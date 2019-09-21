Assembly Elections 2019 Dates LIVE Updates: Single Phase Polling to Be Held in Haryana, Maharashtra on October 21, Counting 3 Days Later, Says Election Commission

Sep 21, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)

BJP-Sena to Lock Horns | In a clever strategy, the BJP has been inducting leaders from the NCP and the Congress since the last few months to expand its footprint in the regions where the party lacks organisational base. The BJP's tactic is not only proving to be

psychologically advantageous for the saffron party but it is also a signal to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to be ready to play the second fiddle in the state politics. The BJP and the Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over sharing of the 288 seats.