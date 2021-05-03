Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Claims Office Torched by TMC Men in Hooghly, Suvendu Heckled in Haldia

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) scored a landslide win in the keenly watched assembly elections in West Bengal, MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) returned to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade, and Kerala’s Left government scripted history by winning two consecutive terms on Sunday, putting an end to a month-long polling exercise that was held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Belying all expectations, the TMC headed for a landslide victory in West Bengal assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP and secured victory in 214 seats out of 292 constituencies while the BJP managed to secure victory in 76 seats. In the keenly-watched Nandigram seat, aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata by 1,956 votes following several flip-flops over the results.

The BJP on Sunday evening alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state, after the poll results showed that the Mamata Banerjee camp was set to retain power in Bengal. A senior police officer in Hooghly said he is looking into the matter, and the guilty would be punished.