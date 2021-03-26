Assam Elections 2021: 18% Candidates Contesting in Phase 3 Declared Criminal Cases Against Themselves, Says ADR

Out of the 337 candidates contesting in the third phase of the Assam Assembly polls this year, 18 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The Assam Election Watch and the ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the 337 candidates who are contesting in polls. “Out of the 337 candidates analysed, 60 (18 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 45 (13 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves," the ADR said.

Among the major parties, 14 (58 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from the Congress, five (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from the AIUDF, five (25 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from the BJP, two (25 per cent) out of eight candidates analysed from the Bodoland Peoples Front have declared criminal cases against themselves. It said two (11 per cent) out of 19 candidates analysed from the JD(U) and one candidate each from the AGP and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 13 (54 per cent) out of 24 candidates analysed from the Congress, five (42 per cent) out of 12 candidates analysed from the AIUDF, four (20 per cent) out of 20 candidates analysed from the BJP and one candidate each from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the AJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Six candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and three candidates have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302) against themselves, the ADR said.

The report further said five candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves. Eight (20 per cent) out of 40 constituencies are red alert constituencies, it said. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the 337 candidates, 90 (27 per cent) are crorepatis. The report further said that 25 (7 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the third phase of the Assam Assembly polls and 104 (31 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years, while 191 (57 per cent) have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 42 (12 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years, according to the report. Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.