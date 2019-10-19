Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: In Final Leg of Campaigning, PM Modi to Address Rallies in Haryana

Event Highlights PM Modi's Last Rallies in Haryana Today



The campaigning for the state polls has been a high-decibel battle between the BJP and opposition parties. On Friday, PM Modi accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai.

Read More Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: On the last day of campaigning for the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Haryana’s Ellenabad and Rewari, while BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign across Maharashtra. Both the states are set to go to polls on October 21, while counting is on October 24.The campaigning for the state polls has been a high-decibel battle between the BJP and opposition parties. On Friday, PM Modi accused the previous Congress government of failing to act after terror attacks in Mumbai. Oct 19, 2019 11:15 am (IST) Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold his last rallies across Maharashtra today. He will be addressing the public in Navapur, Akole and Karjat on the last day of poll campaigning. केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री एवं भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अमित शाह 19 अक्टूबर 2019 को महाराष्ट्र के नवापुर, अकोले और कर्जत में विशाल जनसभाओं को संबोधित करेंगे। लाइव देखें



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai. (Image: PTI)



Addressing his last campaign rally for the Maharashtra assembly elections, Modi also spoke of the economic reforms brought in by the BJP-led central and Maharashtra governments, which he said had no "stain of corruption" on them.



"We can't forget the wounds of the Mumbai bomb blasts. The then (Congress) government didn't do justice with the victims' families and the reason for such a stance is now becoming known," he said.



Modi said during the Congress-led regimes, terror attacks and bomb blasts would take place in Mumbai "any time" and its coastline had become "entry point" for terrorists.



Targeting the opposition, Modi said they "nurtured" for decades Article 370, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. He accused the Congress and its allies of playing politics of self-interest even as terrorism spread in Kashmir valley and people were deprived of their rights.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi, saying he has no understanding of the economy, and claimed that the world is mocking India due to the BJP's politics of pitting people against each other.



As the poll campaign for the 90-member Haryana assembly entered the final lap, Gandhi stuck to the issues of economic slowdown, unemployment and farm distress to attack the government. The elections are scheduled to be held on October 21 and counting will take place on October 24.



Addressing a public rally in Mahendragarh in place of his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who he said was down with a viral infection, the former party chief also trained his guns on media, alleging that it was scared and not showing the truth.



"Our friends from the media who are under pressure, show PM Modi's speeches 24/7. Have you ever seen the media showing news of rampant unemployment and farmer suicides. Media will only show Modi ji's face, his speeches, talk of Article 370, moon (Chandrayaan), Modi's picture in Corbett Park," he said.