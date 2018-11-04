English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Elections 2018: Congress Releases Second List of Candidates for Madhya Pradesh Polls
The Rahul Gandhi-led party had on Saturday released a list of 155 candidates for the 230-member MP Assembly.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Bhopal: The Congress on Sunday released the second list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
As was being speculated, the party’s chief whip and five-time MLA, Ramniwas Rawat, has been given ticket from Vijaypur, and Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh’s loyalist Mahendra Sigh Chauhan has been chosen to represent the party from Narela seat in Bhopal. The seat is currently being held by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s minister Vishwas Sarang, who enjoys deep ground connect with voters in the constituency.
Rajnagar MLA Vikram Singh Natiraja, who, it was being said, could be denied ticket and was even rumoured to be joining the BJP, has received a re-nomination. Kamleshwar Dwivedi, who lost to slender margin in Sidhi last time, has also been re-nominated.
Rajendra Bharti, who had complained against Public Relations minister Narottam Mishra over paid news and even got his membership to Assembly annulled by the Election Commission, has been pitted against Mishra from Datia district.
Sources told News 18 that the Congress was planning to field two more JAYS functionaries from Petlawad and Alirajpur, but backtracked after strong protests erupted against nomination of Tribal-based party’s national convener Dr Heeralal Alawa (from Manawar in Dhar) and its functionary Laxman Singh Dindor (from Ratlam).
Sensing trouble from its workers, the party instead offered tickets to local leaders Vel Singh Meda and Mukesh Patel respectively, the sources said. Alwa and Dindor’s nomination has generated unrest among party workers in Manawar and Ratlam’s rural seats.
The party rewarded Munagoli MLA Brajendra Singh Yadav and Kolaras MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav for spirited wins against BJP in the by-polls. The win had bolstered Congress’s 2018 mission after the two candidates from Jyotiraditya Scindia camp pulled off a difficult victory.
Meanwhile, dissent continued in the ruling BJP as Dhruv Narayan Singh, a former MLA from Bhopal Madhya constituency, protested along with hundreds of supporters over a denial of ticket close to his residence in Arera Colony. Dhruv Narayan, son of former MP Chief Minister Govind Narayan Singh, has been sidelined in the party ever since his name popped up in RTI activist Shehla Masood’s murder case.
The Bhopal Madhya is represented by BJP MLA Surendranath Singh, a close aide of CM Chouhan. He was named by the party as its candidate in the first list.
As was being speculated, the party’s chief whip and five-time MLA, Ramniwas Rawat, has been given ticket from Vijaypur, and Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh’s loyalist Mahendra Sigh Chauhan has been chosen to represent the party from Narela seat in Bhopal. The seat is currently being held by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s minister Vishwas Sarang, who enjoys deep ground connect with voters in the constituency.
Rajnagar MLA Vikram Singh Natiraja, who, it was being said, could be denied ticket and was even rumoured to be joining the BJP, has received a re-nomination. Kamleshwar Dwivedi, who lost to slender margin in Sidhi last time, has also been re-nominated.
मप्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिये कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की दूसरी सूची जारी, 155 के बाद अब 16 और उम्मीदवारों की सूची हुई जारी। pic.twitter.com/A9SdKmcT6m
— MP Congress (@INCMP) November 4, 2018
Rajendra Bharti, who had complained against Public Relations minister Narottam Mishra over paid news and even got his membership to Assembly annulled by the Election Commission, has been pitted against Mishra from Datia district.
Sources told News 18 that the Congress was planning to field two more JAYS functionaries from Petlawad and Alirajpur, but backtracked after strong protests erupted against nomination of Tribal-based party’s national convener Dr Heeralal Alawa (from Manawar in Dhar) and its functionary Laxman Singh Dindor (from Ratlam).
Sensing trouble from its workers, the party instead offered tickets to local leaders Vel Singh Meda and Mukesh Patel respectively, the sources said. Alwa and Dindor’s nomination has generated unrest among party workers in Manawar and Ratlam’s rural seats.
The party rewarded Munagoli MLA Brajendra Singh Yadav and Kolaras MLA Mahendra Singh Yadav for spirited wins against BJP in the by-polls. The win had bolstered Congress’s 2018 mission after the two candidates from Jyotiraditya Scindia camp pulled off a difficult victory.
Meanwhile, dissent continued in the ruling BJP as Dhruv Narayan Singh, a former MLA from Bhopal Madhya constituency, protested along with hundreds of supporters over a denial of ticket close to his residence in Arera Colony. Dhruv Narayan, son of former MP Chief Minister Govind Narayan Singh, has been sidelined in the party ever since his name popped up in RTI activist Shehla Masood’s murder case.
The Bhopal Madhya is represented by BJP MLA Surendranath Singh, a close aide of CM Chouhan. He was named by the party as its candidate in the first list.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ruthless South Africa Draw First Blood With a Six-wicket Hammering of Australia
- Avengers 4: This is What's Going to be Doctor Strange's Fate in Infinity War Sequel
- Apple Accused of Going Too Far With New 'Black-Bottomed' Foot Emoji
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...