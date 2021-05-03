politics

News18» News»Politics»Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Claims Office Torched by TMC Men in Hooghly, Suvendu Heckled in Haldia
Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Claims Office Torched by TMC Men in Hooghly, Suvendu Heckled in Haldia

News18.com | May 03, 2021, 08:08 IST
suvendu Adhikari

Event Highlights

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) scored a landslide win in the keenly watched assembly elections in West Bengal, MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) returned to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade, and Kerala’s Left government scripted history by winning two consecutive terms on Sunday, putting an end to a month-long polling exercise that was held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Belying all expectations, the TMC headed for a landslide victory in West Bengal assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP and secured victory in 214 seats out of 292 constituencies while the BJP managed to secure victory in 76 seats. In the keenly-watched Nandigram seat, aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata by 1,956 votes following several flip-flops over the results.

The BJP on Sunday evening alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire, and some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state, after the poll results showed that the Mamata Banerjee camp was set to retain power in Bengal. A senior police officer in Hooghly said he is looking into the matter, and the guilty would be punished.

May 03, 2021 08:08 (IST)

Belying all expectations, the TMC headed for a landslide victory in assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. trends were clear. Banerjee's Trinamool Congress had won an absolute majority winning 202 seats and was leading in 11 more out of 292 constituencies which went to the polls with some 48 per cent of the votes counted so far.

May 03, 2021 08:03 (IST)

READ | Assembly Election Results 2021: From Bengal To Tamil Nadu To Kerala, Decoding The Poll Outcome

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) scored an emphatic win in the keenly watched assembly elections in West Bengal, MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) returned to power…

May 03, 2021 07:51 (IST)

EC Rejects TMC's Request For Recount in Nandigram | The Election Commission has rejected the appeal of the Trinamool Congress for a recount at Nandigram, where CM Mamata Banerjee lost to Suvendu Adhikari. The Returning Officer said that the result will be officially declared after the VVPAT slips are tallied with the votes on the Electronic Voting Machines. In Nandigram, which was the cynosure of all eyes due to its high-octane election, BJP star candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday outsmarted TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes to emerge the winner in the constituency.

May 03, 2021 07:34 (IST)

BJP-led Alliance All Set to Form the Govt in Assam | The BJP-led alliance in Assam is all set to form the government for the second successive term winning 65 of the 102 seats declared so far and is leading in nine others. The opposition 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF and eight other parties, have won 36 seats so far and is leading in 15 others. The BJP has won 50 seats and is leading in nine others, while its allies the AGP has won nine seats and the UPPL has won in six. The Congress has won 21 seats and is leading in nine others. Its allies the AIUDF has won 11 and is leading in five others, the BPF has won four seats, while the CPI(M) is leading in just one seat.

May 03, 2021 07:30 (IST)

What Went against Mamata in Nandigram? | Though she lost the election, Mamata is all set to return as the chief minister for a third consecutive term with the TMC winning 213 seats and leading in two more in West Bengal, while the BJP was leading in 75 including 73 wins when reports last came in. A total of 292 seats were on offer. From the first round of counting, Adhikari was maintaining a comfortable lead over Banerjee and the trend continued till the 13th round. READ MORE

May 03, 2021 07:23 (IST)

Kamal Haasan Loses to BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore South | Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan loses to BJP women's wing national President Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore South constituency. 

May 03, 2021 07:20 (IST)

BJP Says Party's Office Burnt in Arambagh, TMC Denies | A local BJP leader claimed that TMC activists, shortly after the defeat of their party candidate Sujata Mondal, set fire to the saffron camp's Arambagh office. Sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, however, denied the allegation. "The TMC, in a bid to avenge the defeat of its candidate, indulged in acts of arson and torched our party office," the local BJP leader said. In Purba Medinipur district, TMC men reportedly demonstrated next to the vehicle of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, who managed to clinch the prized Nandigram seat by defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a neck-and neck fight.

May 03, 2021 07:16 (IST)

Party Office on Fire, Worker Attacked in Bengal's Belaghat: BJP | "As West Bengal poll results are being declared, TMC goons are attacking BJP offices and workers. BJP office in Arambagh was set on fire by TMC goons. TMC workers attacked BJP workers in Belaghat, similar incidents happened in Shivpur, Durgapur, Uttar Bardhaman," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

May 03, 2021 07:06 (IST)

BJP Claims Office Torched by TMC Men in Hooghly | The BJP alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire by TMC men while some of its leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari, were heckled by TMC activists in other parts of the state, after the poll results showed that the Mamata Banerjee camp was set to retain power in Bengal. A senior police officer in Hooghly said he is looking into the matter, and the guilty would be punished. 

Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, led by MK Stalin, has a clear edge over the ruling AIADMK front. The DMK and its allies, including the Congress, is leading in 158 (win and leads) Assembly constituencies, while the ruling AIADMK is set to emerge victorious in 67 seats and its allies, the PMK and BJP were ahead in five and four constituencies.

In Kerala the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, scripted history by bucking the over four decade-old trend of alternate front governments in Kerala. Though the official announcement is yet to be made, the CPI(M) led LDF has won 99 of the total of 140 seats, while Congress-headed UDF opposition won in 41 constituencies. The BJP-led NDA has drawn a blank.

Whereas in Assam, the BJP managed to beat the incumbency factor as well as massive anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) sentiments with the ruling NDA was ahead of the Congress-led Grand Alliance with leads and wins in 75 seats in the 126-member House in Assam while the Congress alliance managed to win in 50 seats. The AINRC-led NDA looked all set to capture power in Puducherry by winning 13 assembly seats and leading in two when the results for 22 out of the total 30 segments were declared on Sunday.

