Assembly Election 2022: How to Check Poll Results Date and Time. Step-by-Step Guide Here

The assembly elections are over in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur - with all Covid-19 protocols in place. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted over the next two months, with the maximum in UP (403 seats) followed by Punjab (117), Uttarakhand (70), Manipur (60), and Goa (40).

Uttar Pradesh has voted in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. Voters in Goa and Uttarakhand exercised their franchise in a single phase on February 14. Elections were held in two phases in Manipur on February 28 and March 5. Punjab voted in single-phase on February 20.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check assembly election results 2022 on the ECI website and App:

Assembly Elections 2022 Results: Date and Time

• Counting of votes in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will start at 8 am on March 10.

• The initial trends will indicate a possible outcome by around mid-day but the final results will be clear only by the evening.

• While the trends are likely to be clearer in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur by afternoon, the counting is likely to take some time in Uttar Pradesh since the number of seats are 403 and elections were held in seven phases.

Assembly Elections 2022 Results: How to Check Results

• The poll results can be checked at the Election Commission of India (ECI) website i.e. eciresults.nic.in.

• It can also be checked at Voter Helpline App which can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.

• Results can also be seen at news18.com website. Click Here

Assembly Elections 2022: Here’s What Exit Polls Predict

Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the AAP in Punjab with some of them giving an edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

• Uttar Pradesh: Exit polls showed the BJP-led NDA getting anywhere between 326 and 211 seats, and its main challenger Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting between 160 and 71 seats in the 403-member UP assembly.

• Punjab: Most of the exit polls predicted a big win for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in Punjab, with India Today-Axis projecting up to 76-90 seats in the 117-member assembly.

• Goa: Goa was predicted by most pollsters to be heading for a hung assembly.

• Uttarakhand: In Uttarakhand, both the Congress and the BJP were favored by different exit polls to win the assembly polls.

• Manipur: The BJP was given a clear edge by most exit polls in the election to the 60-member Manipur assembly, with the Congress being seen a distant second.

