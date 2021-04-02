politics

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: PM Modi Says Metro Man Sreedharan Has Been 'Game Changer' in Kerala Politics
News18.com | April 02, 2021, 17:32 IST
Event Highlights

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai hit out at the DMK and Congress alliance saying they did not understand the ethos of the place. In Kerala Modi hit out at the UDF and LDF saying they had committed seven sins.

He will also address rallies in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta ahead of polling on April 6. While the second phase of polling was concluded in West Bengal, the third phase of polling will take place on April 6 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Reports suggest a TMC delegation will meet with the Election Commission on Friday.

Apr 02, 2021 17:32 (IST)

Rameshwaram-Dhanushkodi railway line was damaged in 1964. In 50 years, no one thought of repairing it. It was our govt that started work on creating a new railway line. Pamban Railway Bridge was also ignored by previous govts. We focused on reconstructing it: Prime Minister Modi

Apr 02, 2021 17:26 (IST)

Pro-people, Pro-active Good Govt: Modi's Pitch at Kanyakumari | We come with a strong track record of pro-people, pro-active good governance. We've fixed long pending issues and found out of the box solutions to pressing problems: PM Modi at Kanyakumari rally 

Apr 02, 2021 17:20 (IST)

Having Congress in any coalition is having a high-handed ally who does not understand local sensibilities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. "The Opposition loves calling people anti-democratic. But, they should see the nearest mirror. Congress has imposed Article 356 several times. Both DMK and AIADMK governments have been dismissed by Congress." he added. 

Apr 02, 2021 17:17 (IST)

Oppn Reduced Itself to a Dynasty Club: PM Modi | While our focus is development, the opposition has reduced itself to a dynasty club. All they want is to secure the position of their own children and grandchildren. They are not bothered about your sons and daughter: PM Modi at Kanyakumari rally

Apr 02, 2021 17:08 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

Apr 02, 2021 17:04 (IST)

BJP files a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, "against CM Mamata Banerjee over repeated threats and intimidation to BJP supporters at public rally in Goghat, Hoogly."

Apr 02, 2021 16:42 (IST)

This is why Babasaheb Ambedkar questioned - Can Communism and free democracy ever co-exist? He said Communism is like a forest fire that will burn and consume everything. BJP karyakartas will stand in the way of efforts to trample the culture of our society: PM Modi at Kerala rally

Apr 02, 2021 16:28 (IST)

BJP's People are Goons: Mamata Defends Nandigram Sit-in | Do you know why I went to a booth in Nandigram yesterday and sat there? All goons who had come from outside gathered there with guns. They were all speaking in some other language. BJP's people are goons: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Falakata

Apr 02, 2021 16:14 (IST)

BJP delegation comprising Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar, Shri M.A. Naqvi, BJP National General Secretary Shri Bhupender Yadav, BJP National Media Incharge Shri Anil Baluni and Shri Om Pathak will meet ECI today at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.

Apr 02, 2021 16:05 (IST)

WATCH | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal

Apr 02, 2021 15:47 (IST)

Mamata Does Not Have Authority to Disturb Harmony of Polling: BJP | "Mamata Banerjee does not have the authority to disturb the harmony of a polling state. What she did at a polling station in Nandigram is a violation of the model code of conduct," said BJP leader Shishir Bajoria.

Apr 02, 2021 15:45 (IST)

Nandigram Only Constituency Where Voting Decreased: BJP | We’ve never seen a candidate staging protest while polling is going on.. Nandigram is the only assembly constituency where voting percentage decreased: BJP leader Shishir Bajoria

Apr 02, 2021 15:43 (IST)

BJP leaders including Tathagata Roy and Shishir Bajoria meet EC today over alleged poll code violations by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram constituency. "They’re not letting the EC work properly. How could Mamata stage dharna at a polling booth?" said Bajoria at a press brief. 

Apr 02, 2021 15:39 (IST)

BJP Demands Udhayanidhi Stalin's Disqualification | BJP files complaint with EC demanding disqualification of Udhayanidhi Stalin's candidature in Tamil Nadu elections over his statement on ex-union ministers late Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. Demands that he be delisted from list of DMK star campaigners and debarred from campaigning.

Apr 02, 2021 15:11 (IST)
Apr 02, 2021 15:10 (IST)

In this year's budget, many economic corridors have been announced & this includes extensive highway work in Kerala as part of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Corridor. It also includes provisions to add 1100 km of NH network in Kerala. These projects will be worth over Rs 65,000 crore, says PM Modi

Apr 02, 2021 15:08 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi & Gaurav Gogoi are hugging Badruddin Ajmal who insulted the state by throwing away  ‘Gamosa’. In India, some people are political activists & some are political tourists. Rahul Gandhi is a political tourist, says  BJP chief JP Nadda in Patacharkuchi

Apr 02, 2021 15:03 (IST)

They (LDF & UDF) promote dynasty politics, there is a craze for dynasty rule in both alliances, everything else is sidelined...The case of a top LDF leader's son is well known, I don't want to elaborate further: PM Modi at a rally in Kerala

Apr 02, 2021 15:02 (IST)
Apr 02, 2021 14:45 (IST)

Under the leadership of Loknayak JP Narayan, we saw a glimpse of this during the anti-corruption & anti-emergency movement in the 1970s. People from different ideologies united to remove dictatorship & corruption & protect our Constitution, says PM Modi at rally in Kerala 

Apr 02, 2021 14:43 (IST)

You are called upon to immediately act upon all complaints filed during Phases 1 & 2, ensure that CAPF personnel against whom complaints have been filed during Phases 1 & 2 aren't deployed for any election-related activity in the upcoming phases: TMC delegation tells EC

Apr 02, 2021 14:36 (IST)

PM Modi addresses a public meeting at Pathanamthitta in  Kerala. Watch live video here.

 
Apr 02, 2021 14:31 (IST)

TMC meets the EC to take action against the clashes and unfair polling ahead of Bengal assembly elections

Apr 02, 2021 14:20 (IST)

Public transport will be made free for all women in West Bengal, promises HM | We will implement the 7th Pay Commission in Bengal after forming the govt. We will increase the emoluments for teachers. Children of landless workers will have free education till graduation level. Public transport will be made free for all women in West Bengal.

Apr 02, 2021 14:17 (IST)

How can a PM come for campaigning on a polling day, this is a violation of the model code of conduct, tells CPIM to EC

Apr 02, 2021 14:12 (IST)

Despite all the provocations we’re sure Mamata Banerjee will win Nandigram with a huge mandate. The opposition can stoop to any level to win the elections, says TMC leader Yashwant Sinha 

Apr 02, 2021 14:09 (IST)

Nepali and Rajbanshi to be made state languages, says Amit Shah | The BJP will work to bring a political solution to the issues ongoing in Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri, Dooars and Tarai region. Nepali and Rajbanshi languages will be made state languages alongside Bengali.

Apr 02, 2021 14:05 (IST)

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi in isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19 virus, cancels tip to Assam ahead of of the state assembly elections 2021.

Apr 02, 2021 14:03 (IST)

Voters were bound to return as they were not allowed to cast votes. We’ve submitted at least 300 objections to the election commission. We’ve heard the objections of poll agents as well as voters, says TMC 

Apr 02, 2021 14:01 (IST)

TMC Delegation at EC office | We’ve met the EC to take action against the clashes and unfair polling yesterday. Mamata Banerjee will win with a huge mandate there’s no doubt about it. Our main aim is to protect the democracy. We’ve seen unfair polling in the first 2 phases. People were even stopped and not allowed to cast votes by BJP goons, says TMC 

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile Mamata Banerjee held rallies in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar said that she was confident of winning Nandigram. “I will win in Nandigram. But it’s not about me, all our candidates have to win… We must form the government with more than 200 seats. Rest assured, we are forming government,” she said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal, addressing a public meetings at the Barakaimari Ground in Cooch Behar’s Sitakuchi and at the Subhashni Tea Garden Ground in Alipurduar. He will also hold a road show in South 24 Parganas from Fulltulla to Paddapukur in Baruipur Paschim.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee will also campaign in the state. Banerhee will be at Alipurduar, while Abhishek Banerjee will hold a roadshow in Diamond Harbour.

On April 6, while West Bengal will have its third phase of polling, all seats in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry go to polls on the same day.

