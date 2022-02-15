Assam Police Refused to Accept FIR Against CM Over His Remarks on Rahul Gandhi's Parenthood, Says Congress

The Assam Pradesh Congress approached the Dispur Police station to lodge an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his remarks made about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s parenthood in Uttarakhand.

“We from the Assam Pradesh Committee wanted to file an FIR before the Dispur Police station but as per the direction of the OC of the Dispur Police station, they refused to accept the FIR. Registering is a separate issue whether they accept it or not but they bluntly refused to accept it. The issue is about the derogatory remarks made about the parenthood of Rahul Gandhi. It indirectly maligns the image of our former Prime Minister and martyr Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. We want to raise the issue as the matter is sensitive but they denied,” stated Mera Borthakur, senior Assam Congress leader.

“If the police refuse to accept the FIR, then Congress has to approach the court. I had to take legal recourse several times on similar instances,” said Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of Opposition in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Pradesh Congress has also lodged complaints against Sarma on his comments on Rahul Gandhi.

Telangana Congress senior leader and MP Revanth Reddy have filed complaints against the Assam CM. They have requested the police to file an FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While addressing a rally in Uttarakhand on February 11, Himanta Biswa Sarma called out Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strikes. He further asked if the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the “son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi".

The complainant alleged that the comments of the Assam Chief Minister was deeply pained and hurt them and they have requested the police to register an FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma under Sections 153-A, 505 (2) and 294 of the Indian Penal Code.

Standing firmly to his remarks Assam Chief Minister Sarma countered the Congress questioning the loyalty and allegiance.

“On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, the opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by again questioning the surgical strike. KCR and Congress compete to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family. Our loyalty is with Bharat. Those questioning the armed forces won’t be spared,” the tweet reads.

On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack -Opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by again questioning the surgical strikeKCR &Cong is in competition to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family Our loyalty is with Bharat.Those questioning the armed forces won’t be spared pic.twitter.com/XgaJR3wt5a — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 14, 2022

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after his return for the Uttarakhand election rally answering to the media in Guwahati said, “Rahul Gandhi has evolved as the modern-day Jinnah. The language Jinnah used to speak prior to partition, Rahul Gandhi speaks the same language. It seems that Jinnah’s ghost has possessed Rahul Gandhi.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is visiting the poll-bound Manipur on February 21 and is expected to address election rallies in the state.

The senior Congress leader is likely to face questions on his remark about the shoe and Manipur tradition. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren lashed the congress leader for this shoe remark made in the parliament.

“It’s an aged old tradition in Manipuri culture to remove our shoes while we enter somebody’s house. Those lapdogs spreading it to be some form of insult are oblivious to Manipuri culture.Mr Rahul Gandhi may kindly take note of some Manipuri culture before speaking about Manipur."

