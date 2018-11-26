Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE: PM Modi Says Kota Must be Upgraded to Smart City

CLICK TO READ | Campaigning Ends for MP Polls, But Candidates Free to Go Door-to-Door
The ruling BJP went all out to stave off anti-incumbency after 15 years of rule while the Congress has mounted a strong challenge to storm to power in the state.
The high-octane election campaign, packed with personal attacks, bitter allegations and tall promises, came to an end in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The ruling BJP went all out to stave off anti-incumbency after 15 years of rule while the Congress has mounted a strong challenge to storm to power in the state. The BJP charge in the state was led primarily by CM Shivraj and PM Narendra Modi. Party chief Amit Shah, Home minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others too held public rallies to bolster party prospects. On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was the crowd puller for the party, which also banked on leaders like Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia to pull in voters.
"I remember the slightest criticism over the attacks used to rile the then ruling party," Modi said while hitting out at the Congress over its handling of terrorism and Naxalism. He was addressing an election rally here on the anniversary of the 60-hour terror siege by 10 Pakistani terrorists who sneaked into Mumbai on November 26, 2008, killing 166 people in a rampage spread over several locations.
Ratcheting up poll pressure on the 10th anniversary of India's worst terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a broad swipe at the Congress for being in power during the Mumbai attack and for questioning his government's surgical strike in Pakistan. On an emotive day of remembrance for the families and colleagues of those killed, the prime minister stepped up the tempo as he referred to then Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as "madam" who ruled the country at the time. "Delhi was ruled by madam... the world was shaken but the Congress was playing how-to-win-the-election game," Modi said referring to Sonia Gandhi, who was widely believed to be the power behind then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Madhya Pradesh has the highest population of tribals in India. Scheduled Tribes (STs) constitute 21% of the state's population. Consequently 47 of the 230 assembly seats in MP are reserved for STs. In terms of caste, the STs make up for the biggest section of MP’s society. And most of the tribals in the state - 49% - live on its Western border, in Dhar, Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Jhabua, Barwani, Alirajpur region.
While speaking at an election rally in Kota, Rajasthan, PM Modi said the city has earned its status in the country.
कोटा ने अपने संस्कारों से, अपनी प्रतिबद्धता से हिंदुस्तान में इज्जत कमाई है। मैं कोटा वासियों को अपने बलबूते पर सामर्थ्य प्राप्त करने पर बहुत बहुत बधाई देता हूँ : पीएम श्री @narendramodi #मोदी_की_विजय_गर्जना pic.twitter.com/jC39Lebx1W— BJP (@BJP4India) November 26, 2018
Rahul Gandhi Promises Farm Loan Waiver if Voted to Power in Rajasthan | Going all out to woo farmers in Rajasthan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday promised farm loan waiver in ten days if the party forms government in the state.Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district's Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers.You are going to make Congress party's government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers' loan in the state, he said. "You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage, he said.
Talking about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its tenth anniversary today, Modi while addressing a rally in Bhilwara said, the security of Indian lands was compromised under the reign of Congress which was at power at both state and central level at the time of the attacks. The country will never forget this moment of terror in Indian history, Modi said. "The Congress used to talk about not politicizing the issue. Yet, the same Congress party went ahead to raise questions on the surgical strikes," Modi said.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot held public meetings in Jharapatan in support of party candidate Manvendra Singh and claimed that the people of the state were "betrayed" by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje due to which there is extreme resentment the electorate against the government. Raje is contesting the Assembly election from Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawara district.
However, in a full-swing course of retaliation, the Congress on Sunday alleged that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have nothing to talk about development, which is why they are raking up caste and religion in their public rallies. Former Union minister Jitin Prasada claimed that people had expected the prime minister to speak on development issues at his rally in Alwar on Sunday, but instead of telling that what the BJP government did for Rajasthan, he talked about religion and other such issues.
"They are deep neck involved in casteism. Casteism and feeling of hate against poor, deprived, underprivileged is in their veins and such statements reflect the basic behaviour and conduct of the Congress. It does not matter who spoke that (Joshi's renmarks) because everyone knows about the 'naamdaar' who make them speak," he said, apparently referring to the Gandhi family.
"Will you vote on the basis of the caste of Modi? Will the future of Rajasthan be decided on basis of birthplace of Modi," he asked the crowd gathered at his rally.Modi's remarks were a reaction to former Union minister CP Joshi's statement when he had questioned the caste of Modi and others during a speech in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara. Joshi is the Congress candidate from Nathdwara assembly constituency.
Congress Forgot About BR Ambedkar: PM Modi | Modi also targeted the Congress over issues and discrimination faced by Dalits, saying the party "forgot" to give the Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990, 34 years after his death. "Congress has only divided the country. For them, Dalits are a votebank while our values and traditions are different," Modi claimed, trying to contrast his party's attitude to the community, of whose members have been assaulted and beaten by right-wing activists for allegedly indulging in cow trade, with that of the Congress.
At the political rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Modi said the Congress has no faith in democracy and judiciary. "It does not hold dialogue and stall proceedings in Parliament, but the new game they are playing now is dangerous and this must be debated for a bright future of the country." "If a Supreme Court judge does not prepare the time-table (for hearing cases) as per their (Congress's) political intentions and wants to hear all to deliver justice on a serious and sensitive issue, such as Ayodhya, then the party's lawyers, who are Rajya Sabha members, start the game of scaring the judges in the name of impeachment," Modi said.
Modi Acccuses Congress of Using Threat of Impeachment to Scare Judges | Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, PM Modi accused the Congress of using the threat of impeachment to "scare" judges. The Prime Minister said Congress did not remember B R Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna.Without naming anyone, Modi claimed that Congress party's Rajya Sabha members, who are also lawyers, had tried to scare away the apex court judges to ensure the hearing in the cases is delayed until after the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer Dargah to Pay Obeisance | Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer. Gandhi was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot. Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made him perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah. The Congress president will now go to Pushkar to offer prayers.
PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Set to Hold Simultaneous Rallies in Rajasthan | Rajasthan will witness high-voltage campaigning today with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi scheduled to address election rallies.While Modi will be addressing rallies in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota, Rajnath Singh will be covering Rajakheda, Basedi (both in Dholpur) and Virat Nagar (in Jaipur) Assembly constituencies. Gandhi will begin the tour of the state by paying obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, followed by a visit to Pushkar Sarovar. After that he will leave for Pokhran in Jaisalmer where he will address a public meeting.
Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal district, Shah said, "Recently they (urban Naxals) were arrested in Maharashtra. The BJP government there, led by Devendra Fadnavis, put them behind bars but Rahul Gandhi supported them." "Rahul baba, are you aware that hundreds of people in Telangana have died due to Naxalism?" he asked.
