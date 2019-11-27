Assault on Office of President: Chidambaram Slams BJP over Maharashtra Issue
Chidmbaram, who is lodged in jail in cases of corruption and money laundering, also extended greetings to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition that is set to form government in Maharashtra.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday attacked the BJP over the way Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister, saying it was an "assault" on the office of the President to wake him at 4am to get the order revoking President's rule signed.
"What will remain in memory of Constitution Day 2019 is the most egregious violation of the Constitution in Maharashtra between November 23 and November 26, 2019," Chidambaram said in a tweet posted by his family on his behalf.
"It was an assault on the office of Rasthrapathi to wake him up at 4.00 am to sign an order revoking President's Rule. Why could it not have waited until 9.00 am in the morning?," he asked in the tweet.
