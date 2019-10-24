Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Assandh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (असंध): Sanjay Kumar Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Assandh (असंध) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Bakhshish Singh Virk
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Assandh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (असंध): Sanjay Kumar Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Assandh (असंध) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

 Assandh (असंध), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Assandh Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
10462
19.67%
Shamsher Singh Gogi
BJP
9676
18.20%
Bakhshish Singh Virk
BSP
9152
17.21%
Narender Singh
IND
8951
16.83%
Sanjay Kumar
IND
7197
13.53%
Zile Ram Sharma
JJP
4896
9.21%
Brij Sharma
IND
781
1.47%
Harjeet Singh
INLD
573
1.08%
Dharmvir Padha
SHP
528
0.99%
Master Satyawan Turn
LKSK(P)
376
0.71%
Manjeet Singh
SUCI(C)
262
0.49%
Kartar Singh
NOTA
162
0.30%
Nota
AAP
160
0.30%
Ved Pal

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.73%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,26,029 eligible electors, of which 1,21,733 were male, 1,04,296 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 974 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,966 eligible electors, of which 1,11,057 were male, 92,909 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 974 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,70,814.

Assandh has an elector sex ratio of 856.76.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bakhshish Singh Virk of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 4608 votes which was 2.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 19.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pt Zile Ram Chochra of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3540 votes which was 2.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 15.8% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 23. Assandh Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 29 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.48%, while it was 75.1 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.48%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 239 polling stations in 23. Assandh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 181.

Extent: 23. Assandh constituency comprises of the following areas of Karnal district of Haryana: Assandh Tehsil and KC Jundla of Karnal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Assandh is: 29.5723 76.7223.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Assandh results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram