Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Assam Minister Himanta Sarma Demands Re-verification of Final NRC, Alleges Manipulation of Legacy Data

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that the final NRC list did not include refugees who came from Bangladesh before 1971.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Assam Minister Himanta Sarma Demands Re-verification of Final NRC, Alleges Manipulation of Legacy Data
File Photo of Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Loading...

Guwahati: Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the final version of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) did not contain names of many person coming to India from Bangladesh before 1971, the cut off period.

In a series of tweets, the senior leader of the ruling BJP also alleged that the legacy data were manipulated to include names of doubtful persons as alleged by many.

"Names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates," Sarma said on the micro blogging site. "Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many."

Sarma, the convenor of the NDA's North East wing NEDA, further said that the Supreme Court should allow at least 20 per cent re-verification of the names in border districts and 10 per cent in the rest of Assam as requested by the state and central governments earlier.

"I reiterate that as requested by Central and State governments at least 20% reverification (bordering districts) and 10% re-verification (remaining districts) should be allowed by Honble Apex court for a correct and fair NRC," he tweeted.

Both the governments had appealed the top court twice for sample re-verification to find out wrongful inclusions, especially in districts bordering Bangladesh, and exclusions in the NRC.

The apex court in strong words earlier this month said the entire NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be re-opened on the basis of certain parameters.

The final NRC was published on Saturday by excluding 19,06,657 persons. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram