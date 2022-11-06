CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Bypolls Results LIVE: BJP Wins Gola Gokarannath in UP; TRS Cries Foul Over Counting in Munugode

Bypolls Results LIVE: BJP Wins Gola Gokarannath in UP; TRS Cries Foul Over Counting in Munugode

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE Updates: Election Results 2022, Poll Results In 6 States Today. Counting of votes is underway in Bihar and Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Haryana, Gokrannath. Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 06, 2022, 12:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Election-Bypoll-Results-2022-Live-news

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is underway on Sunday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states including former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family bastion Admapur in Haryana. Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification necessitated the by-election in Read More

Nov 06, 2022 12:40 IST

Maha Bypoll: Rutuja Latke of Uddhav-led Sena Faction Leads, NOTA at 2nd Place

Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), was on course for a comfortable win in the bypoll to Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai by bagging more than 37,000 votes out of the 49,616 votes counted so far on Sunday, followed by 7,556 votes polled in favour of the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

So far, 10 rounds of counting have been completed, an official said.

The November 3 byelection, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA and Rutuja Latke’s Ramesh Latke in May this year, was a mere formality after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the race.

At the end of the 10th round of counting, Rutuja Latke bagged 37,469 votes out of the 49,616 votes counted so far.

As many as 7,556 votes were so far polled in favour of the NOTA option, leaving the six other independent candidates far behind.

The NOTA gives an option to electors not to vote in favour of any of the candidates in an election.

Sena’s Ramesh Latke had represented the Andheri (East) Assembly seat twice.

The Shiv Sena had won 56 seats in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Ramesh Latke’s death in May this year brought the tally down to 55.

In June, 40 Sena legislators led by Eknath Shinde revolted against the party leadership, resulting in the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA).

Shinde subsequently became chief minister in an alliance with the BJP.

This was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the collapse of the MVA government.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, both constituents of the MVA, have supported Rutuja Latke’s candidature. PTI

Nov 06, 2022 12:17 IST

Bypolls Results LIVE: Uddhav Sena's Latke Continues Her Lead in Andheri

Nov 06, 2022 12:10 IST

Andheri East Assembly By-Election Counting Results

Andheri East Assembly By-Election Counting Results –

Total vote count at the end of 10th round

  • Rituja Latke -37469
  • Bala Nadar-975
  • Manoj Naik – 584
  • Neena Khedekar – 898
  • Farhan Syed – 720
  • Milind Kamble – 428
  • Rajesh Tripathi – 986
  • Nota – 7556

Total vote count – 49616

Nov 06, 2022 12:02 IST

Bypolls Results LIVE: RJD's Neelam Devi Wins in Bihar's Mokama

According to sources, the counting in Mokama has ended. RJD’s Neelam Devi has won by a margin of 16,577 votes, the sources said.

Nov 06, 2022 11:28 IST

Election Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Mokama Bypolls Round 18 Counting Over

Mokama Bypolls

Round: 18 ends

  • RJD’s Neelam Devi: 70746 votes
  • BJP’s Sonam devi: 54258 votes.
  • Lead: RJD leading by 16488 votes.
Nov 06, 2022 11:09 IST

Election Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: RJD Maintains Lead in Mokama

Mokama Bypolls

Round: 15 ends

  • RJD’s Neelam Devi: 58536 votes
  • BJP’s Sonam devi: 44321 votes.
  • Lead: RJD leading by 14215 votes
Nov 06, 2022 10:50 IST

Election Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Odisha: BJP Leading in Dhamnagar

Nov 06, 2022 10:37 IST

Election Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: RJD Candidate Neelam Devi Leads in Mokama

Mokama Bypolls

Round: 12 ends

  • RJD’s Neelam Devi: 46096 votes
  • BJP’s Sonam devi: 33944 votes.
  • Lead: RJD leading by 12152 votes.
Nov 06, 2022 10:35 IST

Election Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Visuals of Counting from Mokama

Nov 06, 2022 10:33 IST

Election Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Gopalganj Bypolls; BJP's Kusum Devi Leading

Gopalganj bypolls

Round: 13 ends

  • BJP’s Kusum Devi: 39067
  • RJD’s Mohan Gupta: 37426
  • Lead: BJP ahead by 1641 votes
Nov 06, 2022 10:23 IST

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE: RJD Candidate Neelam Devi Leads in Mokama

Mokama Bypolls

Round: 10 ends

  • RJD’s Neelam Devi: 39063 votes
  • BJP’s Sonam devi: 27064 votes.

Lead: RJD leading by 11999 votes

Nov 06, 2022 10:23 IST

LIVE: Bypolls' Counting Underway; BJP Leading Against TRS in Munugode

Munugode- round 3

  • TRS 7010
  • BJP 7426,
  • Congress 1532

BJP lead 416 in third round

At the end of three rounds- TRS leading by 35 votes

Nov 06, 2022 10:13 IST

Andheri East Assembly By-Election Counting Results –

Andheri East Assembly By-Election Counting Results –

Second round. (3)

  • Rituja Latke – 11361
  • Bala Nadar – 432
  • Manoj Naik – 207
  • Meena Khedekar – 281
  • Farhan Syed – 232
  • Milind Kamble – 202
  • Rajesh Tripathi – 410
  • NOTA – 2967
  • Total – 16092
Nov 06, 2022 10:00 IST

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE: Round 3 of Munugode Counting ends, TRS Leading

Munugode – round 3 voting ends

  • TRS 7010
  • BJP 7426,
  • Congress 1532

 

Nov 06, 2022 09:51 IST

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE: BJP Leads in Gopalganj

Counting for Gopalganj bypolls continues. Round Eight ends.

  • BJP’s Kusum Devi: 25294
  • RJD’s Mohan Gupta: 24299
  • Vote difference: BJP ahead by 995 votes
Nov 06, 2022 09:46 IST

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE: RJD Candidate Neelam Devi Leads in Mokama

Counting for Mokama Bypolls continues. Round Five ends.

  • RJD candidate Neelam Devi leading by 5495 votes.
  • RJD’s Neelam Devi 18657 votes
  • BJP’s Sonam devi 13162 votes.
Nov 06, 2022 09:22 IST

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE: TRS Takes Lead Against BJP in Munugode; Trends in Favour of RJD in Mokama

In Telangana’s Munugode, the TRS registered a marginal lead against BJP. Meanwhile, in Bihar’s Mokama seat, the RJD’s candidate Neelam Devi is leading.

Nov 06, 2022 08:56 IST

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins in Munugode Bypoll in Telangana

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana began Sunday morning amid tight security.

A three-layered security has been provided at the counting hall at Nalgonda, official sources said.

The process began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 AM.

Counting would be completed in 15 rounds. The result is expected to be out in the afternoon.

Over 93 per cent polling was reported in the bypoll held on November 3.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August. He has joined the BJP and is seeking re-election.

While 47 candidates were in the fray, the main contest was confined to Raj Gopal Reddy (BJP), former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress’ Palvai Sravanthi.

The bypoll has assumed immense political significance as the winner would have an edge over others ahead of next year’s Legislative Assembly polls in Telangana.

The TRS, recently renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to demonstrate its dominance in state politics and go national with a big win here.

The BJP, meanwhile, hopes to give a push to its plans to emerge as the alternative to the TRS with a victory in Munugode.

The saffron party is on a high following its victories in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during the last two years.

For the beleaguered Congress, it is almost a do-or-die battle in view of its below par performances in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections and the subsequent bypolls.

If the Congress loses, it would be a double whammy for the party as Munugode was its sitting seat. PTI

Nov 06, 2022 08:38 IST

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes for Adampur Bypoll Begins

Counting of votes for the bypoll to the Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began here on Sunday, officials said.

The counting of votes began at 8 am.

In the bypoll for the Adampur assembly segment in Hisar which was held on November 3, a turnout of 76.45 percent was recorded.

The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.

The BJP had fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA was fielded by the Congress.

The INLD had nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar while the AAP had nominated Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

Twenty-two candidates, all men, were in the fray. PTI

Nov 06, 2022 08:21 IST

Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes on 7 Seats Begins

Counting has begun for the 7 assembly bypoll seats in six states

Read more

Bihar’s Mokama, are among the prominent candidates in the fray.

The other constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out were Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each.

For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party’s main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP.

Main contestants TRS, SP and the BJD are taking on the BJP in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively are taking on the saffron party.

The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.

The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP’s Aman Giri and the SP candidate – former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

The BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-election. The saffron party has fielded Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj.

The BJP and the ruling TRS had been campaigning aggressively in Munugode in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party’s ticket.

In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate.

The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once, and Kuldeep on four occasions.

Bihar saw the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP.

The Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar were earlier held by the RJD and the BJP respectively.

The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls.

BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification has necessitated the by-election.

Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.

In Gopalganj, BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Shiv Sena’s Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai after the BJP withdrew from the contest which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister.

The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Latke’s husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May. PTI

