Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP List for Kerala, TN Likely; TMC to Induct 'Eminent' Member
Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP List for Kerala, TN Likely; TMC to Induct 'Eminent' Member

The Congress also may announce its list for Kerala on Saturday after its CEC meet in Friday.

News18.com | March 13, 2021, 08:55 IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2021 News LIVE Updates: The BJP on Saturday is all set to declare names for candidates for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The meeting will start at 5 pm on Saturday.

While Mamata Banerjee has been discharged from hospital on Friday, and left the hospital in a wheelchair, the TMC has already announced an event on Saturday to induct into the party “an eminent personality”. TMC MP Derek O’ Brien, anchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee, and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay will be present for the event that will be held in Trinamool Bhavan.

While the five metropolitas of the Jacobite church arrived in Delhi, they haven’t met Home Minister Amit Shah yet. The BJP Kerala core group meeting will also take place at party chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi before the CEC meeting. Apart from Nadda, Amit Shah, BL Santhosh, K Surendran were also present. This was the meeting ahead of CEC on Saturday.

Mar 13, 2021 08:55 (IST)

'If I am called, I will definitely go. I can be present at any public meeting by virtue of being a minister.Please remember that I left a highly lucrative job to join politics and I have no greed for money,' Partha Chatterjee was quoted telling the media.

Mar 13, 2021 08:50 (IST)

Bengal polls: Chatterjee was allegedly seen in some of the public functions arranged by the now-defunct I-core which was charged with duping investors by offering them abnormally high returns on investments. The state’s parliamentary affairs, school education, and higher education minister said that he has not received any such communication from the CBI so far, PTI reported. 

Mar 13, 2021 08:48 (IST)

CBI summons TMC general Secy Partha Chatterjee with regards to ponzi scam |  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued summons to Trinamool Congress secretary general and senior West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the I-core ponzi scam, sources in the agency said. The economic offences wing of the CBI asked Chatterjee to depose before its officials by next week at the CGO Complex office of the agency in Kolkata, sources said.

Mar 13, 2021 08:43 (IST)

Poll Update: Before Saturday’s meeting, the core group for both Tamil Nadu and Kerala met at Nadda’s Delhi residence. Shah and BL Santhosh also attended the meeting.

Mar 13, 2021 08:33 (IST)

Bengal polls: Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress is set to hold an event on Saturda at around 11:30am to induct a eminent personality into the party. Shri Subrata Mukherjee, Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, West Bengal, Shri Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Leader, AITC Parliamentary Party, Lok Sabha, Shri Derek O' Brien, Leader, AITC Parliamentary Party, Rajya Sabha will be present at the event.

Mar 13, 2021 08:31 (IST)

Poll Update: The BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, State President Dilip Ghosh, National Vice President Mukul Roy, party leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee flew to Delhi on Friday.

Mar 13, 2021 08:22 (IST)

Poll Update: BJP is likely to clear candidates for the southern States, including Tamil Nadu, where in an NDA alliance of AIADMK and a few others will contest for 26 seats next month.

Mar 13, 2021 08:20 (IST)

BJP Election Committee to meet on Saturday evening in the presence of PM Modi | To finalise the candidates for all poll-bound states, the central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet on Saturday evening in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, General Secretory BL Santhosh, members of the parliamentary board, state leaders, state in-charges.

Mar 13, 2021 08:09 (IST)
Mar 13, 2021 07:59 (IST)

DMK President MK Stalin will try his luck once again from Kolathur constituency in the city for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections while his son Udhayanidhi will make his electoral debut by contesting from the Chepauk-Triplicane segment. See the full list here.

Mar 13, 2021 07:56 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Poll Update: The DMK, out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake.

Mar 13, 2021 07:55 (IST)

Tamil Nadu Poll Update: DMK President MK Stalin released the list of all 173 candidates for the elections, retaining most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam– all former ministers, besides others.

Mar 13, 2021 07:48 (IST)

Doctors treating her said the ‘traumatised’ chief minister was under observation for 48 hours. They further said that after examining her health parameters, they decided to release Banerjee after she ‘repeatedly’ insisted on the same. She was reportedly asked by the doctors to take utmost care and use a wheelchair while going to public places. A medical board of four doctors will continue to supervise her health condition for the next few days.

Mar 13, 2021 07:42 (IST)

'She insisted that she wants to go home' said Doctors upon discharge on Mamata Banerjee 

'We will re-examine her after seven days and put up the plaster again. We have advised her to stay in the hospital for 48 hours, but she insisted that she want to go home. She was advised to take utmost care while going to public places,' the doctor said.

Mar 13, 2021 07:37 (IST)

'Injured' in Nandigram Attack, Mamata Discharged from Hosp after Repeated Pleas; Leaves in Wheelchair

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who suffered multiple injuries after being ‘heckled’ during a campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday, was discharged from SSKM College Hospital on Friday evening. The chief minister was seen coming out of the state-run super-specialty hospital in Kolkata on a wheelchair around 7pm.

Mar 13, 2021 07:31 (IST)

Poll Update: On being asked how confident he was of winning the upcoming polls, Suvendu Adhikari said, 'I would like to invite you all on May 2 to have sweets as BJP is winning this election,'.

Mar 13, 2021 07:27 (IST)
 

'I had applied for a new voter ID card as I wanted to exercise my voting right from Nandigram' | Before filing his nomination, Suvendu changed his voting address from Haldia constituency to Nandigram and now he would be voting from Nandanayakbar Primary School reported News 18. 'I always stood with the people of Nandigram throughout the year but Mamata Banerjee remembers Nandigram only during elections. I believe people of Nandigram will give a befitting reply to TMC,' the BJP candidate was quoted saying. 

Mar 13, 2021 07:19 (IST)

Bengal Poll Update: Meanwhile, to justify his image as a ‘bhumiputra’ BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday registered himself as a voter of Nandigram in East Midnapore and received a new Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

Mar 13, 2021 07:12 (IST)

'Some names would appear in other lists says Pawan Khera 

When asked about some prominent Congressmen missing in the star campaigners' list, party spokesperson Pawan Khera said there are different phases of elections and some more names would figure in other lists for West Bengal and other states.

Mar 13, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Poll Update: Some prominent youth leaders who will campaign for the party as star campaigners in West Bengal include Deepender Hooda, Abhijeet Mukherjee, Jaiveer Shergill, Pawan Khera and Mohd Azharuddin. Azad had recently said that he along with his colleagues would campaign for the party in the upcoming assembly elections, wherever asked by the party or individually by candidates.

Mar 13, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Poll Update: Only two from among the G-23 namely, Jitin Prasada who is the in-charge of party affairs in West Bengal and Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP were included as the party named 30-star campaigners. 

Mar 13, 2021 07:04 (IST)

Top Congress leaders not named in Bengal poll list 

Top Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal of the 'group of 23' were not named in the party's list of star campaigners for the first phase of assembly polls in West Bengal despite their willingness to campaign.

Mar 13, 2021 06:52 (IST)

ISF Releases 1st List | Amid an ongoing tussle with alliance partner Congress over the seat-sharing agreement, the Abbas Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front on Friday released the first list of 26 constituencies it will contest in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. The party, however, is yet to name the candidates who will contest from these seats. Seats in the list include Mahisadal, Canning Purba, Bhangar, Metiabruz, Panchla, Uluberia Purba, Basirhat Uttar, Ashoknagar, Amdanga, Asansol Uttar, Entally, Madhyamgram and Khanakul. Party sources said that the ISF has an alliance with the Left Front in these 26 seats.

Meanwhile, after the Congress CEC meet on Friday, the party is likely to release its Kerala list on Saturday.

In Tamil Nadu, while the DMK announced its list, the DMK manifesto will likely be released on Saturday.

