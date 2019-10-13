LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Dares Oppn to Bring Back Article 370, Says Normalcy Will Return to J&K in Four Months

News18.com | October 13, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Jammu and Kashmir were not mere pieces of land for his government but India’s crown and dared the opposition Congress to reverse the decision to scrap Article 370, which granted special status to the state. It’s a battle between PM Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the star campaigners of the BJP and Congress will kick off campaigning in Maharashtra ahead of the October 21 elections in the state. While PM Modi will address two rallies in Jalgaon and Bhandara, Gandhi is set for three rallies — one in Latur and two in Mumbai.

The BJP, in alliance with Shiv Sena in the state, is confident of trumping the grand old party, which has been plagued by infighting and fractures due to conflict between Sonia Gandhi’s loyalists and Rahul Gandhi’s young turks.
Oct 13, 2019 3:37 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Addresses a Public Meeting in Karad, Satara | Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Karad, Satara in Maharashtra. Earlier today he spoke at a rally in Kolhapur. He also visit the Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple there.

Oct 13, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally in Latur | Rahul Gandhi addresses a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Latur. 

Oct 13, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)

"Maharashtra has got a strong and young leadership in the form of Devendra Fadnavis.​ Fadnavis ji has led the entire Maharashtra, every citizen of Maharashtra with integrity and wholeness, worked for social harmony," says PM Modi at a campaign rally in Sakoli.

Oct 13, 2019 3:21 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi Addresses Rally in Sakoli | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a rally in Sakoli in Bhandara in Maharashtra while campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Earlier in the day, he had spoken at Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

Oct 13, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "politely" asks Pakistan's to change the way it thinks otherwise it would be divided into several pieces.

Oct 13, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Reaches Nanded Airport | Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan welcome Rahul Gandhi at Nanded airport in Maharashtra. Gandhi is set to address three rallies for campaigning.

Oct 13, 2019 3:02 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray at the Parbhani Assembly Constituency while at a campaign rally organized by Shiv Sena-BJP.

Oct 13, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

Oct 13, 2019 2:15 pm (IST)

While campaigning for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also went to offer prayers at the Shri Ambabai Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur.

Oct 13, 2019 2:04 pm (IST)

Here is a visual from the launch event of BJP's Haryana Election manifesto.

Oct 13, 2019 2:02 pm (IST)

The BJP's Haryana manifesto calls for a risk free farming policy for the welfare of farmers.

Oct 13, 2019 1:47 pm (IST)

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant took to Twitter and posted pictures of a morning walk with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for the 'Mumbai Chali BJP ke Sang' initiative.

Oct 13, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)

In Maharashtra, loans worth nearly Rs 52 thousand crore were given to 4 lakh people under Mudra Yojana, 2.50 accounts were opened under Jan Dhan Yojana, electricity was provided in the houses of 15 lakh poor and 40 lakh poor women were given gas cylinders under Devendra Fadnavis' tenure, says Amit Shah in Kolhapur. "Rs 1.15 lakh crore were given to the state of Maharashtra by the Centre during the NCP-Congress Govt. Under PM Modi's regime, the state has been provided Rs 2,86,354 crore in the last five years," he added.

Oct 13, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

In the last five years, the Devendra Fadnavis government has brought Maharashtra to No. 1 in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), No. 3 in education and among the top five states in farming and industry, says Amit Shah during Kolhapur campaign.

Oct 13, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)

Ask NCP, Congress about their stand on Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges.

Oct 13, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)

Amit Shah, campaigning for the Maharashtra Assemble elections in Kolhapur says, "When the Congress and NCP Govts were in power here, an irrigation scheme worth Rs 70,000 crore was announced. Not a single farmer received water, and all the money was looted by the corrupt leaders."

Oct 13, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Speaks at Rally in Kolhapur | "The people of India & Maharashtra gave more than 300 seats to PM Modi, and in the first session of the Parliament, he abrogated Article 370 from J&K on August 5 and mainstreamed Kashmir within the Indian Union," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

Oct 13, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

PM Modi says that farmers are being pushed to become exporters, too. "Now we are seriously trying to turn farmers into exporters as well. Food processing industries will play an important role in this. The economic situation of this entire region is going to change rapidly," he said.

Oct 13, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

"We are working with full capacity to fulfill the dreams of every poor person in Maharashtra and the country by 2022," says PM Narendra Modi. He further pledges to connect every house in the entire country including Maharashtra with water. "Three and a half lakh crore rupees will be spent on the Water Life Mission to fulfill this resolution," he adds.

Oct 13, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)

PM Modi takes a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar saying,"I was shocked to see a video in which a prominent leader who has been on TV and newspapers for years got angry and hit a man with his elbow who was sitting next to him stage and while he was being garlanded he tried to put his head in the garland. Just think that the people who hits his own party member for trying to take a photo just think what will he do with general public."

Oct 13, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

"When we hear about the change in the lives of the poor women here, we are satisfied. Today about 10 lakh sisters of Maharashtra are taking care of their family in their pucca house due to our government housing scheme," says PM Modi at the Jalgaon rally.

Oct 13, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)

Taking a swipe at the Congress-NCP alliance, Narendra Modi says, "Tired allies can be a support for each other, but cannot be a means to fulfill the dreams of Maharashtra and the aspirations of the youth here."

Oct 13, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi says at his Jalgaon rally, "Opposition here is shocked and disturbed by our work of last 5 years. Our opponents today also believe that the leadership of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is both working and energetic."

Oct 13, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

"Today I challenge the opponents that if you have the courage, then in your election manifesto, in this election and also in the upcoming elections, declare that we will bring Article 370 back. We will change the decision of 5 August," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oct 13, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)

PM Modi Challenges Opposition | "From the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji, I challenge the opposition to make their stand clear and announce if they support the decision taken by the government to remove Article 35 A and Article 370.

Oct 13, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

"We are constantly working to return Jammu and Kashmir to a full state of normalcy and it will not take us more than 4 months to make it possible," says Narendra Modi. He adds that political parties and their leaders are speaking the same language as our neighboring country. "There seems to be great co ordination between them," he says.

Oct 13, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, New India is determined not to be bound by unnecessary bonds of the past. Today, the new India is strengthening its own present, is also deciding its own future. For some time now we have been constantly challenging the challenges."

Oct 13, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

"On August 5, we did something that people thought was impossible. We removed Article 370 so that the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh could progress along with the rest of the country," says PM Narendra Modi. He adds, "Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is not just a piece of land for us, but is India's crown."

Oct 13, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

New India Has Special Place in the World: Modi | "New India" is not just securing it's present but it is also progressing towards its future, says Narendra Modi. All the countries if the world have supported India, he says.

Oct 13, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

 Modi, campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections in Jalgaon, says, "We want to thank our mothers and sisters who came out in large numbers to vote for us during the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana and Maharashtra. I am sure that we will have your support in these state elections as well."

The crisis within the Maharashtra Congress came to a head when the party's former Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam alleged a conspiracy against former president Rahul Gandhi. "There is a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi... people working closely with Sonia Gandhi are showing bias," he said.

The fissures in the party have been deepening with several of its leaders, including Nirupam and Ashok Tanwar, raising issues with the distribution of tickets for the Maharashtra and Haryana polls respectively.

"Congress' hierarchy structure is extremely faulty and will cause the party more problems in the future," Nirupam pointed out and added, "On October 24 we will lose our deposit. That will be our fate after elections."

A miffed Nirupam, who had announced that he would not campaign for the party in the Assembly polls scheduled for October 21, said the leadership was "sidelining" him though he had served as Mumbai unit president for four years.

Nirupam, who was removed as Mumbai Congress president ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said his views had not been considered during ticket distribution for the Assembly polls.

It’s not all smooth sailing for the BJP too. Keeping up with its blow hot, blow cold relationship with the Sena in the state, the two parties will be facing each other in the Kankavli seat. Though the allies had finalised a seat-sharing pact for the polls, the Sena was upset with the BJP fielding Nitesh Rane, son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, from the seat and hence decided to put up its own candidate.

In other election-related news, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will also campaign in Maharashtra. He will hold rallies in Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Aurangabad.

Earlier, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said if India had the Rafale aircraft during the Balakot strike, it would not have to cross the border and would have eliminated terror camps from within India. Addressing a rally in Karnal, Singh also slammed the Congress for mocking the 'Shastra Puja' he conducted when he went to France to receive the first Rafale aircraft, saying such statements "only strengthen Pakistan".
