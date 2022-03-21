Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: 2nd Chance for Dhami or New Face? Stamp on U'khand CM Today; BJP to Stake Claim to Form Goa Govt

Live now
Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The newly elected BJP MLAs of Uttarakhand will meet in Dehradun on Monday to choose their leader who will be the next chief minister of the hill state where the party has stormed back to power for an unprecedented second successive term.
The decision to convene a meeting of the MLAs was taken after state BJP leaders including caretaker chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Read More
Key EventsKey Events
After a massive win in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of making last-minute tweaks to the list of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet and council of ministers.
This, senior party leaders said, is being done on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a perfect balance in the cabinet and council, with proper representation to every section of society. READ MORE
With focus shifting to states that are poll-bound, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its stupendous performance in Punjab has started laying groundwork in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. Both BJP and Congress are concerned that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party could poach their leaders.
The party had recently announced plans not just to contest municipal polls, but assembly elections due at the end of the year. Subsequently, senior AAP leaders have started touring Himachal Pradesh to strengthen the party’s base. READ MORE
With an eye on the 32 per cent Dalit vote in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has picked four scheduled caste (SC) leaders in the Bhagwant Mann-led state cabinet.
Prominent leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is a Dalit, is one of them. He was the leader of the opposition in the previous assembly. Ten ministers took oath on Saturday, even as reports indicate that the seven vacancies will soon be filled up. READ MORE
Once a football player, a BSF jawan deployed at Manipur borders and a journalist, Nongthombam Biren Singh was picked as the chief minister of Manipur for the second time on Sunday after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju went to Imphal as central observers. Singh’s name was chosen after he was unanimously elected as the CM at the BJP Legislative Party meeting held at BJP headquarters in the state capital this afternoon. READ MORE
At a Congress workshop in Gujarat last month, Rahul Gandhi delivered a pep talk: ‘Yes, we can do it’, he said. His speech was also inspired by the results of the previous Gujarat assembly elections when the Congress surprisingly gave the BJP a chase.
But, this time around, a lot has changed. The Gujarat assembly elections are due by the end of the year. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Sunday evening over government formation in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and national president JP Nadda were present at the meeting, sources said. READ MORE
The BJP will meet the Goa governor on Monday and stake a claim to form the next government, state unit resident Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday. The much-awaited BJP legislature party meeting will also be held on Monday to select the leader of the House, who will be the next chief minister. “BJP president J P Nadda has informed that the legislature party meeting would be held on Monday after which party leaders will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake a claim to form the next government,” Tanavade told a press conference.
The legislature party meeting will begin at 4 PM on Monday. BJP’s observer Narendra Singh Tomar and co-observer L Murugan, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis, desk in-charge C T Ravi will attend the legislature party meeting, Tanavade said. He said the date of swearing-in of the new government would be decided after meeting the governor on Monday.
The newly elected BJP MLAs of Uttarakhand will meet in Dehradun on Monday to choose their leader who will be the next chief minister of the hill state where the party has stormed back to power for an unprecedented second successive term. The decision to convene a meeting of the MLAs was taken after state BJP leaders including caretaker chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Trivendra Singh Rawat (both former CMs), among others, met the party’s central leadership at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence here, state party chief Madan Kaushik said.
Besides Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present in the meeting that lasted more than an hour. Kaushik, who also attended the meeting, said the BJP legislative party will meet Monday evening after the MLAs have taken the oath as members of the state assembly. Earlier in the day, Dhami said the process of government formation is underway and the BJP’s central leadership will take a call on the next chief minister. The party has appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the observer for government formation in the state.
Besides Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were also present in the meeting that lasted more than an hour. Kaushik, who also attended the meeting, said the BJP legislative party will meet Monday evening after the MLAs have taken the oath as members of the state assembly.
Earlier in the day, Dhami said the process of government formation is underway and the BJP’s central leadership will take a call on the next chief minister. The party has appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the observer for government formation in the state.
The BJP, despite its emphatic win, has been in a bit of quandary over the new chief minister as Dhami, who spearheaded its successful campaign, lost his Khatami seat. A section of the party’s state unit still wants Dhami as the chief minister, while some favour a change.
Dhami continues to be the frontrunner for the chief minister’s post despite his defeat but other probable names for the top job doing the rounds include those of Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni.
Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and former chief minister and union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank are also being talked about as probable candidates for the top job. The BJP clinched 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.
The BJP will meet the Goa governor on Monday and stake a claim to form the next government, state unit resident Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Sunday.
The much-awaited BJP legislature party meeting will also be held on Monday to select the leader of the House, who will be the next chief minister. “BJP president J P Nadda has informed that the legislature party meeting would be held on Monday after which party leaders will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake a claim to form the next government,” Tanavade told a press conference.
The legislature party meeting will begin at 4 PM on Monday. BJP’s observer Narendra Singh Tomar and co-observer L Murugan, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis, desk in-charge C T Ravi will attend the legislature party meeting, Tanavade said. He said the date of swearing-in of the new government would be decided after meeting the governor on Monday.
In the recently-held elections in Goa, BJP won the majority by bagging 20 of the total 40 seats. Three Independents and two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have already extended their support to BJP.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.