Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Shiv Sena Faces Rebellion Over Seat-Sharing as Uddhav's Apology Rejected

"People said that Shiv Sena was forced to bow down. Shiv Sena never bows down before anyone...Compromise is a part of the alliance. I personally apologise to Shiv Sena workers at places that didn't come to our share. But, we compromised for Maharashtra," Uddhav told party workers.



Meanwhile, under attack from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for not turning up yet for the Congress's Maharashtra Assembly poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the state between October 13 and 15, sources in his party said on Wednesday.



However, the details of his visit were yet to be finalised, the sources said. "These are all tentative details. He is likely to visit Mumbai on October 13. He is expected to fan other regions of the state over the next two days. The details are yet to be worked out," they said.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had hit out at the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying they have accepted defeat ahead of the Assembly polls as seen by Gandhi's absence from the poll campaign.