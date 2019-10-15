Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP Releases Maharashtra Manifesto; Jobs, Healthcare in Focus

Healthcare in Focus in BJP Manifesto | "There's another new initiative for Maharashtra. Preventive, promotive, curative healthcare to be introduced in the state. Everyone at the age of 30 is going to be screened for Hypertension, Diabetes, TB, leprosy, for dental and mental care, ideally to reduce the disease bud," the BJP leaders said at the launch of its 'Sankalpa Patra' or manifesto.
Event Highlights
- Healthcare in Focus in BJP Manifesto
- Manifesto Well-studied Document: JP Nadda
- NCP Lawmakers Join BJP
- BJP Can't Teach Nationalism to Haryana: JJP
- BJP Releses Manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
- Triple Talaq Won't Do Justice to Women: Owaisi
- Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Maharashtra
- Rajnath Singh to Address Rally in Maharashtra
- PM Modi to Campaign in Haryana
- BJP to Release Maharashtra Manifesto Today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to campaign in Maharashtra’s Goregaon and Mira Bhayander.
Manifesto Well-studied Document: JP Nadda | "This Sankalp Patra is a very well-studied & serious document and not just a piece of paper. I can also say that Congress and other parties have diluted the effect of manifestos and other such papers.The manifesto has been made keeping in focus the man standing at the last pedestal of the society. We are committed to bringing the poor, villages, farmers, tribals and other backward classes into the mainstream," says BJP's working president JP Nadda in Mumbai at the launch of the party's Maharashtra election manifesto.
BJP working president JP Nadda says, "Five years back, Maharashtra was a state that was tainted and was full of corruption. There was un-stability. The seat of the CM was like musical chairs & it was mis-governance and bad-governance." He is speaking at the launch of the BJP's poll manifesto in Maharashtra's Mumbai.
NCP Lawmakers Join BJP | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Ramrao Wadkute and former party MLA Bappu Pathare joined the BJP on Tuesday, a week ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, in the presence of working president JP Nadda. Nadda is in Mumbai for the launch of the party's Maharashtra manifesto.
Haryana government has given opportunity to criminals to come to the state and strengthen themselves says Jannayak Janata Party's Dushyant Chautala.
Dushyant Chautala, JJP: As far as nationalism is concerned, biggest issue is unemployment. Haryana has unemployment rate of 28%. We rank 4th in the country as far as crimes against women is concerned. Govt has given opportunity to criminals to come here & strengthen themselves.— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Haryana government has given opportunity to criminals to come to the state and strengthen themselves says Jannayak Janata Party's Dushyant Chautala.
Dushyant Chautala, JJP: As far as nationalism is concerned, biggest issue is unemployment. Haryana has unemployment rate of 28%. We rank 4th in the country as far as crimes against women is concerned. Govt has given opportunity to criminals to come here & strengthen themselves.— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
BJP Can't Teach Nationalism to Haryana: JJP | Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana says that the BJP cannot teach the state nationalism as maximum people from the state have sacrificed their lives for the country.
Dushyant Chautala, JJP: BJP can't teach nationalism to Haryana. Among those who sacrificed lives for India, max. are probably from Haryana. Shayad jitne jawan hamare border ki suraksha mein shaheed huye itne toh shayad Gujarat ke jawan aaj tak Army mein bharti bhi nahi huye honge pic.twitter.com/xDd19Dlnwa— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Nagpur police, along with the Election Commission seized Rs 1.01 crore from two separate locations ahead of the Assembly elections.
Nagpur: Election Commission and Nagpur police seized total Rs 1.01 Crore from two different locations yesterday, ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections on October 21. pic.twitter.com/yrEKdARHP9— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Here are visuals from the BJP's Maharashtra manifesto release:
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Working President JP Nadda and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis release party's manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/3b85R3tHiO— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "loudspeaker" of big businessmen and accusing him of taking money from the pockets of the poor to give it away to his "rich friends". Addressing a poll rally here, his first for the October 21 assembly elections in Haryana, Gandhi also attacked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar alleging that both the leaders do not talk about the poor.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the BJP has "liberated" Haryana from the "stigma of corruption and casteism" it faced under the previous governments. Addressing a series of election rallies at different places in Haryana, Singh said Haryana was known more for "scams, embezzlements and land grabbing" allegedly by the members of the ruling families at the Centre and the state. He also alleged that whichever party came to power, its ministers and members would seek to make a quick fortune by indulging in "loot of state exchequer" and even compete with their predecessors.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying, "When a ship sinks in the middle of a sea, the captain evacuates everyone safely but Gandhi is a captain who himself left after seeing the Congress sinking. Muslims are not alive due to Congress' mercy on us for 70 years, rather we are alive because of the Constitution and by the grace of God."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi upped the ante he built over Sunday in his twin rallies in Maharashtra on the issue of scrapping Kashmir's special status in his Haryana rally on Monday and dared the Opposition to reverse his decision. Both the states will see Assembly elections on October 21. From Kashmir to Rafale and Tejas, Modi delivered a speech underlining his party’s commitment to national security. A large section of Haryana’s population is known for its contribution to the armed forces that stands roughly at 9 per cent. Click here to read full article
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday made a snide remark against Sonia Gandhi's appointment as the interim party president, and said, "They spent three months moving around the country in search of a new party president and ultimately who became the president? Sonia Gandhi. Khoda Pahar Nikli Chuiya, Vo Bhi Mari Hui . This is their situation," The grand old party then demanded an apology over the CM's comment, while the Mahila Congress protested against it.
Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at Rahul Gandhi on Monday and said that the Congress leader should give more speeches as help the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance win more votes in the assembly elections."Congress leader Salman Khurshid recently said that party leaders ran away at the time of putting up a fight. Now, Gandhi has come and speaking the same old things," the chief minister said, referring to Gandhi raking up issues like Rafale deal, GST, demonetisation in his rallies held on Sunday. Click here to read full article
Triple Talaq Won't Do Justice to Women: Owaisi | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a rally in Maharashtra saying that the Triple Talaq bill would not benefit Muslim women. They should be given reservations like the Marathas, he added.
A Owaisi in Bhiwandi: If you (PM Modi) think with Triple Talaq Bill you have done justice to Muslim women then this is a wrong perception. If you really want to do justice then on behalf of all Muslims in #Maharashtra I request you to give them reservation like Maratha. (14.10) pic.twitter.com/kXoU3OYiqd— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi had earlier criss-crossed each other while campaigning in Maharashtra where the prime minister dared the opposition to bring back Article 370 if it had the courage. Responding to the attack, the former Congress chief leader Rahul Gandhi questioned the "purpose" of Rajnath Singh's "unprecedented" visit to France to receive the first Rafale fighter jet, saying BJP leaders are bearing "guilt" in their minds for making "mistakes" in the controversial deal.
There has been some guilt in the minds of BJP leaders that they have made a mistake in the Rafale deal. Even Defence officials had claimed that PM Narendra Modi is interfering in the Rafale fighter jet deal. No one can run away from this truth, neither Narendra Modi, nor Amit Shah or the BJP.
The truth will catch them one day," he said. He said everyone knows that the Rafale deal was controversial and "some kickbacks were given".
-
10 - 13 Oct, 2019 | Freedom Trophy IND vs SA 601/5156.3 overs 275/10105.4 oversIndia beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
-
09 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 147/720.0 overs 134/620.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 13 runs
-
07 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 182/620.0 overs 147/1019.0 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 35 runs
-
05 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 165/520.0 overs 101/1017.4 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 64 runs
-
02 Oct, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan SL vs PAK 297/950.0 overs 299/548.2 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets