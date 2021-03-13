Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP List for Kerala, TN Likely; TMC to Induct 'Eminent' Member

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: The BJP on Saturday is all set to declare names for candidates for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The meeting will start at 5 pm on Saturday.
While Mamata Banerjee has been discharged from hospital on Friday, and left the hospital in a wheelchair, the TMC has already announced an event on Saturday to induct into the party “an eminent personality”. TMC MP Derek O’ Brien, anchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee, and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay will be present for the event that will be held in Trinamool Bhavan.
While the five metropolitas of the Jacobite church arrived in Delhi, they haven’t met Home Minister Amit Shah yet. The BJP Kerala core group meeting will also take place at party chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi before the CEC meeting. Apart from Nadda, Amit Shah, BL Santhosh, K Surendran were also present. This was the meeting ahead of CEC on Saturday.
Bengal polls: Chatterjee was allegedly seen in some of the public functions arranged by the now-defunct I-core which was charged with duping investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments. The state’s parliamentary affairs, school education, and higher education minister said that he has not received any such communication from the CBI so far, PTI reported.
CBI summons TMC general Secy Partha Chatterjee with regards to ponzi scam | The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued summons to Trinamool Congress secretary general and senior West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the I-core ponzi scam, sources in the agency said. The economic offences wing of the CBI asked Chatterjee to depose before its officials by next week at the CGO Complex office of the agency in Kolkata, sources said.
Bengal polls: Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress is set to hold an event on Saturda at around 11:30am to induct a eminent personality into the party. Shri Subrata Mukherjee, Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, West Bengal, Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Leader, AITC Parliamentary Party, Lok Sabha, Shri Derek O' Brien, Leader, AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha will be present at the event.
Poll Update: The BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, State President Dilip Ghosh, National Vice President Mukul Roy, party leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee flew to Delhi on Friday.
People must prove that one who works for them deserve higher posts like CM & put an end to the dynasty politics of DMK. If they come to power, it would be the family that will become a power centre: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem (12.03) pic.twitter.com/QTF8pEByn1— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021
DMK President MK Stalin will try his luck once again from Kolathur constituency in the city for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment. See the full list here.
Doctors treating her said the ‘traumatised’ chief minister was under observation for 48 hours. They further said that after examining her health parameters, they decided to release Banerjee after she ‘repeatedly’ insisted on the same. She was reportedly asked by the doctors to take utmost care and use a wheelchair while going to public places. A medical board of four doctors will continue to supervise her health condition for the next few days.
'She insisted that she wants to go home' said Doctors upon discharge on Mamata Banerjee
'We will re-examine her after seven days and put up the plaster again. We have advised her to stay in the hospital for 48 hours, but she insisted that she want to go home. She was advised to take utmost care while going to public places,' the doctor said.
'Injured' in Nandigram Attack, Mamata Discharged from Hosp after Repeated Pleas; Leaves in Wheelchair
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who suffered multiple injuries after being ‘heckled’ during a campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday, was discharged from SSKM College Hospital on Friday evening. The chief minister was seen coming out of the state-run super-specialty hospital in Kolkata on a wheelchair around 7pm.
'I had applied for a new voter ID card as I wanted to exercise my voting right from Nandigram' | Before filing his nomination, Suvendu changed his voting address from Haldia constituency to Nandigram and now he would be voting from Nandanayakbar Primary School reported News 18. 'I always stood with the people of Nandigram throughout the year but Mamata Banerjee remembers Nandigram only during elections. I believe people of Nandigram will give a befitting reply to TMC,' the BJP candidate was quoted saying.
Poll Update: Some prominent youth leaders who will campaign for the party as star campaigners in West Bengal include Deepender Hooda, Abhijeet Mukherjee, Jaiveer Shergill, Pawan Khera and Mohd Azharuddin. Azad had recently said that he along with his colleagues would campaign for the party in the upcoming assembly elections, wherever asked by the party or individually by candidates.
ISF Releases 1st List | Amid an ongoing tussle with alliance partner Congress over the seat-sharing agreement, the Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front on Friday released the first list of 26 constituencies it will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. The party, however, is yet to name the candidates who will contest from these seats. Seats in the list include Mahisadal, Canning Purba, Bhangar, Metiabruz, Panchla, Uluberia Purba, Basirhat Uttar, Ashoknagar, Amdanga, Asansol Uttar, Entally, Madhyamgram and Khanakul. Party sources said that the ISF has an alliance with the Left Front in these 26 seats.
Meanwhile, after the Congress CEC meet on Friday, the party is likely to release its Kerala list on Saturday.
In Tamil Nadu, while the DMK announced its list, the DMK manifesto will likely be released on Saturday.