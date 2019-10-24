Assandh Election Results 2019 Live Updates (असंध): Sanjay Kumar Leads

Assandh (असंध), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Assandh Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 10462 19.67% Shamsher Singh Gogi LEADING BJP 9676 18.20% Bakhshish Singh Virk BSP 9152 17.21% Narender Singh IND 8951 16.83% Sanjay Kumar IND 7197 13.53% Zile Ram Sharma JJP 4896 9.21% Brij Sharma IND 781 1.47% Harjeet Singh INLD 573 1.08% Dharmvir Padha SHP 528 0.99% Master Satyawan Turn LKSK(P) 376 0.71% Manjeet Singh SUCI(C) 262 0.49% Kartar Singh NOTA 162 0.30% Nota AAP 160 0.30% Ved Pal

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.73%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,26,029 eligible electors, of which 1,21,733 were male, 1,04,296 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 974 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,966 eligible electors, of which 1,11,057 were male, 92,909 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 974 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,70,814.

Assandh has an elector sex ratio of 856.76.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Bakhshish Singh Virk of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 4608 votes which was 2.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 19.44% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pt Zile Ram Chochra of HJCBL won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3540 votes which was 2.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HJCBL had a vote share of 15.8% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 23. Assandh Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 29 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.48%, while it was 75.1 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.48%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 239 polling stations in 23. Assandh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 181.

Extent: 23. Assandh constituency comprises of the following areas of Karnal district of Haryana: Assandh Tehsil and KC Jundla of Karnal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Assandh is: 29.5723 76.7223.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Assandh results.