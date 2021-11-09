Assam Opposition Leader Alleges He is Under BJP Pressure to Join Saffron Party

It’s time to gear up for the second round of by-polls in Assam. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted that more opposition MLAs will be joining the BJP and there would be by-polls during the municipal elections in Assam in February. Meanwhile, the Opposition leader in the Assam Legislative Assembly claimed that he is under pressure from the ruling BJP.

Speaking to News18, Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia said, “I am under pressure. It’s true that I’m under pressure. But I will face challenges. I can not join BJP due to ideological issues. I will join BJP if it takes the ideology of the Congress."

“The BJP is playing the temptation politics in Assam and trying to hijack our MLAs. BJP uses ‘fear-thinking’ and blackmailing policies toward the opposition MLAs. But I think none of our MLAs will leave the party, who have the strong Congress ideology," Saikia added.

The political secretary to the Chief Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, said, “It’s not necessary to use the temptation or blackmailing policies to bring the MLAs with us. They want to join BJP. Maximum opposition MLAs are in touch with us."

Yesterday, Assam BJP president said, “Eastern Assam has already turned saffron. Many opposition MLAs have already joined us. There is no need for us to intimidate or harass any opposition leaders for them to join us."

Another BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi told News18, “By 2026, there will be no opposition in Assam. All MLAs may join BJP, or BJP will occupy all seats of the opposition. Now, three Congress MLAs are in touch with me directly. They want to join our party as soon as possible. I don’t want to reveal their names."

In the April polls to the 126-member Assam Assembly, the BJP had secured 60 seats. After the October 30 by-poll win, BJP’s tally has gone up at 62. Majuli constituency seat was recently vacated and by-polls to this seat is yet to be announced. After being elected to the Rajya Sabha uncontested, former Assam CM and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal resigned from the Majuli constituency.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In the run-up to by-polls, our ministers, MLAs, workers of the party and allies have worked very hard. These have enthused people in several constituencies. People in two or three constituencies want by-polls. However, I cannot say when the same will be held.”

