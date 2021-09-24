Assam Violence: CM Sarma Says Eviction Drive to Continue

A day after violence was reported in Sipajhar in Assam leading to the deaths of two civilians and nine policemen sustaining injuries, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified that the eviction drive would continue. “You have to, can’t allot 30, 40 acres land like that. Where will others go? But yes, I’ll talk to them once again. It’s not important to involve police while evicting people, negotiations help."

A Congress delegation led by State President Bhupen Kumar Borah met Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi to submit a detailed memorandum demanding a judicial enquiry into the incident led by a sitting high court judge. They also demanded immediate action against the policemen involved in the incident including the SP of the area.

“The extremely inhuman incident that occurred in Dholpur is undemocratic, unconstitutional and a clear case of State-sponsored fire on people living in the char areas. This incident is a gross violation of Right to Equality,” their memorandum read.

Reacting to the same Assam Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal said, “We cannot allow anybody to take law in their own hands and hold the state ransom. The fact of the matter is that it is government land it cannot be encroached upon.”

Assam’s drive to clear land belonging to the government as well as a prehistoric Shiva temple that had been occupied by Bangladesh-origin Muslim encroachers in the state’s Darrang district took a violent turn on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here