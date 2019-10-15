Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Modi Praises Haryana for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Initiative

Event Highlights
- BJP's Manifesto Should Have Been Apology Letter: Cong
- PM Modi Hails Change in Villages
- I Don't Come to Haryana for Votes: PM Modi
- PM Modi Addresses Rally in Charkhi Dadri
- Will Propose Bharat Ratna for Savarkar: BJP
- Will Take PMC Bank Issue to Centre: Fadnavis
- Will Free Maharashtra of Drought: BJP
- Healthcare in Focus in BJP Manifesto
- Manifesto Well-studied Document: JP Nadda
- NCP Lawmakers Join BJP
- BJP Can't Teach Nationalism to Haryana: JJP
- BJP Releses Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Haryana, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold rallies in Maharashtra ahead of the assembly elections in the states. Maharashtra and Haryana will vote on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24. Modi will campaign in Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra, while Gandhi will hold rallies in Yavatmal and Wardha.
PM Modi enlists the various ways in which the jawans' remuneration has been increased. He says, "Important steps have also been taken for the soldiers who are currently deployed in defense of the nation. The Siachen allowance has now been doubled. The counter insurgency ops allowance has been tripled. The high altitude allowance has been increased by about 10 to 20 times. Some allowances for CRPF personnel have also been doubled."
"This time the first decision was taken in the interest of the families of the martyrs as soon as the government was formed. Scholarship of the children of the martyrs was increased and children of police and central forces were also brought under its purview," says PM Modi in Chakhri Dadri, Haryana.
इस बार सरकार बनते ही पहला निर्णय शहीदों के परिवारों के हित में लिया गया।— BJP (@BJP4India) October 15, 2019
शहीदों के बच्चों की स्कॉलरशिप बढ़ाई गई और इसके दायरे में पुलिस और केंद्रीय बलों के बच्चों को भी लाया गया: पीएम मोदी #HaryanaWithModi
PM Modi promises farmers that their water, which had been flowing into Pakistan 70 years, will be restored to them.
PM Modi at a rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri: Hindustan aur Haryana ke kisaano ke haq ka paani 70 saal tak Pakistan jata raha...yeh Modi paani ko rokega aur aapke ghar tak laayega. Iss paani par haq Hindustan ka hai, Haryana ke kisaan ka hai. pic.twitter.com/wgwtwnG7qF— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Proud of excellent performance of India's daughters in 'Dangal', says PM Modi in Haryana. He says that he discussed the film with Chinese president Xi Jinping during the recent informal summit in Mahabalipuram.
PM Narendra Modi in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri: During my recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said to me that he had seen 'Dangal' movie which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. I felt really proud of Haryana on hearing this. pic.twitter.com/qGYNJTXBD9— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
"Unprecedented steps are being taken by the government for economic empowerment and self-employment of daughters. An important announcement has been made in this budget. In addition to their savings from their Jan Dhan account, women associated with the self help group will be able to borrow 5 thousand rupees for their needs," PM Modi talks about the measures being taken for women in Haryana.
PM Modi Hails Change in Villages | "Our villages are giving impetus to the social changes happening in the country. Our villages, while maintaining their culture and traditions, are taking the society on new thinking and new paths. Only the villages of the country have proved their resolve to get rid of open defecation," says PM Modi in his Charkhi Dadri address in Haryana. "If the villages of Haryana had not come forward, save the daughter - the Beti Padhao movement would not have been so widespread and so effective, it would not have been so productive," he adds.
"Keeping in view the development, keeping in mind the national interest, the vote you gave has defeated the politics of division. The 100 percent support that Haryana has given to BJP in Lok Sabha elections this time, the effect is visible today," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Charkhi Dadri rally in Haryana.
PM Modi says there will be two types of Diwali this year, referring to the hopeful win of the party in the upcoming elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri: We will have two types of Diwali this time. A 'diya' (earthen lamp) Diwali, and a 'kamal' (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/fZiPRtN35i— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
"Once, the BJP had two or three seats in Haryana but has now reached the position of forming a government in the state for the second consecutive time due to the blessings and love of all of you. TRoday, the people of Haryana are putting a stamp on purity, hard work and honesty," says Narendra Modi while campaiging for the BJP in an election rally.
I Don't Come to Haryana for Votes: PM Modi | PM Modi, while addressing a rally in Charkhi Dadri in Haryana says that he does not go to Haryana for campaigning, he is drawn towards it.
PM Narendra Modi, in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri: I don't come to Haryana for election rallies, I don't campaign for BJP in Haryana, I don't ask for votes in Haryana. Haryana itself calls me. I can't stop myself from coming here. You have given me so much love. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/fpbqcFM8ua— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
This area of Haryana (Charkhi Dadri) is now connected by 4-5 National Highways, new medical colleges are being built here, a logistic hub is being built. All this is happening when you put a double engine (of development) — Narendra Modi's engine in Delhi and Manohar Lal's engine in Haryana," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Haryana ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
Will Take PMC Bank Issue to Centre: Fadnavis | Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says,"We will request the Centre to help depositors get their money back. I will personally be following up on this so that all the money of the PMC depositors is returned."
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on PMC Bank issue: After elections, we will take this issue to the Centre. We will request the Centre to help depositors get their money back. I will personally be following up on this. pic.twitter.com/CpYuYaMXuI— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Here are some of the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto:
1. Krishna will carry excess water flowing in Koyna and other rivers to the permanent dry part of western Maharashtra.
2. The next 5 years will ensure that the electricity used in agriculture is based on solar energy and will provide more than 12 hours of electricity to farmers.
3. Will create 1 crore jobs in the coming five years. Will provide special employment opportunities by connecting 1 crore families with women savings group.
4. By 2022 each will provide pure drinking water to the household. To invest Rs 5 lakh crore in collaboration with central government for basic amenities
5. Create independent mechanisms for permanent repair and maintenance of all roads in the state.Through the Chief Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana, all the settlements will be connected to the roads running for 12 months:
For education, the enhancement of ambit of scholarships and financial support has been well-thought. We've ideates about quality institutions for quality education, the BJP says. It promises homes to all homeless people by 2022 and Rs 5 Lakh Crore investment in infrastructure. It further promises that all workers will be brought under the social security net.
Healthcare in Focus in BJP Manifesto | "There's another new initiative for Maharashtra. Preventive, promotive, curative healthcare to be introduced in the state. Everyone at the age of 30 is going to be screened for Hypertension, Diabetes, TB, leprosy, for dental and mental care, ideally to reduce the disease bud," the BJP leaders said at the launch of its 'Sankalpa Patra' or manifesto.
Manifesto Well-studied Document: JP Nadda | "This Sankalp Patra is a very well-studied & serious document and not just a piece of paper. I can also say that Congress and other parties have diluted the effect of manifestos and other such papers.The manifesto has been made keeping in focus the man standing at the last pedestal of the society. We are committed to bringing the poor, villages, farmers, tribals and other backward classes into the mainstream," says BJP's working president JP Nadda in Mumbai at the launch of the party's Maharashtra election manifesto.
BJP working president JP Nadda says, "Five years back, Maharashtra was a state that was tainted and was full of corruption. There was un-stability. The seat of the CM was like musical chairs & it was mis-governance and bad-governance." He is speaking at the launch of the BJP's poll manifesto in Maharashtra's Mumbai.
NCP Lawmakers Join BJP | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Ramrao Wadkute and former party MLA Bappu Pathare joined the BJP on Tuesday, a week ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, in the presence of working president JP Nadda. Nadda is in Mumbai for the launch of the party's Maharashtra manifesto.
Haryana government has given opportunity to criminals to come to the state and strengthen themselves says Jannayak Janata Party's Dushyant Chautala.
Dushyant Chautala, JJP: As far as nationalism is concerned, biggest issue is unemployment. Haryana has unemployment rate of 28%. We rank 4th in the country as far as crimes against women is concerned. Govt has given opportunity to criminals to come here & strengthen themselves.— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Haryana government has given opportunity to criminals to come to the state and strengthen themselves says Jannayak Janata Party's Dushyant Chautala.
Dushyant Chautala, JJP: As far as nationalism is concerned, biggest issue is unemployment. Haryana has unemployment rate of 28%. We rank 4th in the country as far as crimes against women is concerned. Govt has given opportunity to criminals to come here & strengthen themselves.— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
BJP Can't Teach Nationalism to Haryana: JJP | Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana says that the BJP cannot teach the state nationalism as maximum people from the state have sacrificed their lives for the country.
Dushyant Chautala, JJP: BJP can't teach nationalism to Haryana. Among those who sacrificed lives for India, max. are probably from Haryana. Shayad jitne jawan hamare border ki suraksha mein shaheed huye itne toh shayad Gujarat ke jawan aaj tak Army mein bharti bhi nahi huye honge pic.twitter.com/xDd19Dlnwa— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Nagpur police, along with the Election Commission seized Rs 1.01 crore from two separate locations ahead of the Assembly elections.
Nagpur: Election Commission and Nagpur police seized total Rs 1.01 Crore from two different locations yesterday, ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections on October 21. pic.twitter.com/yrEKdARHP9— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Here are visuals from the BJP's Maharashtra manifesto release:
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis release party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/3b85R3tHiO— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to campaign in Maharashtra’s Goregaon and Mira Bhayander.
PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi had earlier criss-crossed each other while campaigning in Maharashtra where the prime minister dared the opposition to bring back Article 370 if it had the courage. Responding to the attack, the former Congress chief leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the "purpose" of Rajnath Singh's "unprecedented" visit to France to receive the first Rafale fighter jet, saying BJP leaders are bearing "guilt" in their minds for making "mistakes" in the controversial deal.
There has been some guilt in the minds of BJP leaders that they have made a mistake in the Rafale deal. Even Defence officials had claimed that PM Narendra Modi is interfering in the Rafale fighter jet deal. No one can run away from this truth, neither Narendra Modi, nor Amit Shah or the BJP.
The truth will catch them one day," he said. He said everyone knows that the Rafale deal was controversial and "some kickbacks were given".
-
10 - 13 Oct, 2019 | Freedom Trophy IND vs SA 601/5156.3 overs 275/10105.4 oversIndia beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
-
09 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 147/720.0 overs 134/620.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
-
07 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 182/620.0 overs 147/1019.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
-
05 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 165/520.0 overs 101/1017.4 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
-
02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 297/950.0 overs 299/548.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets