Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Dares Oppn to Bring Back Article 370, Says Normalcy Will Return to J&K in Four Months

Event Highlights
The BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena in the state, is confident of trumping the grand old party, which has been plagued by infighting and fractures due to conflict between Sonia Gandhi’s loyalists and Rahul Gandhi’s young turks.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "politely" asks Pakistan's to change the way it thinks otherwise it would be divided into several pieces.
Defence Min Rajnath Singh in Haryana's Pataudi: Today with utter politeness, I want to give suggestion to Pakistan that they must change the way they think & the direction of their thinking, else Pak that was divided into two parts earlier, will now be divided into several parts. pic.twitter.com/BgZLznY8Ju— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the Parbhani Assembly Constituency while at a campaign rally organized by Shiv Sena-BJP.
शिवसेना पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धव साहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज परभणी विधानसभा मतदारसंघाचे शिवसेना-भाजप-रिपाइं महायुतीचे उमेदवार @MLA_RahulPatil जी यांच्या प्रचारार्थ आयोजित सभेत मार्गदर्शन केले. pic.twitter.com/Esn4O5nIaJ— ShivSena - शिवसेना (@ShivSena) October 13, 2019
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.
उत्तरप्रदेशचे मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath यांची महाजनादेश संकल्प सभा, हिंगोली #MahaJanadeshSankalp #पुन्हा_आणूया_आपले_सरकार https://t.co/FkdRjGszNh— भाजपा महाराष्ट्र (@BJP4Maharashtra) October 13, 2019
While campaigning for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also went to offer prayers at the Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur.
Maharashtra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah offers prayers at Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur. pic.twitter.com/nin4l0wCob— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
The BJP's Haryana manifesto calls for a risk free farming policy for the welfare of farmers.
2022 तक किसानों की आय को दोगुना करने का लक्ष्य: जोखिम फ्री खेती-किसान कल्याण नीति #BJPHaryanaSankalpPatra pic.twitter.com/spzTrCFKpU— BJP (@BJP4India) October 13, 2019
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter and posted pictures of a morning walk with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for the 'Mumbai Chali BJP ke Sang' initiative.
Joined CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji for a morning walk at Marine Drive, Mumbai. Great energy and amazing response from the people. #MumbaiChaliBhaJaPaKeSaath pic.twitter.com/0Lknh9a5UY— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 13, 2019
In Maharashtra, loans worth nearly Rs 52 thousand crore were given to 4 lakh people under Mudra Yojana, 2.50 accounts were opened under Jan Dhan Yojana, electricity was provided in the houses of 15 lakh poor and 40 lakh poor women were given gas cylinders under Devendra Fadnavis' tenure, says Amit Shah in Kolhapur. "Rs 1.15 lakh crore were given to the state of Maharashtra by the Centre during the NCP-Congress Govt. Under PM Modi's regime, the state has been provided Rs 2,86,354 crore in the last five years," he added.
Ask NCP, Congress about their stand on Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolhapur, Maharashtra: This is the first election to be held after the abrogation of Article 370.When Congress & Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders come here for campaign, do ask them about their stand on Article 370. pic.twitter.com/pJJWm3J52J— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
Amit Shah Speaks at Rally in Kolhapur | "The people of India & Maharashtra gave more than 300 seats to PM Modi, and in the first session of the Parliament, he abrogated Article 370 from J&K on August 5 and mainstreamed Kashmir within the Indian Union," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.
"We are working with full capacity to fulfill the dreams of every poor person in Maharashtra and the country by 2022," says PM Narendra Modi. He further pledges to connect every house in the entire country including Maharashtra with water. "Three and a half lakh crore rupees will be spent on the Water Life Mission to fulfill this resolution," he adds.
PM Modi takes a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar saying,"I was shocked to see a video in which a prominent leader who has been on TV and newspapers for years got angry and hit a man with his elbow who was sitting next to him stage and while he was being garlanded he tried to put his head in the garland. Just think that the people who hits his own party member for trying to take a photo just think what will he do with general public."
"We are constantly working to return Jammu and Kashmir to a full state of normalcy and it will not take us more than 4 months to make it possible," says Narendra Modi. He adds that political parties and their leaders are speaking the same language as our neighboring country. "There seems to be great co ordination between them," he says.
"On August 5, we did something that people thought was impossible. We removed Article 370 so that the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh could progress along with the rest of the country," says PM Narendra Modi. He adds, "Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is not just a piece of land for us, but is India's crown."
Narendra Modi campaigns in Maharashtra. (Image: Twitter/@BJP4India)
The crisis within the Maharashtra Congress came to a head when the party's former Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam alleged a conspiracy against former president Rahul Gandhi. "There is a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi... people working closely with Sonia Gandhi are showing bias," he said.
The fissures in the party have been deepening with several of its leaders, including Nirupam and Ashok Tanwar, raising issues with the distribution of tickets for the Maharashtra and Haryana polls respectively.
"Congress' hierarchy structure is extremely faulty and will cause the party more problems in the future," Nirupam pointed out and added, "On October 24 we will lose our deposit. That will be our fate after elections."
A miffed Nirupam, who had announced that he would not campaign for the party in the Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, said the leadership was "sidelining" him though he had served as Mumbai unit president for four years.
Nirupam, who was removed as Mumbai Congress president ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said his views had not been considered during ticket distribution for the Assembly polls.
It’s not all smooth sailing for the BJP too. Keeping up with its blow hot, blow cold relationship with the Sena in the state, the two parties will be facing each other in the Kankavli seat. Though the allies had finalised a seat-sharing pact for the polls, the Sena was upset with the BJP fielding Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, from the seat and hence decided to put up its own candidate.
In other election-related news, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will also campaign in Maharashtra. He will hold rallies in Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Aurangabad.
Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said if India had the Rafale aircraft during the Balakot strike, it would not have to cross the border and would have eliminated terror camps from within India. Addressing a rally in Karnal, Singh also slammed the Congress for mocking the 'Shastra Puja' he conducted when he went to France to receive the first Rafale aircraft, saying such statements "only strengthen Pakistan".
-
10 - 13 Oct, 2019 | Freedom Trophy IND vs SA 601/5156.3 overs 275/10105.4 oversIndia beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
-
09 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 147/720.0 overs 134/620.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
-
07 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 182/620.0 overs 147/1019.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
-
05 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 165/520.0 overs 101/1017.4 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
-
02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 297/950.0 overs 299/548.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets