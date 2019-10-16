LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Cong Refused to Give Ambedkar Bharat Ratna, Says Modi in Maharashtra

News18.com | October 16, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address rallies in three districts of Maharashtra, including Akola, Partur, and Panvel. His campaign rallies come a day after the BJP released its manifesto for the state. In the manifesto, the party has proposed the names of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Veer Savarkar for the Bharat Ratna among promises of one crore jobs and better healthcare facilities.

The PMC Bank scam also found a mention during the manifesto release as CM Devendra Fandavis said, "We will request the Centre to help depositors get their money back. I will personally be following up on this so that all the money of the PMC depositors is returned."
Oct 16, 2019 12:50 pm (IST)

Erstwhile Congress leader and party's former Haryana president Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday said he will support Dushyant Chautala-led Jananayak Janta Party. Tanwar grabbed headlines earlier this month after he protested outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence here over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution. Later, he resigned from the party. "I left Congress with pain and now my workers want to support Dushyant so I am doing so," he said at a press conference where Chautala was also present.

Oct 16, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Addressing an election rally in Akola district, Modi also rued that Babasaheb Ambedkar was denied the Bharat Ratna. "It is due to Savarkar's sanskar (values) that we put nationalism as the basis for nation-building," Modi said. Terming the opposition parties as "shameless", he slammed them for objecting to the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir being raised during campaigning by BJP leaders for the Maharashtra Assembly polls

Oct 16, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena MP Attacked in Rally | Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was injured after man attacked him with a knife in Maharashtra's Osmanabad. The man came close to Nimbalkar, on the pretext of shaking hands with him. "While greeting the MP, the man attacked him with a knife and immediately fled. Nimbalkar got hurt on his hand but escaped a major injury because of his wrist watch," he said. His father Pawanraje Nimbalkar was shot dead in his car on June 3, 2006.

Oct 16, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

Calling for higher voter turn out PM Modi says that elections are a festival of democracy and no one should be behind in celebrating this festival. 

Oct 16, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

"These people (Cong) refused to give Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar...they are the ones who are insulting Veer Savarka .and now they are against abrogation of Article.370 in J&K...We're proud of the sons of Maharashtra who sacrificed their everything for J&K. Today, these political opportunists question the relationship between Maharashtra and J&K. Their thinking pains me from within," says PM Modi 

Oct 16, 2019 11:43 am (IST)

An angered PM Modi asks the Opposition how it could feel that Maharashtra polls are unconnected with the Jammu and Kashmir issue. "How could you say that," he asks. "How can you ask that when the people of Jammu and Kashmir are Mother India's children."

Oct 16, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

"It is their bad intention to stop Baba Saheb's constitution from being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," PM Modi says as he asks the crowd if they are happy with the government abrogating Article 370. 

Oct 16, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

'Before Fadnavis Govt Only Cared About Their Own Welfare': PM Modi | Before this you've seen a government who've had only one aim: their own progress and the progress of their families. In comparison, under Fadnavis' governance, you've seen that his only aim has been Maharashtra's progress, and the progress of the people, say PM Modi. 

Oct 16, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the rally in Akola in Maharashtra. "In the last five years, the Maharashtra government has shown which alliance can take the state forward, which party can help it achieve new height."

Oct 16, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

Priyanka's Scathing Remarks at UP Govt | Earlier today, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh over its decision to remove 25,000 Homeguards from their jobs. "The law and order situation in the state is dismal. In such a situation, more guards and police forces are required, but no one knows what influence the BJP is under," she wrote in a tweet. 

Oct 16, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

On Tuesday, BJP camp in Haryana saw PM Modi promise the farmers that the water, "which had been flowing into Pakistan", will be "restored to them". 

Oct 16, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Rally in Haryana | Meanwhile in Haryana, Amit Shah will address three rallies in four of Haryana's districts. His first rally will take place in Faridabad at 12.45 following which he will campaign in Panipat at 14.10. Later in the day, Shah will address rallies in Jhajjar and Gurugram. 

 
Oct 16, 2019 10:52 am (IST)

PM Modi's campaign rallies come a day after the BJP released its manifesto for Maharashtra in which it proposed the names of Veer Savarkar, Mahatma Jotiba Phule and Savitri Phule for the Bharat Ratna. The Savarkar announcement triggered sharp reaction from several segments of the opposition who said that the saffron party has shown its "true colours" of hardline Hindutva. 

Oct 16, 2019 10:46 am (IST)

PM Modi to Campaign in Maharashtra Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing campaign rallies in Maharashtra's Akola at 11 am today. Later in the day, he will address rallies in Partur and Panvel. 

The Congress had, however, taken a potshot at the manifeso saying the BJP should have issue a remorse and apology letter instead of a "Maha-Manifesto"

Amit Shah, on the other hand, will be addressing rallies in Haryana's Faridabad, Panipat, Jhajjar and Gurugram later in the day.

At his campaign rally in Haryana on Tuesday, Modi said he was jubilant on learning that the "Kartarpur Corridor project is about to be completed" and that the party had a chance to fix the political and strategic failure that happened seven decades ago.

He also referenced to the Rafale fighter jet deal and slammed the Congress for taking a negative stand on the matter "whenever the entire country is happy".
