Assembly Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Claims Office Torched by TMC Men in Hooghly, Suvendu Heckled in Haldia

A local BJP leader claimed that TMC activists, shortly after the defeat of their party candidate Sujata Mondal, set fire to the saffron camp’s Arambagh office. Sources in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, however, denied the allegation.
Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, the DMK, led by MK Stalin, has a clear edge over the ruling AIADMK front. The DMK and its allies, including the Congress, is leading in 158 (win and leads) Assembly constituencies, while the ruling AIADMK is set to emerge victorious in 67 seats and its allies, the PMK and BJP were ahead in five and four constituencies.
In Kerala the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, scripted history by bucking the over four decade-old trend of alternate front governments in Kerala. Though the official announcement is yet to be made, the CPI(M) led LDF has won 99 of the total of 140 seats, while Congress-headed UDF opposition won in 41 constituencies. The BJP-led NDA has drawn a blank.
Whereas in Assam, the BJP managed to beat the incumbency factor as well as massive anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) sentiments with the ruling NDA was ahead of the Congress-led Grand Alliance with leads and wins in 75 seats in the 126-member House in Assam while the Congress alliance managed to win in 50 seats. The AINRC-led NDA looked all set to capture power in Puducherry by winning 13 assembly seats and leading in two when the results for 22 out of the total 30 segments were declared on Sunday.
