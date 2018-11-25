Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE: In Telangana, Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Supporting 'Urban Naxals'

Event Highlights
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress in Madhya Pradesh Vidisha's for dragging his parents into the electoral battle. "Two days before, a Congress leader dragged my mother into elections. Is this correct?" he said. "Now they have dragged my father into it," he added. The Prime Minister said he had never insulted anyone's family and his attacks were only against former prime ministers and politicians.
Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal district, Shah said, "Recently they (urban Naxals) were arrested in Maharashtra. The BJP government there, led by Devendra Fadnavis, put them behind bars but Rahul Gandhi supported them." "Rahul baba, are you aware that hundreds of people in Telangana have died due to Naxalism?" he asked.
Vilas Muttemwar has, however, denied the allegations and said that he was misquoted.
I would like to clarify that the @BJP4India is trying to distort a part of my speech out of context. I never questioned the parentage of Narendra Modi.— Vilas Muttemwar (@vilas_muttemwar) November 25, 2018
“The Congress is not a party in these proceedings. Nothing can prevent the court from hearing the matter. The CJI has said it is not a priority matter for the Supreme Court, and the PM has no courage to say anything against the CJI. Blaming the Congress for making political capital won’t help,” Kapil Sibal said.
Hitting back at the accusation of Congress “threatening” SC judges with impeachment, Kapil Sibal says PM Modi should not start a new radio programme “dedicated to his lies”. “I want to tell the PM that the 50th edition of his Mann ki Baat is over. Now he should come up with a new show, ‘Jhoothi Baatein’. The country knows who is the liar. I did not appear in the Ram Mandir case. The CJI has made things clear about the case hearing,” Sibal said.
Accusing the Congress of dragging the judiciary into politics, Modi alleged that if a Supreme Court judge does not work as per their "politics" then Congress MPs start "scaring" them in the name of impeachment. This is a dangerous game. Congress has no faith in the judiciary. They are working to scare judiciary on the grounds of their numbers in the Rajya Sabha but I we will not let this 'kala karnama' happen in the temple of democracy," he said. "I would also like to tell judges that do not be afraid and keep going on the path of justice, Modi said.
Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused it of indulging in caste politics and said the party has touched a "new low" and forgotten all courtesies."Sonia Mata is greater than Bharat Mata for the Congress," Modi said as he launched a spate of scathing attacks on Congress while adressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Alwar.
Congress ke neta meri ma ko gaali de, koi meri jaati ko leke sawal puchhe. Mujhe aascharya nahi hota hai, ye bolne wala koi bhi ho lekin bulwane wala to ‘naamdar’ hi hota hai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Alwar #RajasthanElections2018 pic.twitter.com/ff5z9QFtj5— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018
Taking a dig at Congress leader CP Joshi's remarks on Modi's caste with respect to Bhramin population, Modi said, "Out in the world, nobody is concerned with my caste, nobody sees or inquires about my caste. All they see is the 125 crore Indian population which I represent. Congress seems to have forgotten that all castes are equal, and the sole aim of the BJP is the complete, holistic development of every segment of the society,"
"I am not surprised that the Congress leaders are in a constant bid to make personal attacks at me. They are raising questions about my caste and dragging my mother to the muck simply because they lack any vision for the development of Rajasthan," Modi said. He added that with each passing day. Congress is proving to stoop lower than ever, and has abandoned all political morals in its desperation to win. "Voters don't care about my caste, but the Congress does," Modi said.
Talking about his consecutive election rallies across states, Modi said, “Congress leaders sit in the confines of their air conditioned rooms back in Delhi. Moreover they are confused about their own leadership." Adding how the most pertinent factor in the upcoming elections is the question of devlopment, Modi said, “What will be the face of developemt? Who will bring about development?Taking a lesson from the past, the people of the country will once again choose BJP as the face of development."
Recently, Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption in implementing the Bundelkhand package.
On November 19, 2009, the Centre had approved a special package of Rs 7,266 crore for implementation of drought mitigation strategies in Bundelkhand region which falls in Madhya Pradesh as well as Uttar Pradesh. Under this package, Uttar Pradesh was allocated Rs 3,506 crore while Madhya Pradesh was to receive Rs 3,760 crore over a period of three years from 2009-10 to 2011-12. Narrating how a Congress worker had told him that a village woman has said that a 'tawa' (frying pan) stops working properly after 10 years, Gandhi asked the crowd to ensure the state government is unseated (in the polls).
Speaking at a rally in Tikamgarh, Gandhi said the slogans of the Modi government had changed after four years in power. "Four years go, when Modi used to ask people 'achche din', (good days), they used to reply "aayenge" (will come). Now when we ask the people "chowkidar" (watchman), they reply 'chor hai' (is a thief)," he said. Continuing his attack on Modi, Gandhi said, "Modi said he would become the 'chowkidar' (of people) but he did not tell the people whose 'chowkidar' he would be? He became the chowkidar of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya."
Speaking at a rally in Tikamgarh, Gandhi said the slogans of the Modi government had changed after four years in power. "Four years go, when Modi used to ask people 'achche din', (good days), they used to reply "aayenge" (will come). Now when we ask the people "chowkidar" (watchman), they reply 'chor hai' (is a thief)," he said. Continuing his attack on Modi, Gandhi said, "Modi said he would become the 'chowkidar' (of people) but he did not tell the people whose 'chowkidar' he would be? He became the chowkidar of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya."
Continuing his attacks at the Modi Government, Gandhi had on Saturday accused the PM of betraying the people, claiming that he had not fulfilled promises of providing 2 crore jobs every year and "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts. Referring to the Vyapam scam, Gandhi said the youth in Madhya Pradesh were deprived of jobs as they did not have money to pay people involved in the scam.Those involved in the scam, included people from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Chouhan's family, he alleged. However, state BJP spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said, " Rahul's statement on Vyapam is ridiculous. The matter came up in 2013, and even after that, the BJP won convincingly. It shows that the (Rahul's) allegations have no substance and made out for political purposes."
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday used the lyrics of a famous song by Qawwali singer Altaf Raja to launch a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Satna. “Yeh to thehre pardesi, saath kya nibhayenge. Kaam to mama hi aayega,” Chouhan, who is fondly called ‘mama’ by his supporters, was quoted as saying by ANI. Alleging that Gandhi would not be around after November 28, the day the state casts its vote, the Chief Minister quipped that Gandhi spent more time abroad than in the country.
The Congress chief has launched a spate of attacks on PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh. In one such instance, Gandhi took a dig at Modi’s ‘hateful’ language and said, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, Modi lacks it whenever he attacks the Congress and his family members. "He (Modi) speaks with hatred about me and my family, but Shivraj uses decent language. Modi doesn't know how to speak decently, but Rahul Gandhi will always maintain decency while speaking. Even though Chouhan knows that he is contesting this election only to lose. He is going to be defeated. But there is no hatred in his words, the Congress chief said.
Rahul Gandhi Holds Multiple Rallies in MP | Rahul Gandhi, who is hoping to unseat the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, addressed election rallies at Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. "Modiji has betrayed the people on the issue of providing jobs to two crore people every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh cash into their accounts by bringing (back) black money stashed abroad," Gandhi said in Sagar. Modi, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, had prominently highlighted the issue of black money and had promised to bring it back. The fear of losing the 2019 general elections has created "hatred" in Prime Minister Modi's mind against the Congress, Gandhi said addressing another rally at Damoh later.
Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states that will go to polls in the ongoing election season. While Chhattisgarh voted in two-phase elections on November 12 and 20, the next two seats to vote will be MP and Mizoram on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will be the last to vote on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2018 LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha today followed by an evening rally in Jabalpur, during which he is likely to counter Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s attack on his 2014 election promises. Gandhi had on Saturday accused Modi of betraying the people, claiming that he had not fulfilled promises of providing 2 crore jobs every year and "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Telangana.
Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar, he accused Congress of playing “casteist politics”, saying it cares more about his caste that about people’s problems. He said the Congress did not remember BR Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna. Accusing the Congress of dragging the judiciary into politics over the Ayodhya case, he alleged that if a Supreme Court judge does not work as per their "politics" then Congress MPs start "scaring" them in the name of impeachment. Hitting back, Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused the PM of lying adding that CJI Ranjan Gogoi himself said the Ayodhya dispute was not a priority matter.
Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states that will go to polls in the ongoing election season. While Chhattisgarh voted in two-phase elections on November 12 and 20, the next two seats to vote will be MP and Mizoram on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will be the last to vote on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11.
Rahul Gandhi, who is hoping to unseat the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, addressed election rallies at Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
"Modiji has betrayed the people on the issue of providing jobs to two crore people every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh cash into their accounts by bringing (back) black money stashed abroad," Gandhi said in Sagar.
Modi, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, had prominently highlighted the issue of black money and had promised to bring it back.
The fear of losing the 2019 general elections has created "hatred" in Prime Minister Modi's mind against the Congress, Gandhi said addressing another rally at Damoh later.
The Congress chief said while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, Modi lacks it whenever he attacks the Congress and his family members.
"When you hear Modi's speech, he uses wrong words and speaks with hatred... and also speaks lies. The faith reposed by the people and youths in them has broken. Now, when Modi comes, people say he will speak lies," Gandhi said.
"He (Modi) speaks with hatred about me and my family, but Shivraj uses decent language. Modi doesn't know how to speak decently, but Rahul Gandhi will always maintain decency while speaking. Though Chouhan has indulged in corruption, whenever he says anything against us, he speaks with decency," he said.
Chouhan knows that he is contesting this election only to lose. He is going to be defeated. But there is no hatred in his words, the Congress chief said.
"There is another person (Modi), who is afraid. The people have lost their faith (in Modi)," Gandhi said while addressing a gathering at Damoh.
"He (Modi) knows that he is going to be defeated in 2019. This has caused hatred in his heart. Wherever he is going, he is talking with hatred and anger. People know that this man is weak. This fear is converting into hatred. The entire country is watching," he said.
Referring to the Vyapam scam, Gandhi said the youth in Madhya Pradesh were deprived of jobs as they did not have money to pay people involved in the scam.
Those involved in the scam, included people from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Chouhan's family, he alleged.
However, state BJP spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said, " Rahul's statement on Vyapam is ridiculous. The matter came up in 2013, and even after that, the BJP won convincingly. It shows that the (Rahul's) allegations have no substance and made out for political purposes."
"The CBI and various courts have also given clean chit in the case," he said.
Speaking at a rally in Tikamgarh, Gandhi said the slogans of the Modi government had changed after four years in power.
"Four years go, when Modi used to ask people 'achche din', (good days), they used to reply "aayenge" (will come). Now when we ask the people "chowkidar" (watchman), they reply 'chor hai' (is a thief)," he said.
Continuing his attack on Modi, Gandhi said, "Modi said he would become the 'chowkidar' (of people) but he did not tell the people whose 'chowkidar' he would be? He became the chowkidar of Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya."
He also accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of corruption in implementing the Bundelkhand package.
On November 19, 2009, the Centre had approved a special package of Rs 7,266 crore for implementation of drought mitigation strategies in Bundelkhand region which falls in Madhya Pradesh as well as Uttar Pradesh.
Under this package, Uttar Pradesh was allocated Rs 3,506 crore while Madhya Pradesh was to receive Rs 3,760 crore over a period of three years from 2009-10 to 2011-12.
Narrating how a Congress worker had told him that a village woman has said that a 'tawa' (frying pan) stops working properly after 10 years, Gandhi asked the crowd to ensure the state government is unseated (in the polls).
Chouhan has been chief minister since 2005 while the BJP has been in power in the state since 2003.
He reiterated his allegations in the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, something that the Centre has continually refuted.
-
25 Nov, 2018 | India in Australia AUS vs IND 164/620.0 overs 168/419.4 oversIndia beat Australia by 6 wickets
-
23 Nov, 2018 | India in Australia AUS vs IND 132/719.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
22 - 24 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in Bangladesh BAN vs WI 324/1092.4 overs 246/1064.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs
-
21 Nov, 2018 | India in Australia AUS vs IND 158/417.0 overs 169/717.0 oversAustralia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
-
17 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia SA vs AUS 108/610.0 overs 87/710.0 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 21 runs