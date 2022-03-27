Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Pramod Sawant to Take Oath as Goa CM Tomorrow; Mayawati to Chair BSP Meet over Poll Debacle

Read more

Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao.

Sawant said he had sent invitations to all Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and all top designated industrialists and missionaries. “It’s an open program, I invite everyone to the stadium before 10am. I will meet the public after 12pm. Preparations are underway, people are joyous,” he said.

State BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said people wearing black masks or black clothing will not be allowed inside the venue of the swearing-in ceremony. “People wearing black masks and black dresses will not be allowed inside the venue. However, the ceremony is open to all,” he said. In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a two-day session of the new Assembly from March 29 during which Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant, who is scheduled to take oath on March 28, will have to seek a vote of confidence, officials said on Friday. A new Speaker would be elected during the session, which is expected to complete a range of legislative business, including passing of bills and a vote-on-account (an exercise to deal with short-term expenditure needs of government), they said.

