Assembly Election Results 2022 Updates: More Dy CMs in UP This Time? Yogi's Spree of Meetings in Delhi, May Meet Prez Kovind Today

Assembly Election Results 2022 Updates: Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial designate Yogi Adityanath is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind around 10:15 am today. Besides this, he is tentatively scheduled to meet Union ministers Nitin Gadkari around 9:30 am, Anurag Thakur at 12 pm and Dharmendra Pradhan at 1:30 pm. This comes a day after the CM-designate met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A report in a national daily quoted its sources as saying that the two, along with other leaders, discussed induction of key members of the new ministry, appointment of one or two more deputy CMs and the fate of deputy CM Keshav Maurya, a prominent OBC face, who faced a shock defeat from Sirathu.

Yogi attended a spree of meetings on Sunday, three days after leading the BJP to a historic win in Uttar Pradesh. He also met Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. He is the only CM in the history of the state to take over for another stint after completing a full five years in office.

According to a report in Times of India, some of the key issues which Yogi is also learnt to have taken up with BJP leadership was tackling menace of stray cattle, giving free LPG cylinders on Holi and Diwali and free power to farmers. There are speculations about the possibilities of increasing the number of deputy CMs to prop political stature of key saffron functionaries.

HERE ARE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN 5 POLL STATES POST RESULTS:

• Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has convened a meeting of core committee of the party at 2 pm in Chandigarh. A day ago, 14 Congress and SAD councillors joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab AAP affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh in Amritsar.

• The Congress councillors who joined the AAP included Sukhdev Singh Chahal, Nitu Tangra, Parmod Babla, Jagdeep Singh Kala, Jatinder Sonia, Jagdeep Kala, Usha Sharma, Rajesh Madaan, Navi Bhagat, Jarnail Singh Bhullar, Dalbir Kaur and Pardeep Sharma. Those who came from the Akali Dal are Bhupinder Singh Rahi and Sukhbir Soni.

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann will be in Delhi today to resign as a member of Parliament from Sangrur. “Going to Delhi today. I am resigning from the post of Sangrur MP. The people of Sangrur have given me so much love for so many years, thank you. Now that I have the opportunity to serve the whole of Punjab, I promise the people of Sangrur that in a few months their voice will be heard again in the Lok Sabha," he tweeted.

