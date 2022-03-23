Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Pushkar Singh Dhami to Take Oath as U'khand CM for 2nd Term; PM Modi, Amit Shah to Attend

Live now
Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground here in the presence of BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony, where the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will take an oath, is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm, the state BJP’s media in-charge Manveer Singh Read More
The incumbent chief minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, is all set to take oath as the CM again. The reason behind the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision, according to sources, is that Sawant helped the party win 20 of the 40 seats in the Goa assembly elections, more than what it had won five years ago. Sawant took over as the chief minister of Goa after BJP leader Manohar Parrikar died in 2019. Sources said that Sawant’s name for the top post was ratified by Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP’s election in-charge in Goa. The caretaker CM was recently in Delhi to meet BJP president J P Nadda. Sawant had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 8, ahead of poll results.
MP from Azamgarh on Tuesday. Though Yadav, who had recently won from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district in the 2022 assembly election, is likely to continue as an MLA. According to sources, Yadav may be the Leader of the Opposition party in the UP assembly. The 48-year-old leader fought his first assembly election this year. Another big name and Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Azam Khan, has tendered his resignation from his Lok Sabha membership. Khan, who is currently in jail, will continue as an MLA from the Rampur Sadar assembly seat. The resignations from two top Samajwadi Party MPs come at a time when a new government is about to be formed in the state.
At least seven cabinet ministers in the Punjab government are facing criminal charges, including four who have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, a new report from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says. Punjab Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 11 ministers, including the chief minister, from Punjab State Assembly 2022. “Seven (64%) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves… Four (36%) ministers have declared serious criminal cases against themselves,” the report reads. It further says that out of the 11 ministers analysed, nine (82%) are crorepatis. The average assets of 11 ministers analysed is Rs 2.87 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Bram Shanker (Jimpa) from Hoshiarpur constituency, having assets worth Rs 8.56 crore.
Hope for Keshav Prasad Maurya’s return as CM Yogi’s deputy has risen after the Bharataiya Janata Party decided to go with Pushkar Singh Dhami as Uttarakhand chief minister for the second time, even as he lost his own seat, Khatima. Sources told News18 that both Maurya and other deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will mostly probably retain their positions, while the ruling is open to the option of a third deputy, which may be a Dalit face, However, a final call is yet to be taken. A report in Times of India, that again quoted BJP sources, refuted claims on Sharma’s fate. The report stated that there is a broad consensus on retaining Maurya, but chances are that Sharma could be replaced by another Brahmin face, Brajesh Pathak, or someone else. A final decision on this is likely to be taken on March 24 in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah, it said. READ MORE
Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony in the presence of BJP top brass, including Modi. The ceremony, where the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will take an oath, is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm, the state BJP’s media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said. Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony, he said.
The swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant as Goa’s chief minister will be held on March 28 and prominent BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the event. Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sawant said the ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near here on March 28 at 11 am. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and chief ministers of seven BJP-ruled states would attend the ceremony, he said.
Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony, he said. The parade ground is being spruced up for the grand swearing-in ceremony that corresponds to the party’s consecutive win in Uttarakhand, Chauhan said.
Dhami said that he will provide a transparent government and fulfil the BJP’s all pre-poll commitments, including bringing a uniform civil code. Dhami will continue as the Uttarakhand chief minister, the BJP said on Monday, ending the 11-day suspense over it.
The BJP’s dilemma on the choice of a chief minister was caused by Dhami’s loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls. In his first comments after his unanimous election as the leader of Uttarakhand BJP legislative party on Monday, Dhami said, “We will fulfil all the commitments that we made to people ahead of the polls. The uniform civil code is an important one among them and we will fulfil it too.” Dhami will have to get elected to the state assembly within six months. Some BJP MLAs and independents have already offered to resign so that he can contest the bypolls from a vacated seat.
Shortly before campaigning for the assembly polls in Uttarakhand came to an end, Dhami had promised to constitute a high-powered committee comprising legal experts, senior citizens and intellectuals to draft the code.
The BJP had won 47 of the 60 assembly seats in the state, becoming the first party ever in Uttarakhand’s 21-year-old history to return to power in consecutive elections. But Dhami failed to retain his own Khatima seat that he had been winning since 2012. After several rounds of deliberations, the party’s central leadership decided to continue with Dhami, who first became CM last July and at 46 is the state’s youngest chief minister.
