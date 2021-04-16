Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: EC Meeting on West Bengal Polls Today Over Covid Situation

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Election Commission has called for an all-party meeting to discuss campaign-related matters on Friday.

The Election Commission came under criticism of the TMC, with Mamata Banerjee and Mahua Moitra pointing out that West Bengal did not want an eight-phase election. Banerjee said, “Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed EC’s decision to conduct West Bengal polls in eight phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in Covid-19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in one go. This will protect the people from further exposure to Covid-19.”

Moitra said, “It is certainly criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter on part of the Election Commission to mandate 8 phase election in WB in middle of worst pandemic.”