Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi Praises Haryana for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Initiative

Oct 15, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

Here are some of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto:

1. Krishna will carry excess water flowing in Koyna and other rivers to the permanent dry part of western Maharashtra.

2. The next 5 years will ensure that the electricity used in agriculture is based on solar energy and will provide more than 12 hours of electricity to farmers.

3. Will create 1 crore jobs in the coming five years. Will provide special employment opportunities by connecting 1 crore families with women savings group.

4. By 2022 each will provide pure drinking water to the household. To invest Rs 5 lakh crore in collaboration with central government for basic amenities

5. Create independent mechanisms for permanent repair and maintenance of all roads in the state.Through the Chief Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana, all the settlements will be connected to the roads running for 12 months: