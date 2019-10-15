LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi Praises Haryana for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Initiative

News18.com | October 15, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: The BJP in its Maharashtra manifesto released today proposed the names of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Veer Savarkar for the Bharat Ratna among promises of one crore jobs and better healthcare facilities. Home to all homeless by 2022, Rs 5 lakh crore investment in infrastructure, social security net for workers, health and quality education are among the promises made by the party for the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Haryana, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections in the states. Maharashtra and Haryana will vote on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24. Modi will campaign in Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra, while Gandhi will hold rallies in Yavatmal and Wardha.
Read More
Oct 15, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

BJP's Manifesto Should Have Been Apology Letter: Cong | "In Maharashtra, the BJP has named its manifesto as MM i.e. Maha-Manifesto. BJP should have issued a remorse and apology letter instead," says Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill.

Oct 15, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)

PM Modi enlists the various ways in which the jawans' remuneration has been increased. He says, "Important steps have also been taken for the soldiers who are currently deployed in defense of the nation. The Siachen allowance has now been doubled. The counter insurgency ops allowance has been tripled. The high altitude allowance has been increased by about 10 to 20 times. Some allowances for CRPF personnel have also been doubled."

Oct 15, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

"This time the first decision was taken in the interest of the families of the martyrs as soon as the government was formed. Scholarship of the children of the martyrs was increased and children of police and central forces were also brought under its purview," says PM Modi in Chakhri Dadri, Haryana.

Oct 15, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

PM Modi promises farmers that their water, which had been flowing into Pakistan 70 years, will be restored to them.

Oct 15, 2019 1:22 pm (IST)

Proud of excellent performance of India's daughters in 'Dangal', says PM Modi in Haryana. He says that he discussed the film with Chinese president Xi Jinping during the recent informal summit in Mahabalipuram.

Oct 15, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

"Unprecedented steps are being taken by the government for economic empowerment and self-employment of daughters. An important announcement has been made in this budget. In addition to their savings from their Jan Dhan account, women associated with the self help group will be able to borrow 5 thousand rupees for their needs," PM Modi talks about the measures being taken for women in Haryana.

Oct 15, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)

PM Modi Hails Change in Villages | "Our villages are giving impetus to the social changes happening in the country. Our villages, while maintaining their culture and traditions, are taking the society on new thinking and new paths. Only the villages of the country have proved their resolve to get rid of open defecation," says PM Modi in his Charkhi Dadri address in Haryana. "If the villages of Haryana had not come forward, save the daughter - the Beti Padhao movement would not have been so widespread and so effective, it would not have been so productive," he adds.

Oct 15, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

"Keeping in view the development, keeping in mind the national interest, the vote you gave has defeated the politics of division. The 100 percent support that Haryana has given to BJP in Lok Sabha elections this time, the effect is visible today," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Charkhi Dadri rally in Haryana.

Oct 15, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

PM Modi says there will be two types of Diwali this year, referring to the hopeful win of the party in the upcoming elections.

Oct 15, 2019 1:05 pm (IST)

"Once, the BJP had two or three seats in Haryana but has now reached the position of forming a government in the state for the second consecutive time due to the blessings and love of all of you. TRoday, the people of Haryana are putting a stamp on purity, hard work and honesty," says Narendra Modi while campaiging for the BJP in an election rally.

Oct 15, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)

I Don't Come to Haryana for Votes: PM Modi | PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri in Haryana says that he does not go to Haryana for campaigning, he is drawn towards it.

Oct 15, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

This area of ​​Haryana (Charkhi Dadri) is now connected by 4-5 National Highways, new medical colleges are being built here, a logistic hub is being built. All this is happening when you put a double engine (of development) — Narendra Modi's engine in Delhi and Manohar Lal's engine in Haryana," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Haryana ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Oct 15, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

PM Modi Addresses Rally in Charkhi Dadri | Prime Minister Narendra Modi began addressing a rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri. "I am in Haryana for two days. It's clear, BJP has decided to serve Haryana again, these people have decided to let BJP serve them," he says.

Oct 15, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

Here is a visual from the release of the election manifesto of the BJP for the Maharashtra polls:

Oct 15, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Will Propose Bharat Ratna for Savarkar: BJP | The BJP promised to propose to the Centre that the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna be given to Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Veer Savarkar.

Oct 15, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

Will Take PMC Bank Issue to Centre: Fadnavis | Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says,"We will request the Centre to help depositors get their money back. I will personally be following up on this so that all the money of the PMC depositors is returned."

Oct 15, 2019 11:10 am (IST)

Here are some of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto:

1. Krishna will carry excess water flowing in Koyna and other rivers to the permanent dry part of western Maharashtra. 

2. The next 5 years will ensure that the electricity used in agriculture is based on solar energy and will provide more than 12 hours of electricity to farmers. 

3. Will create 1 crore jobs in the coming five years. Will provide special employment opportunities by connecting 1 crore families with women savings group.

4. By 2022 each will provide pure drinking water to the household. To invest Rs 5 lakh crore in collaboration with central government for basic amenities

5. Create independent mechanisms for permanent repair and maintenance of all roads in the state.Through the Chief Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana, all the settlements will be connected to the roads running for 12 months:

Oct 15, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

Will Free Maharashtra of Drought: BJP | Will free Maharashtra from drought in the coming 5 years. We will stop the water from the rivers flowing from the west from the valley of Godavari to Marathwada and drought-hit parts of North Maharashtra. Marathwada water grid will be made by joining 11 dams.

Oct 15, 2019 10:59 am (IST)

For education, the enhancement of ambit of scholarships and financial support has been well-thought. We've ideates about quality institutions for quality education, the BJP says. It promises homes to all homeless people by 2022 and Rs 5 Lakh Crore investment in infrastructure. It further promises that all workers will be brought under the social security net.

Oct 15, 2019 10:52 am (IST)

Healthcare in Focus in BJP Manifesto | "There's another new initiative for Maharashtra. Preventive, promotive, curative healthcare to be introduced in the state. Everyone at the age of 30 is going to be screened for Hypertension, Diabetes, TB, leprosy, for dental and mental care, ideally to reduce the disease bud," the BJP leaders said at the launch of its 'Sankalpa Patra' or manifesto.

Oct 15, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

Manifesto Well-studied Document: JP Nadda | "This Sankalp Patra is a very well-studied & serious document and not just a piece of paper. I can also say that Congress and other parties have diluted the effect of manifestos and other such papers.The manifesto has been made keeping in focus the man standing at the last pedestal of the society. We are committed to bringing the poor, villages, farmers, tribals and other backward classes into the mainstream," says BJP's working president JP Nadda in Mumbai at the launch of the party's Maharashtra election manifesto.

Oct 15, 2019 10:44 am (IST)

BJP working president JP Nadda says, "Five years back, Maharashtra was a state that was tainted and was full of corruption. There was un-stability. The seat of the CM was like musical chairs & it was mis-governance and bad-governance." He is speaking at the launch of the BJP's poll manifesto in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Oct 15, 2019 10:39 am (IST)

NCP Lawmakers Join BJP | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Ramrao Wadkute and former party MLA Bappu Pathare joined the BJP on Tuesday, a week ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, in the presence of working president JP Nadda. Nadda is in Mumbai for the launch of the party's Maharashtra manifesto.

Oct 15, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

Haryana government has given opportunity to criminals to come to the state and strengthen themselves says Jannayak Janata Party's Dushyant Chautala.

Oct 15, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

Haryana government has given opportunity to criminals to come to the state and strengthen themselves says Jannayak Janata Party's Dushyant Chautala.

Oct 15, 2019 10:28 am (IST)

BJP Can't Teach Nationalism to Haryana: JJP | Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana says that the BJP cannot teach the state nationalism as maximum people from the state have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Oct 15, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

Nagpur police, along with the Election Commission seized Rs 1.01 crore from two separate locations ahead of the Assembly elections.

Oct 15, 2019 10:21 am (IST)

Here are visuals from the BJP's Maharashtra manifesto release:

Oct 15, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

BJP Releases Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Polls | The BJP has begun the release of its election manifesto for the Maharashtra Assembly elections with working president JP Nadda and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance.

Oct 15, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

BJP working president JP Nadda will address rallies in Mumbai's Bandra, where the manifesto will be released, and in Parel. He will hold a meeting with the party functionaries later at the BJP's headquarters here.

Load More
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi Praises Haryana for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Initiative

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to campaign in Maharashtra’s Goregaon and Mira Bhayander.

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi had earlier criss-crossed each other while campaigning in Maharashtra where the prime minister dared the opposition to bring back Article 370 if it had the courage. Responding to the attack, the former Congress chief leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the "purpose" of Rajnath Singh's "unprecedented" visit to France to receive the first Rafale fighter jet, saying BJP leaders are bearing "guilt" in their minds for making "mistakes" in the controversial deal.

There has been some guilt in the minds of BJP leaders that they have made a mistake in the Rafale deal. Even Defence officials had claimed that PM Narendra Modi is interfering in the Rafale fighter jet deal. No one can run away from this truth, neither Narendra Modi, nor Amit Shah or the BJP.

The truth will catch them one day," he said. He said everyone knows that the Rafale deal was controversial and "some kickbacks were given".
  • 10 - 13 Oct, 2019 | Freedom Trophy
    IND vs SA
    601/5
    156.3 overs
    		 275/10
    105.4 overs
    India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    147/7
    20.0 overs
    		 134/6
    20.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    182/6
    20.0 overs
    		 147/10
    19.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    165/5
    20.0 overs
    		 101/10
    17.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    297/9
    50.0 overs
    		 299/5
    48.2 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram