Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Pushkar Singh Dhami to Take Oath as U'khand CM for 2nd Term; PM Modi, Amit Shah to Attend

Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony, he said. The parade ground is being spruced up for the grand swearing-in ceremony that corresponds to the party’s consecutive win in Uttarakhand, Chauhan said.

Dhami said that he will provide a transparent government and fulfil the BJP’s all pre-poll commitments, including bringing a uniform civil code. Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister, the BJP said on Monday, ending the 11-day suspense over it.

The BJP’s dilemma on the choice of a chief minister was caused by Dhami’s loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls. In his first comments after his unanimous election as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislative party on Monday, Dhami said, “We will fulfil all the commitments that we made to people ahead of the polls. The uniform civil code is an important one among them and we will fulfil it too.” Dhami will have to get elected to the state assembly within six months. Some BJP MLAs and independents have already offered to resign so that he can contest the bypolls from a vacated seat.

Shortly before campaigning for the assembly polls in Uttarakhand came to an end, Dhami had promised to constitute a high-powered committee comprising legal experts, senior citizens and intellectuals to draft the code.

The BJP had won 47 of the 60 assembly seats in the state, becoming the first party ever in Uttarakhand’s 21-year-old history to return to power in consecutive elections. But Dhami failed to retain his own Khatima seat that he had been winning since 2012. After several rounds of deliberations, the party’s central leadership decided to continue with Dhami, who first became CM last July and at 46 is the state’s youngest chief minister.

