Assembly Elections 2019 Dates LIVE Updates: Single Phase Polling to Be Held in Haryana, Maharashtra on October 21, Counting 3 Days Later, Says Election Commission

News18.com | September 21, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2019 Dates LIVE Updates: Maharashtra and Haryana will vote on October 21, while counting for both the states will be held on October 24, said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Saturday. While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2.

Arora said that bypolls will also be held in 64 seats — Arunachal Pradesh (1), Assam (4), Bihar (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Gujarat (4), Himachal (2), Karnataka (15), Kerala (5), Madhya Pradesh (1), Meghalaya (1), Odisha (1), Puducherry (1), Punjab (4), Rajasthan (2), Sikkim (3), Tamil Nadu (2), Telengana (1), Uttar Pradesh (11). The election body further said that the bypolls in West Bengal will not take place during the time of Durga Puja.
Sep 21, 2019 2:04 pm (IST)

In 2014 polls, both the Sena-BJP and the NCP-Congress alliances ruptured ahead of elections. After the four-way contest, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, followed by the Sena (63), Congress (42) and the NCP (41). The Sena later joined the government but with a bruised ego.

Sep 21, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)

Setting the Agenda | For Sharad Pawar, it could be the toughest battle in his political career spanning over five decades. It was evident from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and earlier of BJP chief Amit Shah that the BJP has been strategically attacking Pawar. Apart from raising issues like farm loan waiver and development, indications are that the BJP would milk the withdrawal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 to push its nationalist agenda. On the other hand, the Congress and the NCP are targetting the government on agrarian distress, drought, the economic "slowdown" and "joblessness".

Sep 21, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)

BJP-Sena to Lock Horns | In a clever strategy, the BJP has been inducting leaders from the NCP and the Congress since the last few months to expand its footprint in the regions where the party lacks organisational base. The BJP's tactic is not only proving to be
psychologically advantageous for the saffron party but it is also a signal to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to be ready to play the second fiddle in the state politics. The BJP and the Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over sharing of the 288 seats.

Sep 21, 2019 1:49 pm (IST)

Congress' Stronghold in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Mumbai | With the BJP taking centrestage even in Lok Sabha polls contested in 2014 and 2019, the Congress' hold in its strongholds of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Mumbai region has weakened. Similarly, the NCP is struggling to retain its pocket-borough of western Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena has retained its base in Konkan. 

Sep 21, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)

BJP Looks to Improve Tally | Apart from testing the fortunes of ruling BJP and incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the next month's assembly polls in Maharashtra pose a tough challenge to the Opposition bloc, especially to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, beset with defections to the ruling camp. This will also be the first assembly election under the Narendra Modi government and also first after the April-May Lok Sabha polls, which handed a massive mandate to the Narendra Modi government. The BJP, led by Fadnavis, is looking to better its 2014 tally of 122 seats in the 288-member House.

Sep 21, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)

The Chief Election Commissioner also addressed the issue of environment and appealed to political parties to avoid single-use plastic during campaigns.

Sep 21, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

BJP Banking on 'Clean Governance' in Haryana | The BJP had swept all 10 Lok Sabha seats in May and has been gunning for a 75+ tally in the 90-seat Assembly. The saffron party has 48 MLAs in the outgoing Assembly. The party’s main poll plank is clean governance, with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pitching that his government has stopped corruption, eliminated the culture of middle men and made merit the basis of recruitment. Read More

Sep 21, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

Will Congress-NCP Gamble Pay Off Against Oldest Allies? | The key contenders for the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections are NDA allies Shiv Sena and BJP, while Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has joined hands with Congress to fight on 125 seats each. The upcoming elections in Maharashtra may see Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya enter the poll fray, with party activists urging the Yuva Sena leader to contest from Worli Assembly constituency. Read More

Sep 21, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

Counting of Votes | The counting of votes for Assembly elections of both Haryana and Maharashtra will take place on October 24, 2019.

Sep 21, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)

Bypolls Declared in 64 Seats | The Election Commission also announced bypolls in 64 seats, which fall in Arunachal Pradesh (1), Assam (4), Bihar (1), Chhattisgarh (1), Gujarat (4), Himachal Pradesh (2), Karnataka (15), Kerala (5), Madhya Pradesh (1), Meghalaya (1), Odisha (1), Pudducherry (1), Punjab (4), Rajasthan (2), Sikkim (3), Tamil Nadu (2), Telangana (1), Uttar Pradesh (11). The election body further said that the bypolls in West Bengal will not take place during the time of Durga Puja.

Sep 21, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Poll Dates for Maharashtra Declared | The Maharashtra Assembly Elections will be held on October 21 as announed by the Election Commission of India. Filing of nominations begin on September 27 and end on October 4.

Sep 21, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

EC Announces Poll Dates for Haryana | The Election Commission announced October 21 as the date of Assembly polls in Haryana. Filing of nominations begin on September 27 and end on October 4.

Sep 21, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

CEC Sunil Arora announces, "Special security arrangements will be made for LWE affected areas in Gadchiroli and Gondia in Maharashtra."

Sep 21, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)

Special Officers to be Sent to Maharashtra | Two officers who were instrumental in exposing malpractices in Vellore are being sent to Maharashtra as expenditure observers for the state Assembly elections

Sep 21, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

Voters in the State | The poll-bound Maharashtra has added nearly eight lakh voters since the April-May 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The overall increase in the number of voters in Maharashtra compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is 7,69,165. The voter tally has gone from 8,86,77,046 at the time of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May to 8,94,46,211 now.

Sep 21, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Current Status of Maharashtra Assembly | There are 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra - of which 234 are for general category candidates, 29 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 25 earmarked for Scheduled Tribes. The state has 96,654 polling stations with average voter per booth at 925, said the ECI official. In the 2014 assembly polls, the BJP had won 122 seats followed by the Shiv Sena (63), the Congress (42) and the NCP (41). Smaller parties and independents had bagged 20 seats.

Sep 21, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

WATCH VIDEO | Election Commision briefs media on Maharashtra and Haryana state Assembly elections.

Sep 21, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

EC Press Conference Begins | Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses the press conference of the election body, which will shortly announce the dates of state assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Sep 21, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

Fadnavis Sure of 'Unprecedented' Win | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said looking at the huge support that his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' is receiving, the BJP will have an "unprecedented" victory in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Sep 21, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

BJP Campaign: 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' | Khattar's Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which started on August 18 and covered all 90 assembly constituencies in the state, culminated in Rohtak on September 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present on the occasion to address the Vijay Sankalp rally. Prominent among those present on the occasion were Union minister Narendra Tomar, state Cabinet ministers Capt Abhimanyu and Ram Bilas Sharma.

Sep 21, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Khattar Confident of BJP Victory | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Sunday expressed confidence that the BJP will cross the 75-mark in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. "We will cross the target of 75 seats in Haryana," the CM said addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally in Rohtak, considered to be a bastion of the Congress.

Sep 21, 2019 11:49 am (IST)

BJP leaders from Haryana say any decision on seat sharing will be taken by the party's central leadership. "We are hopeful of a positive outcome as the BJP is an old ally. However, we are prepared to contest on our own if things don't materialise," Bhunder said.

Sep 21, 2019 11:47 am (IST)

Bhunder said at that time, the BJP had "promised" to give some seats to them during the Vidhan Sabha polls. "The negotiations on seat sharing are on. But if these fail to any bear fruit and the BJP decides not to make much adjustment to accommodate us, then we will contest the assembly polls on our own without entering into a tie-up with any other party," he said.

Sep 21, 2019 11:45 am (IST)

"The two parties share old ties. We fought the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana together. Though we did not contest on any of the seats, we supported the BJP," said SAD general secretary in-charge for Haryana Balwinder Singh Bhunder. 

Sep 21, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

BJP-SAD Seat Sharing Talks On | In Haryana, the BJP had come to power for the first time in 2014. The ruling BJP has set a target of winning 75 plus seats in the 90-member assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has joined hands with BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, declared it would go solo in the state elections if seat-sharing talks with the BJP failed. Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday set up an election manifesto committee for the polls, with Kiran Choudhry as its chairperson.

Sep 21, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2. 

Sep 21, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

BJP Faces Cong-NCP Alliance in Maharashtra | In the last Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Congress lost its government and the BJP came into power in alliance with the Shiv Sena. This time, Congress has formed an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party. BJP had managed to decimate the Congress and Om Prakash Chautala's INLD.

Sep 21, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

In 2014, EC had announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections on September 12. The voting had taken place on October 15 and results were announced on October 19.

Sep 21, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

Poll Dates to be Announced by Noon | The Election Commission will announce the dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana today afternoon. The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement of dates, which means the current state governments will not be able to make any fresh announcements or roll out new schemes.

