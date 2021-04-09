politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Politics»ECI Removes Officer Posted in Mamata Banerjee's Security Over 'Lapses' During Nandigram Incident
1-MIN READ

ECI Removes Officer Posted in Mamata Banerjee's Security Over 'Lapses' During Nandigram Incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in Purba Medinipur, Saturday (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in Purba Medinipur, Saturday (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee suffered a leg injury after a fall while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday removed an SP rank officer posted in the security of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said. The step against Asoke Chakraborty, an officer on special duty (OSD) in an ex-cadre post in the rank of superintendent of police, is believed to have been taken because of “security lapses" which led to Banerjee’s foot injury in Nandigram last month, he said.

“He is removed from the post with immediate effect," the official in the state CEO’s office said. Banerjee suffered the injury after a fall while campaigning in her constituency Nandigram on March 10. Since then, she is seeking votes for her party sitting on a wheelchair.

The poll panel earlier suspended Banerjee’s Director Security Vivek Sahay following the incident. The ECI, in order, also attached Ajeet Singh Yadav, SP of Counter Insurgency Force, to the Howrah Police Commissionerate, “in view of the sensitivity of the assembly election in Howrah district in phase 4" on Saturday.

The officer, who is directed to report to the Commissioner of Police of Howrah immediately, “will be released after completion of the duty," it said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 09, 2021, 08:12 IST