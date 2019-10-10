LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Shiv Sena Faces Rebellion Over Seat-Sharing as Uddhav's Apology Rejected

News18.com | October 10, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: Two days after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray apologised to his partymen for giving away seats to alliance partner BJP, 26 Sena corporators and 300 party workers sent their resignation to him citing their 'unhappiness over the distribution of seats'. Shiv Sainiks in Kalyan are upset that the seat was given to the BJP, which has issued a ticket to Ganpat Gaikwad.

In the party's annual gathering at Shivaji park on Dussehra, Thackeray focused on why he chose an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and agreed to play second fiddle to the party. The Shiv Sena, which has always been the big brother in the alliance of 25 years, is contesting on 124 seats in the forthcoming assembly polls, while the BJP and other allies will be contesting on the remaining seats out of the 288 seats.
Oct 10, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

Kejriwal Unlikely to Campaign | Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal is unlikely to campaign, as of now, for the upcoming state assembly elections. He will not campaign even in Haryana, his home state.

Oct 10, 2019 10:40 am (IST)
 

Rahul Gandhi to Campaign from Oct 13-15 | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address election meetings in Maharashtra on October 13 and 15 and will hold a rally in Haryana on October 14.

Oct 10, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

Congress-NCP Workers to Join Sena | According to reports, a few Congress-NCP workers are going to join shiv Sena today morning at 11 am at Matoshree

Oct 10, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

Raj Thackeray to Hold Rallies in Mumbai |  Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray to start campaigning for MNS candidates from today. He was to hold his first rally in Pune last evening, but it was cancelled due to heavy rains. He is to hold two rallies in Mumbai today evening.

Oct 10, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

Sena Settled for 124 Instead of 135 Seats | The Sena had been pressing for at least 135 seats during months of wrangling with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but later settled for 124 and two seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the saffron party's quota. In an interview to Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, Thackeray said he had shown “maturity” in dealing with the alliance.

Oct 10, 2019 9:34 am (IST)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Monday admitted that he compromised on the seat-sharing pact with the BJP for the Maharashtra polls on October 21 but insisted that it was "for the welfare of the state".

Oct 10, 2019 9:34 am (IST)

Sena Corporators, Workers Tender Resignations | At least 26 Shiv Sena corporators and around 300 workers of the party have sent their resignation to party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their 'unhappiness over the distribution of seats'. Sena workers in Kalyan are upset that Kalyan seat was given to BJP. The BJP has issued ticket to Ganpat Gaikwad, against whom the party workers have rallied.

Oct 10, 2019 9:19 am (IST)

In the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly polls, where the NCP and its ally Congress face an uphill challenge of dislodging BJP-Shiv Sena from power, both opposition parties have seen many leaders deserting.

Oct 10, 2019 9:14 am (IST)

I Am Still Young, Says NCP Chief | Pawar said in his speech, "Somebody said I am campaigning at this age. I am the president of your party. Don't say it again. Have I become old?" Someone in the crowd shouted, "Abhi to main jawan hoon (I am still young)".

Pawar promptly carried on, "Main bhi abhi jawan hoon (I too am still young). "Don't worry, I will go home after sending these people (in power) home," he said.

Oct 10, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Pawar Vows to Send BJP-Sena Home | Campaigning in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who will turn 79 in December, said on Wednesday that he is still young, and will not rest until he defeats the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena in the state. This he said in response to a party leader, who mentioned that Pawar is crisscrossing the state for campaigning "at this age". 

Oct 10, 2019 9:07 am (IST)

Election Campaigns in Full Swing | As the assembly elections of Haryana and Maharashtra draw nearer, the political atmosphere is fast charging up with rallies and campaigns in full swing across the states. BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally in Kaithal, Haryana on Wednesday. In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, who is seen  to be the only leader of the opposition Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance, addressed a rally at Akola's Balapur.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray during the Dussehera rally in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

"People said that Shiv Sena was forced to bow down. Shiv Sena never bows down before anyone...Compromise is a part of the alliance. I personally apologise to Shiv Sena workers at places that didn't come to our share. But, we compromised for Maharashtra," Uddhav told party workers.

Meanwhile, under attack from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for not turning up yet for the Congress's Maharashtra Assembly poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the state between October 13 and 15, sources in his party said on Wednesday.

However, the details of his visit were yet to be finalised, the sources said. "These are all tentative details. He is likely to visit Mumbai on October 13. He is expected to fan other regions of the state over the next two days. The details are yet to be worked out," they said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had hit out at the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying they have accepted defeat ahead of the Assembly polls as seen by Gandhi's absence from the poll campaign.
