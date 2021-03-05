politics

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP Announces Candidates for Assam Polls, CM Sonowal to Contest from Majuli
Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP Announces Candidates for Assam Polls, CM Sonowal to Contest from Majuli

In its list, AIADMK named Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, apart from four others.

News18.com | March 05, 2021, 21:42 IST
Covid Vaccination Drive Begins in Assam, Sub-divisional Medical Officer in Golaghat First to Receive Jab

Event Highlights

Assembly Election 2021 News Live Updates: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday that she will be contesting the Assembly election 2021 from Nandigram. She said that the TMC will field 291 candidates in the polls.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK announced its first list of six names. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam were named in the list for the Assembly Election 2021.

In Bengal things are heating up with both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress are deciding who to field for the polls in different meeting being held in Kolkata.

Mar 05, 2021 21:42 (IST)

BJP announces 70 candidates for Assam polls | The BJP on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates for the Assam assembly polls and announced that allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal will contest on 26 and eight seats respectively. The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Party general secretary Arun Singh told a press conference that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from the Majuli (ST) reserved constituency and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari. The two seats are currently represented by the two top state BJP leaders in the assembly. Assam BJP chief Ranjit Dass will contest the polls from Patacharkuchi instead of Sarbhog from where he won in the last elections. The BJP took away from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) the Barhampur seat, where two-time chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has been an MLA since 1991, and fielded Jitu Goswami. Speculation is rife that Mahanta, who has been undergoing treatment in Delhi, may fight the polls under the banner of another regional party. The BJP also got from the AGP the Lakhimpur seat, where a confidante of Mahanta and former minister Utpal Dutta is MLA, and the Kamalpur seat, which was held by AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita.

Mar 05, 2021 21:12 (IST)

Bengal Polls: Left-Cong-ISF Alliance Announces 60 Names for Seats, Nandigram Selection Under Wraps

The ‘Sanjukta Morcha’ of the Left Front, Congress and Indian Secular Front (ISF) has yet to finalise candidates for some seats including prestigious Nandigram in East Midnapore on Friday.

Mar 05, 2021 20:50 (IST)

Assam Assembly Elections: BJP Releases List of 70 Candidates; CM Sonowal to Contest from Majuli

The BJP on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates for the Assam assembly polls and announced that allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal will contest on 26 and eight…

Mar 05, 2021 20:10 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK’s 1st List of Candidates Out, CM Palaniswami to Contest from Edappadi

The AIADMK has released its first set of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, and has decided to field chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam from…

Mar 05, 2021 19:49 (IST)

Himanta Biswa Sarma: The biggest issue is to make Assam, flood-free in the next five years. We have to continue with the development agenda that was started by us. We also have to complete issues like NRC. We will definitely form the government.

Mar 05, 2021 19:36 (IST)

We are declaring the names of candidates on 70 seats as of now, out of the 126 seats in Assam Assembly. We are giving 26 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and 8 seats to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL): Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary, reports ANI.

Mar 05, 2021 19:16 (IST)

BJP to Announce its List for West Bengal Assembly Elections Soon | The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to announce its list of candidates for the West Bengal polls at 8pm tonight, sources told CNN-News18.

Mar 05, 2021 19:04 (IST)

Assam State BJP President Ranjit Das swaps constituency from Sarbhog to Pathacharkusi.

Mar 05, 2021 18:54 (IST)

BJP Announces Assam List:

Mar 05, 2021 18:50 (IST)

Assam CM to Contest from Majuli | Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Majuli.

Mar 05, 2021 18:49 (IST)

BJP Announces Assam Assembly Elections List | The Bharatiya Janata Party in a press conference is now announcing the list of candidates who will contest for the party in Assam's upcoming assembly elections.

Mar 05, 2021 18:40 (IST)

PMK Poll Manifesto Promises All Govt Jobs, 85% Employment in Private Sector for Tamils Only

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) released its election manifesto on Friday, promising state government jobs for Tamils only, and also reserving 85 per cent of the jobs in the private sector for locals.

Mar 05, 2021 18:25 (IST)

Have full faith in Dy-EC in-charge of WB: Election Commission after TMC's allegation of bias | Rejecting allegations of the Trinamool Congress that Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of West Bengal Sudeep Jain is biased, the Election Commission on Friday said it has "full faith in the integrity and fairness" of the senior official. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal had on Thursday demanded the removal of Jain, accusing him of being biased against it and breaking norms of the federal structure. In a statement, the poll panel said that all its deputy election commissioners and other officials posted in the commission's headquarters or working in the field are "discharging their duties strictly as per the Constitution of India and the various extant rules regarding the conduct of elections". "There could be an odd exception here or there in which case the EC (Election Commission) takes corrective action immediately," it said. The statement said in the immediate case, "the commission has full faith in the integrity and fairness of  Sudeep Jain, DEC"."Unfortunately, it is not for the first time that a concerted campaign is mounted against senior officers of the commission on the eve of or during the process of elections," it said. Referring to allegations made by the TMC about two decisions taken by  Jain during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as deputy election commissioner in-charge at EC for West Bengal elections, the panel said both the decisions were taken by the commission "in the interest of holding free, fair and peaceful elections". The decisions were implemented by the district election machinery under the supervision of the deputy election commissioner, chief electoral officer, nodal police officer and other senior officials concerned, the EC said. 

Mar 05, 2021 18:04 (IST)

'Even Before 1st Vote...': BJP Leader's Poll Forecast for Mamata Has Link to Bhawanipore

Amit Malviya, national in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell, on Friday said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had already conceded defeat by relinquishing her traditional seat of…

Mar 05, 2021 18:01 (IST)

A section of media has cited TMC MP’s letter to CEO West Bengal demanding the removal of Deputy Election Commissioner incharge of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 at ECI. The Commission has full faith in integrity and fairness of Sudeep Jain, DEC: Election Commission of India. 

Mar 05, 2021 17:53 (IST)

Alert | BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh will address a press conference today at 6:30 PM to likely release the first list of candidates for assembly elections.

Mar 05, 2021 17:46 (IST)

Bengal Elections: Left-Congress-ISF Alliance Announces Seats for First Two Phases

The alliance of the Left Front, Congress and the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Friday announced the names of constituencies from where each party will contest for the first two phases of…

Mar 05, 2021 17:36 (IST)

By Snatching Muslim Votes from Mamata, Left-Congress Ally Abbas Siddiqui May Help BJP's Cause | Sitting at the one corner of his dilapidated muddy house made of hay bales with a palm-frond roof at Lauhati in Rajarhat, North 24 Parganas district, Huzaifa (45) looks restless as he has to finish all the broom bindings by ‘Jumma’ (March 5) so that he can sell it in the local weekly haat to earn some extra money. Read more

Mar 05, 2021 17:29 (IST)

'When I Make a Promise I Keep It': Mamata Announces to Contest From Nandigram, Lists TMC's 291 Candidates

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday the list of 291 candidates of the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming assembly elections, making official her decision to contest the…

Mar 05, 2021 17:16 (IST)

BJP likely to announce its Bengal list after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, sources told News18. They added that the saffron party is likely to either announce its first list on Sunday evening or Monday. BJP is apprehensive of resentment before Modi's rally by those who may not get tickets, sources added.

Mar 05, 2021 17:11 (IST)

Names of Congress Candidates for Seats Allotted to it in the alliance will be announced by high command in Delhi: party MP Pradip Bhattacharya.

Mar 05, 2021 16:56 (IST)

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose has said consensus on some seats for Bengal Assembly Elections is yet to be arrived at by the Grand Alliance. While the Left Front and ISF have declared their candidates for Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the elections, Congress has not and their seats remain vacant, News18 reports.

Mar 05, 2021 16:51 (IST)

Actor Mithun Chakraborty to Join BJP? His Plans to Share Stage with PM Modi Stokes Speculation

Actor Mithun Chakraborty is set to share stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his rally on March 7 at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground.

Mar 05, 2021 16:47 (IST)

Kerala Finance minster Thomas Issac will not contest in the assembly elections, sources told News18. At least five sitting members will not contest the polls because of CPI(M) policy that those who have contested for two consecutive terms will not get enter the race. Ministers including A K Balan, C Raveendranth , EP Jayarajan and G Sudhakaran are unlikely to contest again, sources said.

Mar 05, 2021 16:44 (IST)

Alert | Grand Alliance Comprising Left Front, Congress and ISF announces first list of candidates for Bengal assembly election.

Mar 05, 2021 16:42 (IST)

There are elections to panchayats, municipalities, cooperative societies, local bodies. They can't be synchronized. RSS' hidden agenda in one nation, one election is that they wanted one nation, one leader. So we're opposing: Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tells ANI.

Mar 05, 2021 16:33 (IST)

Arjun Singh, West Bengal BJP Vice President, when asked if Mithun Chakraborty will join BJP on 7th March at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told ANI: "If Mithun Chakraborty comes it'll be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is PM, the people of Bengal will be happier."

Mar 05, 2021 16:21 (IST)

Political Dessert: Kolkata Sweet Shop Comes up with BJP, TMC-themed Delicacies

A Kolkata sweet shop has launched the 'sandesh' with the two political slogans written on them.

Mar 05, 2021 16:19 (IST)

My poll prospects are bright in these elections: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam tells ANI.

Mar 05, 2021 16:07 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Elections: AIADMK’s 1st List of Candidates Out, CM Palaniswami to Contest from Edappadi

The AIADMK has released its first set of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, and has decided to field chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam from…

Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP Announces Candidates for Assam Polls, CM Sonowal to Contest from Majuli
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

All eyes are on the crucial that will go to polls soon. The BJP is also likely to release its list for Assam, and the TMC for Bengal.

The UDF and the LDF in Kerala are in the last state if seat sharing talks. In Tamil Nadu the DMK will declare likely declare its first list on March 10.

The Trinamool Congress Elections committee will be held at chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence on Friday.

Meanwhile the BJP held meetings on Thursday to decide on their candidate for the polls. News18 learnt that the BJP is unlikely to field any MPs for these polls.

The BJP will also hold a meeting at their Hastings office in Kolkata at 5 pm on Friday even as their star candidate, a TMC turncoat, Suvendu Adhikari addresses a public meeting in Panskura.

The BJP on Thursday urged the Election Commission to remove “political appointees” from various boards of administrators in civic bodies appointed by the West Bengal government, saying it appointed the same representatives who had completed their term of five years in blatant violation of constitutional and legal provisions. A BJP delegation, including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, two party general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Kailash Vijayvargiya, Om Pathak and Sanjay Mayukh, submitted a representation to the poll watchdog, asking it to take necessary steps for ensuring free, fair and transparent assembly elections in the state.

Special observer for the elections in West Bengal Ajay Nayak and police observer Vivek Dubey are supposed to arrive in Kolkata on Friday to overview preparedness for the polls.

In Assam too, the BJP is likely to announce a list of candidates on Friday

