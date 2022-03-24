Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: UP BJP to Take a Call on Deputy CM, Punjab CM Mann to Meet Modi at 11 am

Live now
Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday met BJP president J P Nadda to discuss the formation of government in the state. The BJP, which stormed back to power in the crucial state, is scheduled to elect its legislative party leader on Thursday. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the party’s observer for government Read More
Yogi Adityanath will be formally elected as the leader of the legislature party at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Thursday. According to the party sources the meeting, which is scheduled to be held at Lok Bhawan, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been nominated as an observer for Uttar Pradesh and co-observer and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das.
Punjab’s newly-appointed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday (March 24, 2022). The two leaders are expected to meet around 11 am.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will be presiding over a meeting with the party’s general secretaries and state in-charges on 26th March to discuss the current political situation. The meeting will be held at party headquarters. pic.twitter.com/sUWHvDYyD4
Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being sworn in as the Uttarakhand chief minister for the second time. “Congratulate Shri @pushkarhami Ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Uttarakhand for the second time. Wish the state reach new heights of development under your leadership. Best wishes,” he tweeted.
Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Uttarakhand chief minister, beginning his second term with a ceremony at which eight other members of his new cabinet were also sworn in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top BJP leaders attended the swearing-in, taking place nearly two weeks after the assembly election results.
AICC observer Rajni Patil on Wednesday took feedback on the likely causes behind the poor performance of the party in the recently-held Assembly elections in Goa in which Congress could win 11 seats of the total 40 while the BJP managed to retain power with an improved tally. Patil met North Goa district committee office-bearers at the Congress office in Mapusa town, 9 km away from Panaji, a Congress spokesperson said. The Congress leader from Maharashtra has been appointed by the party president Sonia Gandhi to take stock of the situation after Congress failed to register a victory in polls in the coastal state.
Several names have come up during discussions, including former chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost the assembly elections, Dinesh Sharma, Baby Rani Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Swatantar Dev Singh and AK Sharma, they said. However, the sources suggested that the BJP may continue with Maurya as deputy chief minister.
Many in the party believe that the BJP will renominate Shrikant Sharma as minister while newly-elected MLA and former Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh may also be given a chance. The oath taking ceremony of the Adityanath-led government will be held on Friday in a mega event at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ikana stadium in Lucknow.
It is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several cabinet ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Personalities from different walks of life are also expected to be in attendance at the grand ceremony.
The BJP with its allies won 274 seats out of 403, becoming the first party in over three decades to form a government for a second consecutive time in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again won hearts on Wednesday by wearing an Uttarakhandi cap to the swearing-in of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the chief minister of the state. Dhami began his second term with a ceremony at which eight other members of his new cabinet were also sworn in. As Modi appeared on the stage wearing the black cap with the Uttarakhand’s state flower Brahma Kamal embossed on it, he was greeted with loud cheers by the audience. Modi had worn the cap to many of his poll rallies during the campaigning for the state assembly polls.
The lone woman minister in Dhami’s cabinet Rekha Arya also caught everyone’s attention as she came to the ceremony dressed in a traditional Kumaoni attire and adorning a large nose ring. Former assembly speaker Premchand Aggarwal who made his debut as a minister on Wednesday stood out as he took his oath in Sanskrit.
