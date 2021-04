Assembly Elections 2021 News Live Updates: Even as West Bengal will have third phase of polling along with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on April 6, the fight over Nandigram continued. Home Minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 that the BJP was confident of winning more than 0 seats in the first two phases of the Bengal polls and that it will cross 200 seats in total.

As polling day gets closer, the election campaign is heating up. It is a busy day for leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamulpur in Assam, and Tarakeshwar and Sonarpur in West Bengal. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be addressing several public meetings in West Bengal including one in Uluberia, Howrah, Diamond Harbour and Kultali.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be campaigning in South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Howrah.