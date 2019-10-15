Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP Releases Maharashtra Manifesto; Jobs, Healthcare in Focus



PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi had earlier criss-crossed each other while campaigning in Maharashtra where the prime minister dared the opposition to bring back Article 370 if it had the courage. Responding to the attack, the former Congress chief leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the "purpose" of Rajnath Singh's "unprecedented" visit to France to receive the first Rafale fighter jet, saying BJP leaders are bearing "guilt" in their minds for making "mistakes" in the controversial deal.



There has been some guilt in the minds of BJP leaders that they have made a mistake in the Rafale deal. Even Defence officials had claimed that PM Narendra Modi is interfering in the Rafale fighter jet deal. No one can run away from this truth, neither Narendra Modi, nor Amit Shah or the BJP.



The truth will catch them one day," he said. He said everyone knows that the Rafale deal was controversial and "some kickbacks were given".