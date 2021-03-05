Assembly Election 2021 News LIVE Updates: BJP Announces Candidates for Assam Polls, CM Sonowal to Contest from Majuli

BJP announces 70 candidates for Assam polls | The BJP on Friday released its first list of 70 candidates for the Assam assembly polls and announced that allies Asom Gana Parishad and United People's Party Liberal will contest on 26 and eight seats respectively. The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Party general secretary Arun Singh told a press conference that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from the Majuli (ST) reserved constituency and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari. The two seats are currently represented by the two top state BJP leaders in the assembly. Assam BJP chief Ranjit Dass will contest the polls from Patacharkuchi instead of Sarbhog from where he won in the last elections. The BJP took away from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) the Barhampur seat, where two-time chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has been an MLA since 1991, and fielded Jitu Goswami. Speculation is rife that Mahanta, who has been undergoing treatment in Delhi, may fight the polls under the banner of another regional party. The BJP also got from the AGP the Lakhimpur seat, where a confidante of Mahanta and former minister Utpal Dutta is MLA, and the Kamalpur seat, which was held by AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita.