Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: PM Modi Says Metro Man Sreedharan Has Been 'Game Changer' in Kerala Politics

Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai hit out at the DMK and Congress alliance saying they did not understand the ethos of the place. In Kerala Modi hit out at the UDF and LDF saying they had committed seven sins.
He will also address rallies in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta ahead of polling on April 6. While the second phase of polling was concluded in West Bengal, the third phase of polling will take place on April 6 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.
Reports suggest a TMC delegation will meet with the Election Commission on Friday.
Having Congress in any coalition is having a high-handed ally who does not understand local sensibilities, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. "The Opposition loves calling people anti-democratic. But, they should see the nearest mirror. Congress has imposed Article 356 several times. Both DMK and AIADMK governments have been dismissed by Congress." he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.
BJP's People are Goons: Mamata Defends Nandigram Sit-in | Do you know why I went to a booth in Nandigram yesterday and sat there? All goons who had come from outside gathered there with guns. They were all speaking in some other language. BJP's people are goons: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Falakata
WATCH | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal
BJP Demands Udhayanidhi Stalin's Disqualification | BJP files complaint with EC demanding disqualification of Udhayanidhi Stalin's candidature in Tamil Nadu elections over his statement on ex-union ministers late Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley. Demands that he be delisted from list of DMK star campaigners and debarred from campaigning.
I'm sad to share that in Kerala, the number is only 4.5%. The reason for this slow progress is the poor attitude of the state govt!— BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) April 2, 2021
I want to tell the state govt - Please take all credit, but don't make people suffer! NDA will increase the speed of Jal Jeevan Mission in Kerala.
People are seeing that BJP stands for bringing educated people into politics. The active presence of 'Metroman' E. Sreedharan speaks of that. He has contributed so much and now, he has chosen BJP as a means to serve society: PM Modi in Pathanamthitta#KeralaElections2021 pic.twitter.com/9AIDNTOvi3— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021
PM Modi addresses a public meeting at Pathanamthitta in Kerala. Watch live video here.
PM Modi addresses public meeting at Pathanamthitta, Kerala.
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi in isolation after coming in contact with Covid-19 virus, cancels tip to Assam ahead of of the state assembly elections 2021.
हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021
TMC Delegation at EC office | We’ve met the EC to take action against the clashes and unfair polling yesterday. Mamata Banerjee will win with a huge mandate there’s no doubt about it. Our main aim is to protect the democracy. We’ve seen unfair polling in the first 2 phases. People were even stopped and not allowed to cast votes by BJP goons, says TMC
Meanwhile Mamata Banerjee held rallies in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar said that she was confident of winning Nandigram. “I will win in Nandigram. But it’s not about me, all our candidates have to win… We must form the government with more than 200 seats. Rest assured, we are forming government,” she said.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will be in West Bengal, addressing a public meetings at the Barakaimari Ground in Cooch Behar’s Sitakuchi and at the Subhashni Tea Garden Ground in Alipurduar. He will also hold a road show in South 24 Parganas from Fulltulla to Paddapukur in Baruipur Paschim.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee will also campaign in the state. Banerhee will be at Alipurduar, while Abhishek Banerjee will hold a roadshow in Diamond Harbour.
On April 6, while West Bengal will have its third phase of polling, all seats in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry go to polls on the same day.