning the bloodshed, Mamata questioned if the killings were in retaliation to the raging National Register of Citizens (NRC) debate in the state. More than 40 lakh people face deportation as their names were excluded from the final draft published on July 30.
“Terrible news coming out of Assam. We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia and the killing of Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas and Subodh Das. Is this the outcome of the recent NRC development? We have no words to express our deep sorrow to the grieving families. The perpetrators must be punished at the very earliest,” Mamata had tweeted.
Accusing the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) and the Congress of playing politics on the issue, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “People in West Bengal are worried about the safety of Bengalis in Assam. Therefore, I have written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure the safety of Bengalis in Assam… The TMC, Congress and CPM are playing dirty politics over the incident. Therefore, I have requested the Centre to provide safety.”
The Trinamool Congress on Friday took out protest marches against the killings in Kolkata and other parts of the state. The party is also planning to send a delegation of lawmakers to visit the families of those killed in Tinsukia.
Political analysts say Mamata has projected herself as the “most concerned leader” on the NRC issue, which is likely to deal a blow to the BJP in Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to News18, Biswanath Chakraborty, professor of political science at Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), said, “The NRC issue in Assam is consolidated on Bengali and Muslim sentiments and this is going to have a huge impact in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. It is a self-goal for the BJP. The TMC is certainly going to benefit. This will spoil the BJP’s target of 50 percent Lok Sabha in Bengal.”
“Mamata has projected herself as the most credible and concerned leader, nationally, about the situation in Assam. She has also sent a message to Bengalis, Hindus and Biharis (whose names were excluded from the list) that she is always there to help them. She played on the Bengali sentiment and this is the area where the BJP needs to be worried. Basically, Mamata did a counter narrative of what Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal did there. Also, her invitation to Assamese people whose names were missing from the NRC list makes her the most credible face among Bengalis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.
Out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, BJP won two — Darjeeling and Asansol — in 2014, but is eyeing 22 seats this time.
“The BJP in Bengal is trying hard to gain some platform. They did well in some pockets to some extent. They performed well in Jangalmahal, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar (both close to Assam border), but the NRC would be a self-goal and the impact will be seen in Bengal because of the Bengali sentiments,” Chakraborty said.
Condemning the bloodshed, Mamata questioned if the killings were in retaliation to the raging National Register of Citizens (NRC) debate in the state. More than 40 lakh people face deportation as their names were excluded from the final draft published on July 30.
“Terrible news coming out of Assam. We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia and the killing of Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas and Subodh Das. Is this the outcome of the recent NRC development? We have no words to express our deep sorrow to the grieving families. The perpetrators must be punished at the very earliest,” Mamata had tweeted.
Terrible news coming out of Assam. We strongly condemn the brutal attack in Tinsukia and the killing of Shyamlal Biswas, Ananta Biswas, Abhinash Biswas, Subodh Das. Is this the outcome of recent NRC development ? 1/2
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 1, 2018
We have no words to express our deep sorrow to the grieving families. The perpetrators must be punished at the very earliest 2/2
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 1, 2018
The fifth victim in Tinsukia ... Dhananjay Namashudra
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 1, 2018
Accusing the Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) and the Congress of playing politics on the issue, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “People in West Bengal are worried about the safety of Bengalis in Assam. Therefore, I have written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to ensure the safety of Bengalis in Assam… The TMC, Congress and CPM are playing dirty politics over the incident. Therefore, I have requested the Centre to provide safety.”
The Trinamool Congress on Friday took out protest marches against the killings in Kolkata and other parts of the state. The party is also planning to send a delegation of lawmakers to visit the families of those killed in Tinsukia.
Political analysts say Mamata has projected herself as the “most concerned leader” on the NRC issue, which is likely to deal a blow to the BJP in Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to News18, Biswanath Chakraborty, professor of political science at Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), said, “The NRC issue in Assam is consolidated on Bengali and Muslim sentiments and this is going to have a huge impact in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. It is a self-goal for the BJP. The TMC is certainly going to benefit. This will spoil the BJP’s target of 50 percent Lok Sabha in Bengal.”
“Mamata has projected herself as the most credible and concerned leader, nationally, about the situation in Assam. She has also sent a message to Bengalis, Hindus and Biharis (whose names were excluded from the list) that she is always there to help them. She played on the Bengali sentiment and this is the area where the BJP needs to be worried. Basically, Mamata did a counter narrative of what Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal did there. Also, her invitation to Assamese people whose names were missing from the NRC list makes her the most credible face among Bengalis ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.
Out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, BJP won two — Darjeeling and Asansol — in 2014, but is eyeing 22 seats this time.
“The BJP in Bengal is trying hard to gain some platform. They did well in some pockets to some extent. They performed well in Jangalmahal, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar (both close to Assam border), but the NRC would be a self-goal and the impact will be seen in Bengal because of the Bengali sentiments,” Chakraborty said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Opts for a Four-day First Class Game Instead of Three-day Warm-up tie in Australia: Report
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- This is How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Wedding Announcement
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...