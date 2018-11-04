English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assam Killings: Trinamool Delegation Meets Affected Families, Extends Rs 5 Lakh Aid
Led by Derek O'Brien, the delegation demanded that the perpetrators of "hate crimes" be immediately brought to book.
Photo tweeted by Trinamool Congress.
Loading...
Dibrugarh (Assam): A four-member Trinamool Congress delegation Sunday met the family members of the five people killed by suspected militants in Tinsukia district of Assam, and demanded that the perpetrators of "hate crimes" be immediately brought to book.
Led by Derek O'Brien, the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, the team comprises Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra, which went to Kheronibari village in the district to meet the family members.
"We spoke to the family members and assured them of all assistance. We want justice for these families and will not stop our fight until and unless the perpetrators of hate crimes are punished," O'Brien told PTI.
According to TMC sources, the party has given Rs 1 lakh to each family as aid.
"This is a humanitarian visit. This is a visit to stand with the grieving families," the TMC leader had told reporters earlier Sunday outside the airport here.
Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue shot dead five Bengali-speaking people, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village on Thursday night.
Strongly condemning the incident, O'Brien said, "What has happened is a dastardly killing of the most deprived and poorest Indian citizens... They have been murdered in cold blood."
On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an "environment of violence" was prevailing in the country.
A TMC delegation of six MPs had gone to Silchar on August 2 to assess the situation in Assam in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30, but was stopped at the airport.
They were not allowed to leave the airport and were sent back the next day.
Led by Derek O'Brien, the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, the team comprises Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra, which went to Kheronibari village in the district to meet the family members.
"We spoke to the family members and assured them of all assistance. We want justice for these families and will not stop our fight until and unless the perpetrators of hate crimes are punished," O'Brien told PTI.
তিনসুকিয়ায় ৫ নিরীহ বাঙালির হত্যাস্থলটি পরিদর্শন করলেন তৃণমূলের প্রতিনিধিদল। সেখানে এখনো রক্তের দাগ রয়ে গেছে— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 4, 2018
Trinamool Delegation at the spot in Tinsukia where the 5 innocents were gunned down. Blood stains still visible. Most poignant was charred wood from the funeral pyre pic.twitter.com/p8ityPlHJt
Trinamool delegation assures all support to bereaved families in Tinsukia | তিনসুকিয়ায় নিহতদের পরিবারের পাশে থাকার বার্তা তৃণমূলের >> https://t.co/jbaNlZaZYS pic.twitter.com/PhzzkPzWuG— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 4, 2018
According to TMC sources, the party has given Rs 1 lakh to each family as aid.
"This is a humanitarian visit. This is a visit to stand with the grieving families," the TMC leader had told reporters earlier Sunday outside the airport here.
Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue shot dead five Bengali-speaking people, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village on Thursday night.
Strongly condemning the incident, O'Brien said, "What has happened is a dastardly killing of the most deprived and poorest Indian citizens... They have been murdered in cold blood."
On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an "environment of violence" was prevailing in the country.
A TMC delegation of six MPs had gone to Silchar on August 2 to assess the situation in Assam in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30, but was stopped at the airport.
They were not allowed to leave the airport and were sent back the next day.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'm Happy If He's Happy: Ranbir's Sister Riddhima Opens Up on His Relationship With Alia
- In Pics: Alia, Ranbir, Karan & More Had a Blast at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...