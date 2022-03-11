State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

CO-PRESENTING

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

Home » News » Politics » Assembly Election Results 2022: How Goa’s RG Party Left RG's Party All at Sea in Coastal State
1-MIN READ

Assembly Election Results 2022: How Goa’s RG Party Left RG's Party All at Sea in Coastal State

Former union minister P Chidambaram and other Congress leaders at a press conference in Goa on Thursday after it became clear that the party was losing the assembly elections. Pic/News18

Former union minister P Chidambaram and other Congress leaders at a press conference in Goa on Thursday after it became clear that the party was losing the assembly elections. Pic/News18

RG, as the debutant Revolutionary Goans Party is popularly called, gave Rahul Gandhi’s Congress a run for its money and hurt its vote share in at least five major constituencies while winning the St Andre seat.

Rohini Swamy

Aside from the defeat to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the Goa assembly polls, one thing that majorly embarrassed the Congress on Thursday was losing a part of its vote bank to the state’s youngest political outfit, the Revolutionary Goans Party.

ALSO READ | Goa Elections 2022 Winners List: Candidates Who Emerged Victorious As BJP Set To Return To Power

The RGP got registered with the Election Commission just a month ago. It also won its maiden seat, St Andre, with candidate Veeresh Borkar.

Pic/News18
RELATED NEWS

RG, as the party is popularly called, gave Rahul Gandhi (RG)’s party a run for its money and hurt the Congress’s vote share in at least five major constituencies.

The Congress won 11 seats in Goa, almost 8 below their expectations, say party leaders. But what hurt them the most was how Goa’s youngest party, Revolutionary Goans, set them back by taking away 1,000-1,500 votes each in Curtorim, Valpoi, Shiroda, and Curchorem.

Advertisement

“It is bad enough we could not win despite our hard work, but a young party like RG has taught us a few lessons,” said a senior Congress leader.

Led by former Aam Aadmi Party worker Manoj Parab, RGP started out as a social organisation built on the premise of fighting to preserve the rights of persons of Goan origin. The party fielded candidates against several heavyweights in the state — including chief minister Pramod Sawant (Sanquelim) and health minister Vishwajit Rane (Valpoi).

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.

Tags
first published:March 11, 2022, 08:00 IST