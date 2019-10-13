Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: With Rafale, Could Have Finished Pak Terror Camps from Within India, Says Rajnath Singh

The contest to watch out for in the Haryana Assembly election would be between BJP MLA Subhash Sudha and Ashok Arora, who recently switched to Congress from INLD, to challenge the sitting legislator in his pocket borough. Both Sudha and Arora joined active politics in early 90s as workers of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Arora was elected as MLA from Thanesar in 1990 through a by-election, Sudha became its municipal council chairman in 1994. Thanesar Municipal Council has been a Sudha family stronghold since 1994. Arora contested all the assembly elections from Thanesar since 1990 and was later re-elected from there in the years 1996, 2000 and 2009.
Meanwhile, it’s a battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the star campaigners of the BJP and Congress will kick off campaigning in Maharashtra ahead of the October 21 elections in the state. While PM Modi will address two rallies in Jalgaon and Bhandara, Gandhi is set for three rallies — one in Latur and two in Mumbai.
BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I wrote 'Om' on fighter plane (Rafale), & tied a 'raksha bandhan' to it. Congress leaders started a controversy here...They should've welcomed that Rafale is coming here. Instead,they started criticising. Statements by Congress leaders only strengthen Pakistan." Singh was referring to the row over him performing a "shastra puja" of the Rafale jets when he was in France to receive them. He is speaking at an election rally in Haryana's Karnal.
Uddhav Thackeray Addresses Rally in Sillod | Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray addresses a campaign rally in Sillod in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena is in an alliance with the BJP for the Maharashtra elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies at several locations in the state today.
Need Not Have Gone to Pak for Airstrike: Rajnath Singh | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that if India had Rafale jets, it need not have gone to Pakistan and eliminated terror camps while sitting at home.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Haryana's Karnal: If we had Rafale fighter aircraft with us, then I think we need not have gone to Pakistan for Balakot airstrike. We could have eliminated terror camps there, even while sitting in India. pic.twitter.com/hfRwuyL8UT— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
Defence Minister addresses a rally in Haryana's Karnal and says that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is running the state from the grassroots unlike previous CMs of the state from different parties, who controlled it from the centre.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Haryana's Karnal: I can say that unlike the previous CMs of Haryana - be it a CM of Congress or of INLD who used to run their govt from Delhi and not from Haryana, CM Manohar Lal Khattar runs the govt by working from the grass-root level. pic.twitter.com/qA2rUK3Gai— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
"Rs 12,000 cr have been disbursed for One Rank One Pension (OROP), 22 Lakhs cases have been addressed," says BJP working president JP Nadda.
JP Nadda, National Working President of BJP, in Haryana: Modi ji said in Rewari that we will fulfill the demand of One Rank One Pension (OROP).I can say with authority, Rs 12,000 cr have been disbursed for OROP, 22 Lakhs cases have been addressed.There is no pending case of OROP pic.twitter.com/KNnvgLxgNS— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
BJP Silent on Relevant Issues: Raj Thackeray | BJP MNS chief Raj Thackeray criticised the BJP for its silence on issues like farmer suicides and bad condition of roads in the state, and instead laying focus on the abrogation of Article 370. Thackeray was addressing a campaign rally in Thane district's Bhiwandi and Kalyan towns for the MNS candidates, when he said that leaders of the ruling BJP have been raising issues that have no relevance to the state polls. "When Maharashtra is facing problems like farmer suicides and bad condition of roads, they are highlighting issues that have no relevance to the state polls...they conveniently divert the attention of people," Thackeray said.
BJP working president JP Nadda begins speaking at the launch of the party's manifesto for the Haryana election. He says that CM Manohar Lal Khattar has helped transform the image of the state at a fundamental level, and not just superficially.
आज हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए संकल्प पत्र का विमोचन हुआ है। बहुत अधिक मेहनत करके और गंभीरता से आधारभूत स्तर पर जनता के विचारों के आधार पर इसे तैयार किया गया है: श्री @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/8o0s1j06lG— BJP (@BJP4India) October 13, 2019
Haryana ranks 3rd in ease of doing business index now, says Manohar Lal Khattar. Investors have been attracted to Haryana. Around 4 lakh people have been employed in private companies. The CM calls for building a work culture wherein people would want to work, unlike the opposition that have promised to distribute feebies.
CM Manohar Lal Khattar: The number of female cops in police force will be raised. Efforts will be made to encourage the girl child to get an education. One women's college will be set up in every 20km of the state, unlike Congress's claim to build one in each tehsil. The safety of women while travelling to these colleges imperative, so special buses for female students will be made operational. Places where there are less private vehicles, a transport nodal officer will be also be appointed.
Highlighting that the party hopes to work for farmers Manohar Lal Khattar says, "We want to work for the farmers. Their work is often at the mercy of natural conditions. We have come out with farmer-friendly policies in the last five years. We spent Rs 36 crore towards this." He also says that the government will try to address the water crisis also in the state.
Yogi Adityanath on Saturday spoke at a rally in Haryana in favour of a female candidate Sonali Phogat. He said, "You have voted for male candidates for 50 years. This time, you must give a chance to a female candidate and see how she changes the fate of the region." He lauded the Modi government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign which was carried forward by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana.
Devendra Fadnavis walks along the Marine Drive for 'Mumbai Chalali BJP sobat' (Mumbai walks with BJP) event this morning.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Marine Drive for 'Mumbai Chalali BJP sobat (Mumbai walks with BJP) event." pic.twitter.com/7SmyPESd2v— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
Fadnavis Appeals Morning Walkers to Strengthen Maha | BJP's 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan' was launched by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today morning at Marine Drive as part of the campaign for the upcoming elections. Fadnavis walked 1.6 KM along the shore of the Arabian Sea, and met morning walkers to appeal to vote for BJP and strengthen Maharashtra.
As Maharashtra and Haryana are set to go to the polls. senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that Rahul Gandhi is "our leader" and should return as the president of the party. His comment came days after he remarked that the party should introspect its Lok Sabha poll debacle as "its leader had walked away" after the election. In a long Facebook post on Friday he referred to the uproar over his remarks, and said, "I am amazed at being lectured by people who know little about personal faithfulness or political strategy. So once for all I hereby let them know that I believe faith and allegiance is about trust and personal choice. Yet for grown ups it has no place for unqualified awe and deference, real or contrived. I support the Gandhi family because of personal gratitude and understanding of history and Indian democracy."
BJP calls for re-election in Maharashtra and says that the it is striving to fulfill Chhatrapati Shivaji's dream through rapid development.
People's welfare was the dream of Chhatrapati Shivaji
We are striving continuously to fulfill his dreams
Maharashtra witnesses Rapid Development
To continue this pace of development
To strengthen this administration of Chhatrapati Shivaji
Let's re-elect BJP govt in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YO8hnbHnLW
During a rally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Saturday, BJP working president JP Nadda took a shot at rival NCP saying, " [NCP president] Sharad Pawar's words clearly show he has lost restraint. He can see defeat ahead." "Leaders running between jail and the Enforcement Directorate cannot take the state ahead on the path of development," he said. The ED recently named Sharad Pawar and his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a money laundering case registered in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.
In 2016, strident protests were witnessed on the streets of Mumbai, where some Maratha demonstrators shouted casteist slogans against CM Devendra Fadnavis, who hails from the numerically insignificant Brahmin community. There was a sentiment of distrust towards the government. Certain vested political interests also shot from the shoulders of the Maratha protesters. It was a tangle which almost threatened to pull down the BJP-Shiv Sena government. In one stroke, Fadnavis virtually dismantled the state’s long-held caste allegiances. Click here to read full article
The BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena in the state, is confident of trumping the grand old party, which has been plagued by infighting and fractures due to conflict between Sonia Gandhi’s loyalists and Rahul Gandhi’s young turks.
The crisis within the Maharashtra Congress came to a head when the party's former Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam alleged a conspiracy against former president Rahul Gandhi. "There is a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi... people working closely with Sonia Gandhi are showing bias," he said.
The fissures in the party have been deepening with several of its leaders, including Nirupam and Ashok Tanwar, raising issues with the distribution of tickets for the Maharashtra and Haryana polls respectively.
"Congress' hierarchy structure is extremely faulty and will cause the party more problems in the future," Nirupam pointed out and added, "On October 24 we will lose our deposit. That will be our fate after elections."
A miffed Nirupam, who had announced that he would not campaign for the party in the Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, said the leadership was "sidelining" him though he had served as Mumbai unit president for four years.
Nirupam, who was removed as Mumbai Congress president ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said his views had not been considered during ticket distribution for the Assembly polls.
It’s not all smooth sailing for the BJP too. Keeping up with its blow hot, blow cold relationship with the Sena in the state, the two parties will be facing each other in the Kankavli seat. Though the allies had finalised a seat-sharing pact for the polls, the Sena was upset with the BJP fielding Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, from the seat and hence decided to put up its own candidate.
In other election-related news, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will also campaign in Maharashtra. He will hold rallies in Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Aurangabad.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address election rallies in Haryana, which also goes to polls on October 21, while BJP working president JP Nadda will release the party’s manifesto in Chandigarh and hold a rally in Panchkula.
