Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet to Take Oath at 11am, 8 First-time MLAs Among 10 Ministers

G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday, after which he said leadership change is not an issue as the Congress Working Committee unanimously decided that she should continue as party chief till internal polls. After meeting Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence here, Azad told reporters that he gave her suggestions to strengthen the party and held a discussion on how to take on rivals “unitedly” in the forthcoming assembly polls. The meeting comes days after the Group of 23 pitched for an “inclusive and collective leadership” in the Congress. Kapil Sibal, another G-23 leader, had said recently that the Gandhis should step aside and pave the way for someone else to take over the reins of the party.
With Punjab in its kitty, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to test political waters in the uncharted territory of Himachal Pradesh where Assembly elections are due this year-end. As part of its strategy, the party is considering contesting even the civic body elections scheduled to be held in Shimla next month. It formally announced plans to contest the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Saturday. AAP’s Delhi minister Satyender Jain said the focus will now be on HP, both for Shimla civic polls and later assembly polls. “We already have party set-up in each of the 68 Assembly segments and now we will consolidate further,” said Jain.
BJP named fashion designer turned MLA Agnimitra Paul as the party candidate for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency to contest against Shatrughan Sinha of TMC. For the by-poll to Ballygunje assembly seat in Kolkata, the BJP’s women’s wing leader Keya Ghosh, a known face in television panel discussions, has been nominated as the party candidate. She was pitted against former union minister and TMC candidate Babul Supriyo. The names were announced by the BJP central leadership in Delhi, the party’s West Bengal spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said. By-polls in both seats will be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16.
The election of Umesh Kumar, who was elected as an independent MLA from Khanpur, was challenged on Friday before the Uttarakhand High Court. Despite a holiday on Friday, a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari heard the petition through videoconferencing. During the hearing, the petitioner could not give sufficient facts in the court, after which the petitioner sought time to present the record in the court. The court has now fixed March 23 for the next hearing. According to the petition, Laksar resident Virendra Kumar and Janata Cabinet Party president Bhavna Pandey accused the Khanpur MLA of hiding many facts in the affidavit filed before the election authorities.
Ten ministers, including a woman, will be inducted in the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday. Among the 10 ministers, eight are first-time MLAs. The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann’s cabinet will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 11 am, officials said. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to nominate Kultar Singh Sandhwan as Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will be held in the afternoon, sources said.
The swearing-in ceremony of the Mann’s cabinet will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 11 am, officials said. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to nominate Kultar Singh Sandhwan as Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. After their oath-taking, the newly inducted ministers will assume charge in the Punjab Civil Secretariat and the first cabinet meeting of the AAP government will be held in the afternoon, sources said.
In a tweet on Friday evening, Bhagwant Mann put out a picture giving names of the 10 party MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers and congratulated them. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister. Of the ten, five MLAs represent Malwa region, four Majha and one legislator is from Doaba.
Four MLAs who will be sworn-in as ministers represent reserve constituencies–Dirba, Jandiala, Malout and Bhoa. The ministers to be inducted include Harpal Singh Cheema, second-time legislator from Dirba and the party’s Dalit face. He was also the Leader of the Opposition in the previous Assembly.
Two-time Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also find a berth in the Mann-led cabinet. Other MLAs to be inducted in the cabinet are Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh from Jandiala, Dr Vijay Singla from Mansa, Lal Chand from Bhoa, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Patti, Brahm Shanker from Hoshiarpur and Harjot Bains from Anandpur Sahib. Cheema, an advocate by profession, had defeated Shiromani Akali Dal’s Gulzar Singh Moonak by a margin of 50,655 votes.
Meawnhile, the BJP on Friday named Agnimitra Paul as its candidate for Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll and Baby Kumari for Bochahan assembly bypoll from Bihar, in a snub to its ally Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) whose MLA’s death necessitated the election. Paul will fight against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate and former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.
Asansol is going to the polls as its BJP MP Babul Supriyo had quit the party and also as an MP and joined the TMC. The BJP’s decision to fight the Bochahan bypoll is significant. VIP chief Mukesh Sahni has been targeting the BJP and also put up its candidates against the BJP in many seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly elections despite being part of the government in Bihar.
The BJP also named its Rajya Sabha candidates from one seat each in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Tripura. They are Pabitra Margherita, Sikandra Kumar, S Phangnon Konyak and Manik Saha, respectively.
