Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE: PM Modi Says Kota Must be Upgraded to Smart City

News18.com | November 26, 2018, 8:20 PM IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said at an election rally in Rajasthan that Kota had developed under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it should be given the status of a Smart City.

Earlier in the day, going all out to woo farmers in the state, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised farm loan waiver in ten days if the party forms government in the state. Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district's Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers. “You are going to make Congress party's government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers' loan in the state,” he said.
Nov 26, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Campaigning Ends for MP Polls, But Candidates Free to Go Door-to-Door

The ruling BJP went all out to stave off anti-incumbency after 15 years of rule while the Congress has mounted a strong challenge to storm to power in the state.

Nov 26, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)

The high-octane election campaign, packed with personal attacks, bitter allegations and tall promises, came to an end in Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The ruling BJP went all out to stave off anti-incumbency after 15 years of rule while the Congress has mounted a strong challenge to storm to power in the state. The BJP charge in the state was led primarily by CM Shivraj and PM Narendra Modi. Party chief Amit Shah, Home minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and others too held public rallies to bolster party prospects. On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was the crowd puller for the party, which also banked on leaders like Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia to pull in voters.

Nov 26, 2018 7:56 pm (IST)

"I remember the slightest criticism over the attacks used to rile the then ruling party," Modi said while hitting out at the Congress over its handling of terrorism and Naxalism. He was addressing an election rally here on the anniversary of the 60-hour terror siege by 10 Pakistani terrorists who sneaked into Mumbai on November 26, 2008, killing 166 people in a rampage spread over several locations.

Nov 26, 2018 7:31 pm (IST)

Ratcheting up poll pressure on the 10th anniversary of India's worst terror strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a broad swipe at the Congress for being in power during the Mumbai attack and for questioning his government's surgical strike in Pakistan. On an emotive day of remembrance for the families and colleagues of those killed, the prime minister stepped up the tempo as he referred to then Congress president and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as "madam" who ruled the country at the time. "Delhi was ruled by madam... the world was shaken but the Congress was playing how-to-win-the-election game," Modi said referring to Sonia Gandhi, who was widely believed to be the power behind then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Nov 26, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)

Madhya Pradesh has the highest population of tribals in India. Scheduled Tribes (STs) constitute 21% of the state's population. Consequently 47 of the 230 assembly seats in MP are reserved for STs. In terms of caste, the STs make up for the biggest section of MP’s society. And most of the tribals in the state - 49% - live on its Western border, in Dhar, Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Jhabua, Barwani, Alirajpur region.

Nov 26, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Are BJP and Sangh Parivar Appealing to Millenials With Ram Temple Pitch?

A closer look at what's happening at Ayodhya right now, reveals multi-layered strategy aimed at shoring up NDA prospects for 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Nov 26, 2018 6:38 pm (IST)

Election campaigning comes to an end in Madhya Pradesh. The state will go for voting on November 28.  

Nov 26, 2018 3:53 pm (IST)

While speaking at an election rally in Kota, Rajasthan, PM Modi said the city has earned its status in the country.  

Nov 26, 2018 3:48 pm (IST)

Terming Kota as the education hub, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Kota should be upgraded to Smart City.  He is in Rajasthan for an election rally. 

Nov 26, 2018 2:25 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Promises Farm Loan Waiver if  Voted to Power in Rajasthan | Going all out to woo farmers in Rajasthan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi Monday promised farm loan waiver in ten days if the party forms government in the state.Speaking at an election rally in Jaisalmer district's Pokhran Assembly constituency, Gandhi said he had said the same thing in Punjab and Karnataka elections and the Congress governments there have waived loans of farmers.You are going to make Congress party's government in the state. Within ten days of government formation, Congress will waive farmers' loan in the state, he said. "You can ask any farmer in those states. I do not make false promises. Whatever I say I do. We will do what we are saying from this stage, he said. 

Nov 26, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)

PM Modi said his government had responded to terrorists and Naxals in their own language. The prime minister added that the Congress calls Naxals revolutionaries and then issues them certificates.  The Rajasthan elections will be held on December 7 and the votes counted on December 11

Nov 26, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

"The whole world was shaken on this date (26/11), and Congress back then, was giving lessons in patriotism. When the Army carried out surgical strikes, the country felt proud but the Congress raised questions on it, demanded video proof," PM Modi said.

Nov 26, 2018 11:41 am (IST)

"While the Indian army fought bravely in Pakistan and sacrificed their lives, Congress was busy demanding for videos of the surgical strike for political aggrandizement. Are the army men supposed to carry cameras with them to battles?" Modi then questioned.  

Nov 26, 2018 11:34 am (IST)

Talking about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on its tenth anniversary today, Modi while addressing a rally in Bhilwara said, the security of Indian lands was compromised under the reign of Congress which was at power at both state and central level at the time of the attacks. The country will never forget this moment of terror in Indian history, Modi said. "The Congress used to talk about not politicizing the issue. Yet, the same Congress party went ahead to raise questions on the surgical strikes," Modi said. 

Nov 26, 2018 11:27 am (IST)

Narendra Modi Kicks Off Rally in Bhilwara | PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing an election rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Bhilwara district. "History will be scripted this time, as Rajasthan is determined to elect BJP to power again," Modi said as he lauded Bhliwara and its people. 

Nov 26, 2018 10:31 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot held public meetings in Jharapatan in support of party candidate Manvendra Singh and claimed that the people of the state were "betrayed" by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje due to which there is extreme resentment the electorate against the government.​ Raje is contesting the Assembly election from Jhalrapatan constituency in Jhalawara district.

Nov 26, 2018 10:28 am (IST)

However, in a full-swing course of retaliation, the Congress on Sunday alleged that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have nothing to talk about development, which is why they are raking up caste and religion in their public rallies. Former Union minister Jitin Prasada claimed that people had expected the prime minister to speak on development issues at his rally in Alwar on Sunday, but instead of telling that what the BJP government did for Rajasthan, he talked about religion and other such issues.

Nov 26, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

"They are deep neck involved in casteism. Casteism and feeling of hate against poor, deprived, underprivileged is in their veins and such statements reflect the basic behaviour and conduct of the Congress. It does not matter who spoke that (Joshi's renmarks) because everyone knows about the 'naamdaar' who make them speak," he said, apparently referring to the Gandhi family.

Nov 26, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

"Will you vote on the basis of the caste of Modi? Will the future of Rajasthan be decided on basis of birthplace of Modi," he asked the crowd gathered at his rally.Modi's remarks were a reaction to former Union minister CP Joshi's statement when he had questioned the caste of Modi and others during a speech in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara. Joshi is the Congress candidate from Nathdwara assembly constituency.

Nov 26, 2018 10:19 am (IST)

Congress Forgot About BR Ambedkar: PM Modi | Modi also targeted the Congress over issues and discrimination faced by Dalits, saying the party "forgot" to give the Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990, 34 years after his death. "Congress has only divided the country. For them, Dalits are a votebank while our values and traditions are different," Modi claimed, trying to contrast his party's attitude to the community, of whose members have been assaulted and beaten by right-wing activists for allegedly indulging in cow trade, with that of the Congress.

Nov 26, 2018 9:58 am (IST)

At the political rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Modi said the Congress has no faith in democracy and judiciary. "It does not hold dialogue and stall proceedings in Parliament, but the new game they are playing now is dangerous and this must be debated for a bright future of the country." "If a Supreme Court judge does not prepare the time-table (for hearing cases) as per their (Congress's) political intentions and wants to hear all to deliver justice on a serious and sensitive issue, such as Ayodhya, then the party's lawyers, who are Rajya Sabha members, start the game of scaring the judges in the name of impeachment," Modi said.

Nov 26, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

Modi Acccuses Congress of Using Threat of Impeachment to Scare Judges | Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, PM Modi accused the Congress of using the threat of impeachment to "scare" judges. The Prime Minister said Congress did not remember B R Ambedkar and members of only one family were honoured with Bharat Ratna.Without naming anyone, Modi claimed that Congress party's Rajya Sabha members, who are also lawyers, had tried to scare away the apex court judges to ensure the hearing in the cases is delayed until after the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Nov 26, 2018 9:50 am (IST)

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi who visited the Ajmer Dargah will now go to Pushkar to offer prayers. Later, he will hold election rallies in western parts of the state including Pokaran in Jaisalmer district. 

Nov 26, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer Dargah to Pay Obeisance | Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday  paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer. Gandhi was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot.  Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made him perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah. The Congress president will now go to Pushkar to offer prayers.  

Nov 26, 2018 9:44 am (IST)

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a public meeting in Pokhran. Besides this, he will speak at public rallies in Makrana (Nagaur), Fatehpur (Sikar), Ratangarh (Churu) and Dungargarh (Bikaner).

Nov 26, 2018 9:43 am (IST)

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi Set to Hold Simultaneous Rallies in Rajasthan | Rajasthan will witness high-voltage campaigning today with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi scheduled to address election rallies.While Modi will be addressing rallies in Bhilwara, Dungarpur and Kota, Rajnath Singh will be covering Rajakheda, Basedi (both in Dholpur) and Virat Nagar (in Jaipur) Assembly constituencies. Gandhi will begin the tour of the state by paying obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer, followed by a visit to Pushkar Sarovar. After that he will leave for Pokhran in Jaisalmer where he will address a public meeting.

Nov 25, 2018 6:19 pm (IST)

'Join Mainstream or Face Jail' | The BJP chief claimed Maoists were "hiding" in different parts of the state and said his party would look for them and send them to prison. "They have only two options — either join the mainstream or get ready to face jail," Shah said.

Nov 25, 2018 6:18 pm (IST)

Addressing a public meeting in Nirmal district, Shah said, "Recently they (urban Naxals) were arrested in Maharashtra. The BJP government there, led by Devendra Fadnavis, put them behind bars but Rahul Gandhi supported them." "Rahul baba, are you aware that hundreds of people in Telangana have died due to Naxalism?" he asked.

Nov 25, 2018 6:08 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Hits Out at Congress | Amit Shah accuses Congress of supporting 'urban Naxals' and says his party will put Maoists in jail if it is voted to power in Telangana.

Nov 25, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)

Amit Shah Attacks KCR in Telangana | BJP president Amit Shah accuses Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of not taking action against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in connection with a hate speech.

Rajasthan is one of the five states that will go to polls in the ongoing election season. While Chhattisgarh voted in two-phase elections on November 12 and 20, the next two seats to vote will be MP and Mizoram on November 28. Rajasthan and Telangana will be the last to vote on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11.

The election narrative has shifted back to the Ram Mandir issue with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to Ayodhya coinciding with a massive rally by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). While Thackeray warned that the BJP would lose power if it doesn’t pave way for construction of temple at disputed site, the VHP said the government must bring a legislation for the same.

Following the action in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had at a rally in Alwar alleged that the Congress threatened Supreme Court judges with impeachment when they tried to hear the Ayodhya dispute cases earlier this year.

Without naming anyone, Modi claimed that Congress party's Rajya Sabha members, who are also lawyers, had tried to scare away the apex court judges to ensure the hearing in the cases is delayed until after the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In an unprecedented move, seven opposition parties led by the Congress had moved a notice for the impeachment of then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in April this year, accusing him of "misbehaviour" and "misuse" of authority.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the notice, saying the case against the then CJI was based on "suspicion and conjectures".

At the political rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district, Modi said the Congress has no faith in democracy and judiciary. "It does not hold dialogue and stall proceedings in Parliament, but the new game they are playing now is dangerous and this must be debated for a bright future of the country."

"If a Supreme Court judge does not prepare the time-table (for hearing cases) as per their (Congress's) political intentions and wants to hear all to deliver justice on a serious and sensitive issue, such as Ayodhya, then the party's lawyers, who are Rajya Sabha members, start the game of scaring the judges in the name of impeachment," Modi said.

He urged intellectuals to analyse this "dangerous game" of the Congress in the interest of the country.

"They are working to scare judiciary on the ground of their numbers in Rajya Sabha. But we will not let this 'kaala kaarnama' happen in the temple of democracy," he said.

The prime minister said the opposition party has "no courage" to talk about development and hence "they ask about the caste of Modi."

"Will you vote on the basis of the caste of Modi? Will the future of Rajasthan be decided on basis of birthplace of Modi," he asked the crowd gathered at his rally.

Modi's remarks were a reaction to former Union minister CP Joshi's statement when he had questioned the caste of Modi and others during a speech in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara.

Joshi is the Congress candidate from Nathdwara assembly constituency.

"They are deep neck involved in casteism. Casteism and feeling of hate against poor, deprived, underprivileged is in their veins and such statements reflect the basic behaviour and conduct of the Congress. It does not matter who spoke that (Joshi's remarks) because everyone knows about the 'naamdaar' who make them speak," he said, apparently referring to the Gandhi family.

Modi also targeted the Congress over issues and discrimination faced by Dalits, saying the party "forgot" to give the Bharat Ratna to B R Ambedkar.

Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990, 34 years after his death.

"Congress has only divided the country. For them, Dalits are a votebank while our values and traditions are different," Modi claimed, trying to contrast his party's attitude to the community, of whose members have been assaulted and beaten by right-wing activists for allegedly indulging in cow trade, with that of the Congress.

In Rajasthan, Modi praised the BJP's Vasundhara Raje government, saying it has done lot of work.

He also attacked Congress over a recent video in which a Congress candidate is seen stopping a party supporter shouting "Bharat Mata ki jai" and then the supporter starts shouting: "Sonia Gandhi ki jai".

"For us, the country is bigger than the party but Sonia Gandhi is bigger than Bharat Mata for them," he said.

Modi recalled BJP leaders like former vice president the late Bhairo Singh Shkhawat and said he had started election campaign during the 2013 assembly elections in Rajasthan from Alwar.

Chief Minister Raje and the party's candidates on all 11 constituencies of Alwar district were present at the rally.

In Lok Sabha bypolls earlier this year, the BJP had faced defeat in Alwar.

In the 2013 assembly election, the BJP won nine out of the 11 seats in Alwar but one of its sitting MLAs, Dharmpal Chaudhary, died in April this year; the party has given ticket to his son Manjit Chaudhary from Mundawar seat.

Located in eastern part of the desert state, Alwar shares border with Haryana and forms a part of Mewat region having a sizable population of Mev (Muslim) community people.

It also touches Jaipur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts.

Alwar's Ramgarh, a constituency represented by Gyan Dev Ahuja, who has been dropped by the BJP this time, was in bad light following the mob lynching of Akbar Khan on suspicion of cow smuggling in July this year.
