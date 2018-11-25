GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE: In Telangana, Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Supporting 'Urban Naxals'

News18.com | November 25, 2018, 7:02 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress of supporting 'Urban Naxals' and said his party will put Maoists in jail if it is voted to power in Telangana. Addressing an election rally, he blamed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not taking action against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in connection with a hate speech.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress in Madhya Pradesh Vidisha's for dragging his parents into the electoral battle. "Two days before, a Congress leader dragged my mother into elections. Is this correct?" he said. "Now they have dragged my father into it," he added. The Prime Minister said he had never insulted anyone's family and his attacks were only against former prime ministers and politicians.
Read More
Nov 25, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

'Join Mainstream or Face Jail' | The BJP chief claimed Maoists were "hiding" in different parts of the state and said his party would look for them and send them to prison. "They have only two options — either join the mainstream or get ready to face jail," Shah said.

Nov 25, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)

Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal district, Shah said, "Recently they (urban Naxals) were arrested in Maharashtra. The BJP government there, led by Devendra Fadnavis, put them behind bars but Rahul Gandhi supported them." "Rahul baba, are you aware that hundreds of people in Telangana have died due to Naxalism?" he asked.

Nov 25, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Hits Out at Congress | Amit Shah accuses Congress of supporting 'urban Naxals' and says his party will put Maoists in jail if it is voted to power in Telangana.

Nov 25, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Attacks KCR in Telangana | BJP president Amit Shah accuses Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of not taking action against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in connection with a hate speech.

Nov 25, 2018 4:25 pm (IST)

Omar Abdullah Takes a Dig at PM Modi | Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah reacts to PM Modi’s rally, says he wishes to remind the Prime Minister that he himself dragged Sonia Gandhi’s parents into a speech of his while having a dig at them.

Nov 25, 2018 4:17 pm (IST)

Vilas Muttemwar has, however, denied the allegations and said that he was misquoted.  

Nov 25, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)

Earlier, Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar had reportedly said that "no one knows about PM Modi's father." Few days ago Raj Babbar, too, had made a comment on the falling rupee and said that the "value of rupee was touching Modi's mother's age."

Nov 25, 2018 4:10 pm (IST)

PM Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh said that he has been speaking about former prime ministers and politicians and not about anyone's family.  He said that the opposition has all the right to speak about him and his family if they are associated with politics. 

Nov 25, 2018 4:07 pm (IST)

PM Modi took a jibe at the Congress leaders and said that Digvijaya Singh reminds him of "dark days of Madhya Pradesh". Her also said that the Congress has insulted the youth. 

Nov 25, 2018 4:05 pm (IST)

No one in my family has ever been associated with politics, PM Modi said at an election rally in MP. "Two days before a Congress leader dragged my mother into elections. Is this correct?" he said.  "Now they have dragged my father into it," he added. 

Nov 25, 2018 3:10 pm (IST)

“The Congress is not a party in these proceedings. Nothing can prevent the court from hearing the matter. The CJI has said it is not a priority matter for the Supreme Court, and the PM has no courage to say anything against the CJI. Blaming the Congress for making political capital won’t help,” Kapil Sibal said.

Nov 25, 2018 3:09 pm (IST)

Hitting back at the accusation of Congress “threatening” SC judges with impeachment, Kapil Sibal says PM Modi should not start a new radio programme “dedicated to his lies”. “I want to tell the PM that the 50th edition of his Mann ki Baat is over. Now he should come up with a new show, ‘Jhoothi Baatein’. The country knows who is the liar. I did not appear in the Ram Mandir case. The CJI has made things clear about the case hearing,” Sibal said.

Nov 25, 2018 2:46 pm (IST)

Accusing the Congress of dragging the judiciary into politics, Modi alleged that if a Supreme Court judge does not work as per their "politics" then Congress MPs start "scaring" them in the name of impeachment. This is a dangerous game. Congress has no faith in the judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on the grounds of their numbers in the Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy," he said.  "I would also like to tell judges that do not be afraid and keep going on the path of justice, Modi said.

Nov 25, 2018 2:45 pm (IST)

 Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the prime minister also accused the Congress of using the threat of impeachment to "scare" judges. The Prime Minister said Congress did not remember B R Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna.

Nov 25, 2018 12:59 pm (IST)

 Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused it of indulging in caste politics and said the party has touched a "new low" and forgotten all courtesies."Sonia Mata is greater than Bharat Mata for the Congress," Modi said as he launched a spate of scathing attacks on Congress while adressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar. 

Nov 25, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Alwar.

Nov 25, 2018 12:51 pm (IST)

Taking a dig at Congress leader CP Joshi's remarks on Modi's caste with respect to Bhramin population, Modi said, "Out in the world, nobody is concerned with my caste, nobody sees or inquires about my caste. All they see is the 125 crore Indian population which I represent. Congress seems to have forgotten that all castes are equal, and the sole aim of the BJP is the complete, holistic development of every segment of the society,"

Nov 25, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)

"I am not surprised that the Congress leaders are in a constant bid to make personal attacks at me. They are raising questions about my caste and dragging my mother to the muck simply because they lack any vision for the development of Rajasthan," Modi said. He added that with each passing day. Congress is proving to stoop lower than ever, and has abandoned all political morals in its desperation to win. "Voters don't care about my caste, but the Congress does," Modi said.

Nov 25, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

Talking about his consecutive election rallies across states, Modi said, “Congress leaders sit in the confines of their air conditioned rooms back in Delhi. Moreover they are confused about their own leadership." Adding how the most pertinent factor in the upcoming elections is the question of devlopment, Modi said, “What will be the face of developemt? Who will bring about development?Taking a lesson from the past, the people of the country will once again choose BJP as the face of development."

Nov 25, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi Addresses a Rally in Alwar | PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing a rally in Alwar, Rajasthan ahead of the assembly elections. “In 2013 too, the election campaign in Rajasthan was commenced from Alwar, and once again, I stand in front of you to do the same,” Modi said. 

Nov 25, 2018 10:27 am (IST)

Recently, Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption in implementing the Bundelkhand package.

On November 19, 2009, the Centre had approved a special package of Rs 7,266 crore for implementation of drought mitigation strategies in Bundelkhand region which falls in Madhya Pradesh as well as Uttar Pradesh. Under this package, Uttar Pradesh was allocated Rs 3,506 crore while Madhya Pradesh was to receive Rs 3,760 crore over a period of three years from 2009-10 to 2011-12. Narrating how a Congress worker had told him that a village woman has said that a 'tawa' (frying pan) stops working properly after 10 years, Gandhi asked the crowd to ensure the state government is unseated (in the polls). 

Nov 25, 2018 10:26 am (IST)

Speaking at a rally in Tikamgarh, Gandhi said the slogans of the Modi government had changed after four years in power. "Four years go, when Modi used to ask people 'achche din', (good days), they used to reply "aayenge" (will come). Now when we ask the people "chowkidar" (watchman), they reply 'chor hai' (is a thief)," he said. Continuing his attack on Modi, Gandhi said, "Modi said he would become the 'chowkidar' (of people) but he did not tell the people whose 'chowkidar' he would be? He became the chowkidar of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya."

Nov 25, 2018 10:11 am (IST)

Speaking at a rally in Tikamgarh, Gandhi said the slogans of the Modi government had changed after four years in power. "Four years go, when Modi used to ask people 'achche din', (good days), they used to reply "aayenge" (will come). Now when we ask the people "chowkidar" (watchman), they reply 'chor hai' (is a thief)," he said. Continuing his attack on Modi, Gandhi said, "Modi said he would become the 'chowkidar' (of people) but he did not tell the people whose 'chowkidar' he would be? He became the chowkidar of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya."

Nov 25, 2018 10:00 am (IST)

Continuing his attacks at the Modi Government, Gandhi had on Saturday accused the PM of betraying the people, claiming that he had not fulfilled promises of providing 2 crore jobs every year and "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts. Referring to the Vyapam scam, Gandhi said the youth in Madhya Pradesh were deprived of jobs as they did not have money to pay people involved in the scam.Those involved in the scam, included people from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Chouhan's family, he alleged. However, state BJP spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said, " Rahul's statement on Vyapam is ridiculous. The matter came up in 2013, and even after that, the BJP won convincingly. It shows that the (Rahul's) allegations have no substance and made out for political purposes."

Nov 25, 2018 9:55 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday used the lyrics of a famous song by Qawwali singer Altaf Raja to launch a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Satna. “Yeh to thehre pardesi, saath kya nibhayenge. Kaam to mama hi aayega,” Chouhan, who is fondly called ‘mama’ by his supporters, was quoted as saying by ANI. Alleging that Gandhi would not be around after November 28, the day the state casts its vote, the Chief Minister quipped that Gandhi spent more time abroad than in the country.

Nov 25, 2018 9:51 am (IST)

The Congress chief has launched a spate of attacks on PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh. In one such instance, Gandhi took a dig at  Modi’s ‘hateful’ language and said, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, Modi lacks it whenever he attacks the Congress and his family members. "He (Modi) speaks with hatred about me and my family, but Shivraj uses decent language. Modi doesn't know how to speak decently, but Rahul Gandhi will always maintain decency while speaking. Even though Chouhan knows that he is contesting this election only to lose. He is going to be defeated. But there is no hatred in his words, the Congress chief said.

Nov 25, 2018 9:41 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Holds Multiple Rallies in MP | Rahul Gandhi, who is hoping to unseat the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, addressed election rallies at Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. "Modiji has betrayed the people on the issue of providing jobs to two crore people every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh cash into their accounts by bringing (back) black money stashed abroad," Gandhi said in Sagar. Modi, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, had prominently highlighted the issue of black money and had promised to bring it back. The fear of losing the 2019 general elections has created "hatred" in Prime Minister Modi's mind against the Congress, Gandhi said addressing another rally at Damoh later.

Nov 25, 2018 9:40 am (IST)

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states that will go to polls in the ongoing election season. While Chhattisgarh voted in two-phase elections on November 12 and 20, the next two seats to vote will be MP and Mizoram on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will be the last to vote on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11.

Nov 25, 2018 9:40 am (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018 LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha today followed by an evening rally in Jabalpur, during which he is likely to counter Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s attack on his 2014 election promises. Gandhi had on Saturday accused Modi of betraying the people, claiming that he had not fulfilled promises of providing 2 crore jobs every year and "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.

Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE: In Telangana, Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Supporting 'Urban Naxals'
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Telangana.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, he accused Congress of playing “casteist politics”, saying it cares more about his caste that about people’s problems. He said the Congress did not remember BR Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna. Accusing the Congress of dragging the judiciary into politics over the Ayodhya case, he alleged that if a Supreme Court judge does not work as per their "politics" then Congress MPs start "scaring" them in the name of impeachment. Hitting back, Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused the PM of lying adding that CJI Ranjan Gogoi himself said the Ayodhya dispute was not a priority matter.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states that will go to polls in the ongoing election season. While Chhattisgarh voted in two-phase elections on November 12 and 20, the next two seats to vote will be MP and Mizoram on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will be the last to vote on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11.

Rahul Gandhi, who is hoping to unseat the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, addressed election rallies at Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

"Modiji has betrayed the people on the issue of providing jobs to two crore people every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh cash into their accounts by bringing (back) black money stashed abroad," Gandhi said in Sagar.

Modi, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, had prominently highlighted the issue of black money and had promised to bring it back.

The fear of losing the 2019 general elections has created "hatred" in Prime Minister Modi's mind against the Congress, Gandhi said addressing another rally at Damoh later.

The Congress chief said while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, Modi lacks it whenever he attacks the Congress and his family members.

"When you hear Modi's speech, he uses wrong words and speaks with hatred... and also speaks lies. The faith reposed by the people and youths in them has broken. Now, when Modi comes, people say he will speak lies," Gandhi said.

"He (Modi) speaks with hatred about me and my family, but Shivraj uses decent language. Modi doesn't know how to speak decently, but Rahul Gandhi will always maintain decency while speaking. Though Chouhan has indulged in corruption, whenever he says anything against us, he speaks with decency," he said.

Chouhan knows that he is contesting this election only to lose. He is going to be defeated. But there is no hatred in his words, the Congress chief said.

"There is another person (Modi), who is afraid. The people have lost their faith (in Modi)," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering at Damoh.

"He (Modi) knows that he is going to be defeated in 2019. This has caused hatred in his heart. Wherever he is going, he is talking with hatred and anger. People know that this man is weak. This fear is converting into hatred. The entire country is watching," he said.

Referring to the Vyapam scam, Gandhi said the youth in Madhya Pradesh were deprived of jobs as they did not have money to pay people involved in the scam.

Those involved in the scam, included people from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Chouhan's family, he alleged.

However, state BJP spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said, " Rahul's statement on Vyapam is ridiculous. The matter came up in 2013, and even after that, the BJP won convincingly. It shows that the (Rahul's) allegations have no substance and made out for political purposes."

"The CBI and various courts have also given clean chit in the case," he said.

Speaking at a rally in Tikamgarh, Gandhi said the slogans of the Modi government had changed after four years in power.

"Four years go, when Modi used to ask people 'achche din', (good days), they used to reply "aayenge" (will come). Now when we ask the people "chowkidar" (watchman), they reply 'chor hai' (is a thief)," he said.

Continuing his attack on Modi, Gandhi said, "Modi said he would become the 'chowkidar' (of people) but he did not tell the people whose 'chowkidar' he would be? He became the chowkidar of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya."

He also accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption in implementing the Bundelkhand package.

On November 19, 2009, the Centre had approved a special package of Rs 7,266 crore for implementation of drought mitigation strategies in Bundelkhand region which falls in Madhya Pradesh as well as Uttar Pradesh.

Under this package, Uttar Pradesh was allocated Rs 3,506 crore while Madhya Pradesh was to receive Rs 3,760 crore over a period of three years from 2009-10 to 2011-12.

Narrating how a Congress worker had told him that a village woman has said that a 'tawa' (frying pan) stops working properly after 10 years, Gandhi asked the crowd to ensure the state government is unseated (in the polls).

Chouhan has been chief minister since 2005 while the BJP has been in power in the state since 2003.

He reiterated his allegations in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, something that the Centre has continually refuted.
  • 25 Nov, 2018 | India in Australia
    AUS vs IND
    164/6
    20.0 overs
    		 168/4
    19.4 overs
    India beat Australia by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 23 Nov, 2018 | India in Australia
    AUS vs IND
    132/7
    19.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 24 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in Bangladesh
    BAN vs WI
    324/10
    92.4 overs
    		 246/10
    64.0 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Nov, 2018 | India in Australia
    AUS vs IND
    158/4
    17.0 overs
    		 169/7
    17.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia
    SA vs AUS
    108/6
    10.0 overs
    		 87/7
    10.0 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard