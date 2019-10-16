Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Cong Refused to Give Ambedkar Bharat Ratna, Says Modi in Maharashtra



The Congress had, however, taken a potshot at the manifeso saying the BJP should have issue a remorse and apology letter instead of a "Maha-Manifesto"



Amit Shah, on the other hand, will be addressing rallies in Haryana's Faridabad, Panipat, Jhajjar and Gurugram later in the day.



At his campaign rally in Haryana on Tuesday, Modi said he was jubilant on learning that the "Kartarpur Corridor project is about to be completed" and that the party had a chance to fix the political and strategic failure that happened seven decades ago.



He also referenced to the Rafale fighter jet deal and slammed the Congress for taking a negative stand on the matter "whenever the entire country is happy".