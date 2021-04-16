politics

News18» News»India»Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: EC Meeting on West Bengal Polls Today Over Covid Situation
News18.com | April 16, 2021, 08:27 IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Election Commission has called for an all-party meeting to discuss campaign-related matters on Friday.

The Election Commission came under criticism of the TMC, with Mamata Banerjee and Mahua Moitra pointing out that West Bengal did not want an eight-phase election. Banerjee said, “Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed EC’s decision to conduct West Bengal polls in eight phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in Covid-19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in one go. This will protect the people from further exposure to Covid-19.”

Moitra said, “It is certainly criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter on part of the Election Commission to mandate 8 phase election in WB in middle of worst pandemic.”

Apr 16, 2021 08:27 (IST)

Smriti Irani, the Union minister for textiles, and women and child development, is a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. In an interview with News18 in Kolkata during her campaign, Irani answered a host of questions on the state elections, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s late entry in the campaign and the women factor in the ongoing polls.

Apr 16, 2021 08:20 (IST)

“It’s an ashirwad (blessing) for me that the PM of this country and the home minister begin their speeches by targeting me (without naming him),” Banerjee said. He made light of the BJP’s “bhaipo” taunt, saying as a human being he is someone’s nephew, someone’s husband, someone’s father and someone’s son, said Abhishek Banerjee

Apr 16, 2021 08:15 (IST)

PM Modi, Amit Shah Mentioning Me in Their Rallies A Blessing, Says Abhishek Banerjee | In an exclusive interview with News18 Bangla, Banerjee dared his critics levelling corruption allegations against him to bring all evidence in public domain, accused the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running a “misinformation” campaign in Bengal, rejected allegations of appeasement politics, stressed that the TMC will comfortably win the ongoing assembly polls, and said he did not harbour ambitions to become the deputy chief minister in the “next 20 years”.

Apr 16, 2021 08:08 (IST)

“(There is) no such plan of clubbing phases,” an EC spokesperson in response to queries. There are suggestions that some political parties may raise the issue at an all-party meeting called by the chief electoral officer of West Bengal on Friday. The meeting has been called to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines issued by the EC are adhered to by political leaders during campaigning.

Apr 16, 2021 08:04 (IST)

Election Update | Sources indicated that the poll body was looking at a possibility of merging the last three phases, 6,7 and 8. However, no such decision has been taken yet and it was just a possibility, they clarified, PTI reported. 

Apr 16, 2021 07:59 (IST)
 

Apr 16, 2021 07:54 (IST)

The poll body has increased the number of election observers from 55 to 66 for the next phase of polling and has given them the rights to take instant decision if situation goes out of control. The observers will be on duty from 5 am onwards. Stern warning has been issued to ADG L&O by top EC officials to ensure peaceful voting. In case of a Sitalkuchi-like situation, the CAPF can open fire but in keeping with the standard operation procedure (SOP), which is below the knee. READ FULL STORY HERE. 

Apr 16, 2021 07:47 (IST)
 

The Chief Election Commissioner of West Bengal on Thursday directed officials and all the political parties to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the fifth phase of polling, which is to be held on Saturday. The officials were asked to ensure that voters maintain at least 2-feet distance at the polling booths in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Apr 16, 2021 07:46 (IST)

Even if I go on leave for a day, it won't affect our campaign, says Dilip Ghosh following ban | If EC felt my statement wasn't appropriate, they have right to take any decision they deem fit. And anyway, our party isn't run by one person as is the case with Mamata's party. Even if I go on leave for a day, it won't affect our campaign: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

Apr 16, 2021 07:40 (IST)

RECAP | Election Commission of India (ECI) imposes a 24-hour ban on West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for violation of Model Code of Conduct, prohibits him from campaigning from 7 pm on April 15 to 7 pm on April 16.

Apr 16, 2021 07:37 (IST)

Assembly Elections Live Updates | Teams of election officials visited homes of the elderly and persons with physical disabilities to facilitate their voting through postal ballot in Bhatpara constituency of North 24 Parganas, yesterday.

Image for representation. (PTI)

The Chief Election Commissioner of West Bengal on Thursday directed officials and all the political parties to ensure strict compliance of the COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the fifth phase of polling, which is to be held on Saturday. The officials were asked to ensure that voters maintain at least 2-feet distance at the polling booths in view of worsening COVID-19 situation.

However, Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee have poll campaigns schedules for Friday. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda too have programmes scheduled in West Bengal.

