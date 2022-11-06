Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes on 7 Seats Today; Eyes on BJP vs RJD in Bihar, Saffron Party's Fight to TRS in Munugode

Live now
Assembly Bypolls Results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states including former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family bastion Admapur in Haryana. Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and RJD's Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh's disqualification necessitated the by-election in
Votes will be counted for the by-elections to the Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats in Bihar on Sunday.
The counting will begin at 8 am amid tight security arrangements, an election official said on Saturday.
The polling was held on November 3, and 52.3 per cent votes were cast.
The Mokama seat fell vacant as RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified after his conviction in an Arms Act case, while the by-election in Gopalganj was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Subhash Singh.
The elections are crucial as this is the first face-off between the ruling Mahagathbandhan and the opposition BJP after the new government came to power in the state in August.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP, and joined the RJD-led alliance, comprising Congress and four other parties, to form the new government.
Fifteen candidates were in the fray in the by-elections. Of them, nine were contesting from Gopalganj and six from Mokama.
In all, 6.10 lakh voters — Gopalganj (3.31 lakh) and Mokama (2.70 lakh) — were eligible to vote in the by-elections.
A total of 619 polling booths were set up for the by-elections.
BJP leader Kusum Devi is pitted against RJD’s Mohan Gupta in Gopalganj. In Mokama, BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD’s Neelam Devi, the wife of Anant Sigh.
Mokama has been the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets. He fought as an RJD candidate in the 2020 elections and retained the seat. But, was disqualified following his conviction. PTI
Ahead of the counting of votes polled in the recently conducted bypoll, violence was reported in Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, leaving at least three people, including a woman, injured and a house burnt, police said on Saturday. Incidents of violence were reported from three different locations in Tihidi block on Friday night and Saturday, they said.
A father-daughter duo was attacked with iron rods by supporters of a political party in Talagopabindha village on Friday night. They have been admitted to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital, an officer said. The injured alleged that party supporters attacked them for voting in favour of another party in the by-election on November 3. They claimed they were earlier threatened against going to cast their votes.
An FIR was registered with Tihidi police station and further investigation is underway, IIC Dibyalochan Behera said. In another incident, a person was attacked by supporters of a rival party while going to the agricultural field on Saturday morning. He was also admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.
Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party’s main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP. Main contestants TRS, SP and the BJD are taking on the BJP in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively are taking on the saffron party.
Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the by-election to seven assembly constituencies in six states including former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family bastion Admapur in Haryana. Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, who contested on a BJP ticket, and RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification necessitated the by-election in Bihar’s Mokama, are among the prominent candidates in the fray. The other constituencies where results of the November 3 bypolls will be out were Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.
The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.
The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP’s Aman Giri and the SP candidate – former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.
The BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-election. The saffron party has fielded Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj.
The BJP and the ruling TRS had been campaigning aggressively in Munugode in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party’s ticket.
In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate.
The Adampur seat has been held by the Bhajan Lal family since 1968, with the late ex-chief minister representing it on nine occasions, his wife Jasma Devi once, and Kuldeep on four occasions.
Bihar saw the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP.
The Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar were earlier held by the RJD and the BJP respectively.
The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls.
BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification has necessitated the by-election.
Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him.
In Gopalganj, BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.
Shiv Sena’s Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win Andheri East Assembly constituency in Mumbai after the BJP withdrew from the contest which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister.
The NCP and Congress have supported her candidature.
The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Latke’s husband and Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May.
