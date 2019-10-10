Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Shiv Sena Faces Rebellion Over Seat-Sharing as Uddhav's Apology Rejected

Event Highlights
In the party's annual gathering at Shivaji park on Dussehra, Thackeray focused on why he chose an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and agreed to play second fiddle to the party. The Shiv Sena, which has always been the big brother in the alliance of 25 years, is contesting on 124 seats in the forthcoming assembly polls, while the BJP and other allies will be contesting on the remaining seats out of the 288 seats.
Sena Settled for 124 Instead of 135 Seats | The Sena had been pressing for at least 135 seats during months of wrangling with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but later settled for 124 and two seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the saffron party's quota. In an interview to Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray said he had shown “maturity” in dealing with the alliance.
Sena Corporators, Workers Tender Resignations | At least 26 Shiv Sena corporators and around 300 workers of the party have sent their resignation to party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their 'unhappiness over the distribution of seats'. Sena workers in Kalyan are upset that Kalyan seat was given to BJP. The BJP has issued ticket to Ganpat Gaikwad, against whom the party workers have rallied.
I Am Still Young, Says NCP Chief | Pawar said in his speech, "Somebody said I am campaigning at this age. I am the president of your party. Don't say it again. Have I become old?" Someone in the crowd shouted, "Abhi to main jawan hoon (I am still young)".
Pawar promptly carried on, "Main bhi abhi jawan hoon (I too am still young). "Don't worry, I will go home after sending these people (in power) home," he said.
Pawar Vows to Send BJP-Sena Home | Campaigning in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who will turn 79 in December, said on Wednesday that he is still young, and will not rest until he defeats the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena in the state. This he said in response to a party leader, who mentioned that Pawar is crisscrossing the state for campaigning "at this age".
Election Campaigns in Full Swing | As the assembly elections of Haryana and Maharashtra draw nearer, the political atmosphere is fast charging up with rallies and campaigns in full swing across the states. BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kaithal, Haryana on Wednesday. In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, who is seen to be the only leader of the opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance, addressed a rally at Akola's Balapur.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray during the Dussehera rally in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
"People said that Shiv Sena was forced to bow down. Shiv Sena never bows down before anyone...Compromise is a part of the alliance. I personally apologise to Shiv Sena workers at places that didn't come to our share. But, we compromised for Maharashtra," Uddhav told party workers.
Meanwhile, under attack from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for not turning up yet for the Congress's Maharashtra Assembly poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the state between October 13 and 15, sources in his party said on Wednesday.
However, the details of his visit were yet to be finalised, the sources said. "These are all tentative details. He is likely to visit Mumbai on October 13. He is expected to fan other regions of the state over the next two days. The details are yet to be worked out," they said.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had hit out at the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying they have accepted defeat ahead of the Assembly polls as seen by Gandhi's absence from the poll campaign.
